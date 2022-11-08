A record number of women are on the ballot for governor and state legislature

A woman drops her ballot into an official ballot drop box outside the Los Angeles County Registrar's Office in Norwalk, Calif. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

By Emily Olson, NPR Washington Desk

Although women have made up a majority of the electorate for decades, they are still underrepresented in elected office. Concerted efforts among political organizations, political action committees and donors are trying to usher in a new era of change.

Is it working? Kind of.

This year, there are a record number of women who are major-party nominees in governors races and for state legislative seats, according to the Center for Women and Politics at Rutgers University. Republican women have continued a steady increase in running for state legislative seats.

But the number of women running for the House and Senate has declined some since a peak in 2018 (for the Senate) and 2020 (for the House).

Here's the breakdown by the numbers:

➔ 20 women are major-party nominees for the Senate (13 D, 7 R).

➔ 25 women are major-party nominees for governor (16 D, 9 R).

➔ 259 women are major-party nominees for the House (178 D, 81 R).

➔ 3,614 women are nominees for state legislatures (2,306 D and 1,289 R).

Read more about the efforts to train women to run (specifically, moms) from NPR's Jaclyn Diaz.

