Election Day is here: What to know and how to vote in Sonoma County

The arrival of Election Day means thousands of Sonoma County voters who have not yet cast ballots are set to do so Tuesday, weighing in on pivotal city council races across the county, competitive school district elections, and a long list of contested statewide ballot measures.

Early voting opened in the county in October, when mail ballots were sent out to all 304,302 registered voters.

By Monday, turnout had reached 31% with 94,000 ballots returned, said Deva Proto, Sonoma County’s Registrar of Voters.

“We’re seeing about double the amount that we saw in the primary,” Proto said. “But we are expecting it to be busiest on Election Day.”

Though no contested countywide races are on the ballot, majorities are up for grabs in eight of the county’s nine cities.

There are 161 versions of the ballot this election due to local measures and several cities’ switch to district-based seats, Proto said. The ballots vary by city and county district.

Local elections

All but local cities but Cotati have council races on the ballot, and majorities are in play for each.

In Santa Rosa, where four of the seven seats are on the ballot, the race for the District 4 council seat has emerged as particularly consequential — the outcome stands to decide the balance of power between the progressive and centrist blocs that often compete for sway in local nonpartisan races.

The four-way race features incumbent Victoria Fleming, retired firefighter Terry Sanders, small business owner Henry Huang and Scheherazade “Shari” Shamsavari, a retired health and education professional.

Santa Rosa voters will also decide whether to extend a quarter-cent sales tax that generates about $10 million a year for police, fire and violence prevention programs.

In Rohnert Park, where three seats are on the ballot, the closely watched race for the District 3 seat is a showdown between two former colleagues: Incumbent Susan Hollingsworth Adams and Joe Callinan, a former council member and mayor.

In Sebastopol, five candidates are running for three city council seats. None of the sitting council members with expiring terms are running for reelection, meaning the majority of the five-member council will turn over to first-time members.

The five Sebastopol candidates are: Sandra Maurer, director of local nonprofit EMF Safety Network, which works to reduce human exposure electromagnetic fields and wireless radiation; Jill McLewis, co-owner of Eye Candy Chocolatier and executive director of Naturally North Bay, a nonprofit promoting food and natural products from local businesses; Oliver Dick, an technology business and management consultant; Stephen Zollman, an attorney representing youth and domestic violence survivors in Sonoma County; and Dennis Colthurst, a retired Sebastopol police officer and former Palm Drive Health Care District board member.

Windsor’s head-to-head race for mayor will fill one of four seats up for grabs on the five-member council — one of the most consequential elections for the town in its 30-year history. First-term council member Esther Lemus is running for mayor against Rosa Reynoza, who is also in her first term.

Petaluma’s election field also is crowded, including a four-person contest for the city’s directly elected mayor, as well as races for three council seats.

Voters across the county will decide about a dozen elections for school district seats, as well as fire district posts and board leadership of the Valley of the Moon Water District.

The county schools chief is the only countywide post appearing on the ballot Tuesday. Amie Carter, assistant superintendent of education services for the Marin County Office of Education, is the lone candidate still in the race after her opponent, Brad Coscarelli, a Santa Rosa elementary school principal, dropped out in August citing health concerns. Coscarelli’s name will still appear on the ballot.

Lawmakers and statewide measures

In addition to California’s governor, secretary of state and attorney general races, Sonoma County voters will also be electing their state and federal representatives on Nov. 8.

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, and Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, are both seeking reelection and facing lesser known Republican challengers.

Matt Brock, a Solano County native and water treatment system worker, is running against Thompson for the newly redrawn 4th District seat, which adds much of Yolo County to Thompson’s longtime base in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Douglas Brower, a Ferndale City Council member and a pastor, is challenging Huffman for the 2nd District seat, which stretches along the coast from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Oregon border.

State Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, is running for his third and final Senate term against Gene Yoon, a Lake County Republican who works in technology, finance and law.

Assembly member Jim Wood, D-Santa Rosa, is pursuing his fifth two-year term against Republican Charlotte Svolos, a special-education teacher.

Two Democrats are locked in a highly competitive race the 12 District Assembly seat, with incumbent Marc Levine exiting the Legislature. Marin County Supervisor Damon Connolly and California Coastal Commission member Sara Aminzadeh, a Kentfield resident, are vying for the spot.

There are seven statewide propositions on the ballot Tuesday, including a measure to enshrine abortion rights and contraceptive access, and two measures dealing with sports betting.

Coming on the heels of the Supreme Court’s June 24 decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Proposition 1 seeks to preserve the right to reproductive freedom in the state Constitution, including the right to an abortion and the right to contraceptives.

Proposition 26 proposes allowing tribal casinos and horse tracks to offer in-person sports bets. Under the measure tribes would also be able to start offering roulette and dice games.

Proposition 27 would legalize online sports betting statewide, and allow gaming companies and tribes to offer mobile and online sports betting.

How to vote on Election Day

As of Monday, the county’s 31% turnout was lower than past general elections, including 2018, but Proto said she expects to see turnout pick up Tuesday.

There are 31 voting centers now open across the county, as well as a network of ballot drop boxes. A list of locations is available on the Registrar of Voters’ website.

The centers are part of the county’s new Voters Choice Act election model, first rolled out countywide during the June primary. It allows voters to cast ballots at any voting center in the county instead of being assigned a specific polling station.

On Election Day, voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and ballot boxes will be available until 8 p.m.

Proto encouraged voters who have not yet submitted their mail ballot to do so by stopping by a voting center or drop box.

“On Election Day, if you’re returning your ballot, the best thing to do is to return it to one of the vote centers or one of the ballot boxes instead of mailing it,” Proto said.

She added that any voters who prefer to mail their ballot, but have not yet done so, should take their ballot into the post office and ensure it is postmarked for that day.

All ballots sent in by mail must be postmarked on or before Nov. 8.

While the deadline to register for a mail ballot passed on Oct. 24, Sonoma County residents can register to vote in-person, day-of at any of the voting centers.

Proto also encouraged voters to sign up to track their ballot so they can get notified as it is processed. Voters can sign up via the California Secretary of State’s website.

