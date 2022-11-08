Gun advocacy group challenges NY's gun laws as federal judge suspends certain gun restrictions

A federal judge has temporarily suspended parts of New York's new gun restrictions as a gun advocacy group challenges the law.

The judge ruled officials overstepped their authority be requiring people who are applying for a gun license to prove "good moral character". Officials were also requiring these individuals to provide their social media accounts and family contact information.

The ruling also says the list of gun-free zones is too broad, but the judge did allow bans to remain for places like schools and polling stations.

Sandra Bookman has more with an expert on the unseasonably early rise in RSV cases among children.

----------

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News