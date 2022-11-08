ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

People in Your Neighborhood: Bishop's School sisters use dance to help Ukrainian gymnasts

By Ashley Mackin-Solomon
La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 2 days ago

For sisters Audrey and Emma Donnelly, dance is not only a passion but a way of giving back.

The two students at The Bishop’s School in La Jolla recently participated in a gala at Torrey Pines High School to raise money for nine gymnasts from Ukraine who moved to the United States in light of the ongoing war in their home country. The money is meant to enable them to buy everyday supplies and pay the entrance fees for regional and national competitions. During the gala, Audrey and Emma performed individual dance pieces for the audience of 250 people.

“These gymnasts came to America with just a backpack, which was hard for them,” Audrey said.

Elena Baltovick, the Donnelly sisters’ dance teacher for many years, organized the event, so when she asked them to participate, “we could not say no,” Emma said.

Baltovick is from Ukraine and still has family there.

“Elena … [is] our counselor, teacher and mentor,” Emma said. “We saw how challenging the war in Ukraine was for her. We would be in class and our teacher would be sobbing. We didn’t know what to do, but when she asked us to participate in the gala, we were more than happy to be a part of it.”

At the fundraiser, Audrey performed a ballet piece and Emma performed something contemporary.

“I think contemporary dance is the most emotional and expressive type of dance,” Emma said. “I got to open the show with my piece, which allowed people to feel that raw emotion and sense of strength.”

She called participating in the fundraiser “a surreal experience” in that people were crying after her performance.

While this was the Donnelly sisters’ first fundraising performance, Audrey said dance provides other philanthropic opportunities, such as the chance to perform at hospitals for patients. Both said they want to continue to participate in charity events where they can perform.

“Dance is our passion, so we use it to compete, but … we also like opportunities to go out there and just dance,” Emma said. “It’s very expressive and can impact people, so to create that feeling and help organizations raise money is a great way to give back.”

Audrey said her favorite part of the fundraising gala was the lack of competition. “There was no stress; we got to go out there and just do it for others. We weren’t thinking about anything else but performing.”

The sisters have been dancing since childhood in a variety of styles — from ballet to tap to ballroom to hip-hop.

“I tried many other sports like gymnastics and soccer, but I quit them all. I chose dance over everything else,” Audrey said. “Dance is a safe space I have always had. Whatever emotion I am feeling I can portray it in my dance and work my way through those feelings.”

Audrey is a freshman at The Bishop’s School and Emma is a sophomore. Both said the school encourages community service.

“We are surrounded by service every day of our lives,” Emma said. “The Bishop’s School promotes student-created clubs and service opportunities, so I’m involved in clubs there. We’re also in the National Charity League [a mother-daughter philanthropic organization focused on community service] and I see giving back as a way to take myself out of a situation and help others. I learned that giving back to the community has a direct impact on how I feel.”

Audrey added that “giving back shows selflessness, and you never know what people are going through, so even just a small gesture might have an impact on someone’s day. We also live a very good life and we want to help how we can.”

People in Your Neighborhood shines a spotlight on notable locals we all wish we knew more about. If you know someone you’d like us to profile, send an email to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com . ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nomadlawyer.org

Chula Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chula Vista, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chula Vista California. Chula Vista is the second largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area and the seventh largest city in Southern California. It is also the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th largest in the United States.
CHULA VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido Police Department to Host Annual Children’s Christmas Party

• Every year the Escondido Police Department hosts an annual Children’s Christmas Party to give kids who have been the victims of abuse, neglect, and violent crime, a Christmas they might not otherwise get to experience. The party will take place in early December. The event will include food, a magic show, arts and crafts, face painting, a visit with Santa Claus, and every child in attendance will receive gifts.
ESCONDIDO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego homeless population hits another record high

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to worsen, a recent count (below) found over 1,650 homeless people in downtown alone. The crisis made national headlines last month when Bill Walton blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, even calling on him to resign as a result of the homeless crisis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RadarOnline

California Church Leader And Her Parents Charged In Connection To 11-Year-Old's Death

Three people were arrested in connection to a child abuse case that left an 11-year-old girl dead, Radar has learned.The San Diego County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of Leticia McCormack, 49, Adella Tom, 70, and Stanely Tom, 75, in connection to the death of Arabella McCormack. Leticia McCormack is charged with three counts of murder, three counts of torture and one count of willful and cruelty to a child, Adella Tom is charged with threee counts of torture and one count of willful cruelty of a child, and Stanley Tom was charged with three counts of murder, three counts...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

DEMOCRATS SET TO SWEEP LA MESA-SPRING VALLEY SCHOOL BOARD RACES

Photo: Caitlin Tiffany, Rebecca McRae and Brianna Coston are leading in the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District races. The Governing Board of the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District will likely have a Democratic majority if early election leads hold for Caitlin Tiffany, Rebecca McRae and Brianna Coston .They would represent Area 1, 2, and 3, respectively, and were endorsed by both the California Teachers Association and the San Diego County Democratic Party.
LA MESA, CA
Voice of San Diego

Election 2022: Battles in South Bay

This post originally appeared in the Nov. 9 Morning Report. Get the daily newsletter in your inbox for free today. Update: We added new numbers for the mayoral race in Imperial Beach. Councilman John McCann took an early lead in the vote count against Ammar Campa-Najjar in the Chula Vista...
CHULA VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Robert Moreno wants to shake things up at Southwestern College

Robert Moreno is running to represent National City and Northwest Chula Vista as Seat 1 on Southwestern College's Governing Board during the Nov. 8 general election. Moreno, a National City native and Southwestern College alumnus is running against Gonzalo Quintero. He is currently a board member for the Copley-Price YMCA and Community Through and a former Chula Vista Redistricting Commissioner.
CHULA VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Congratulations to Oceanside Chef Davin Waite

Congratulations to Oceanside Chef Davin Waite who was honored by the California Travel Association with its 2022 Sustainability Advocate Award. Waite, who is co-founder of Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub, The Plot, and Shootz Fish & Beer, was acknowledged for epitomizing the sustainability ethos — embracing total utilization and zero-waste cooking, as well as dedicating his time and resources to educating others on the subject wherever possible. Chef Waite is a shining example of an O’riginal O’sider! More.
OCEANSIDE, CA
La Jolla Light

La Jolla Light

San Diego County, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, community newspaper published daily on the web at lajollalight.com and weekly in print.

 https://www.lajollalight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy