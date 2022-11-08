ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Man dies weeks after Dorchester Road shooting, coroner says

By Tim Renaud
 2 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old man has died weeks after he was shot during an incident off Dorchester Road.

According to a report from the North Charleston Police Department, the victim was taken to Trident Medical Center following that shooting which happened the night of October 15.

Here’s when Subtropical Storm Nicole could begin impacting Charleston

The report states the man was taken to Trident Medical Center where they said he was listed in critical condition and did not regain consciousness.

Details about the shooting are limited.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal later identified the victim as Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis of Charleston. O’Neal said Davis died from gunshot injuries while at the hospital on November 5.

