Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Get a Calpak Travel Luka Duffel for $96 (Save $24)
The Luka Duffel from Calpak Travel is currently on sale for $96, a discount of 20% off the regular price through Nov. 14. This duffel, originally $120, can be used as a carry-on, overnight bag or general purpose bag on your travels. There are a number of useful features on...
CNET
Refurbished Samsung Laptops Are Available at Woot Starting at $150
There are a lot of laptop deals out there, but if you're in currently shopping for a new computer, consider investing in a refurb. Now through Nov. 11, Woot is offering deals on factory reconditioned Samsung laptops while supplies last. Factory reconditioned items have been returned, inspected and restored to fully working condition -- and they cost much less than you'd pay to buy brand new. Plus, your purchase comes with a 90-day warranty from Samsung, so you'll be covered if something goes wrong. Often sales like these tend to have items sell out, so if you see something you're interested in, we recommend buying sooner, rather than later.
CNET
Get $100 of Meals for Just $11 With This Incredible Gift Card Deal
Trying to save money on your next meal? Going to a restaurant can be a splurge, but Restaurant.com is paving the way to better deals no matter what you're in the mood for. Restaurant.com has partnerships with over 62,000 restaurants nationwide including popular favorites like IHOP, Subway, House of Blues and more, so you can always find something tasty to order. And right now, you can save over 88% on a Restaurant.com e-gift card -- scoring you a $100 gift card for just $11. These extra savings are only available through Nov. 11.
Men's Health
Get a Handsome, Responsibly-Made Fisherman Sweater for 30% Off at Huckberry
ALSO KNOWN as Aran jumpers, the fisherman sweater dates back generations to the shores of Ireland and is inextricably tied to the hardworking folks in the fishing industry, as the name suggests. Today, however, it's a cold-weather style staple that belongs in everyone's closet. If you've yet to pick one up (or you need a few more), you're in luck, as Huckberry is offering two styles from its exceptional Wellen Seawool Collection for 30 percent off.
CNET
Save on Top-Rated Fitbit Fitness Trackers With Our Exclusive Coupon Codes
Fitbit makes some of the finest fitness trackers on the market, earning the overall top spot on our list of the best trackers available in 2022. And right now, you can get your hands on one for less. When you use the promo code FITCNET50, you can save $50 on the Fitbit Charge 5, dropping the price down to $100. Or you can save $80 on the Fitbit Versa 4 when you use the promo code FITCNET80, dropping the price down to $150. There's not a set expiration on these offers, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
actiontourguide.com
Do You Need a Permit to Enter Canyonlands?
While Canyonlands National Park does have an entrance fee, you’re not required to get a permit before you arrive. However, there are a few specific activities that do require extra permits. If you want to take a vehicle down White Rim Road, Elephant Hill Road, Lavender Canyon Road, or Peekaboo and Horse Canyon Roads, you’ll have to get a permit either at the visitor’s center or online before you reach the park. That goes for cars, motorcycles, bicycles, and any other vehicles you want to take down the backcountry roads. Luckily, the permits themselves are free at the visitor’s center and only $6 online, so you won’t have to pay too much. Make sure you get one before you go or early in the morning though since the park only issues 50 permits per day.
CNET
Amazon Prime's Hidden Perks Take the Service Far Beyond Fast Shipping
Launched back in 2005 (for only $79 a year), Amazon Prime quickly caught on with customers due to its free two-day shipping on all eligible items. While expedited shipping is still a big feature of the service (which now costs $139 a year or $15 a month), in recent years Amazon has added a ton of perks and benefits for shoppers who subscribe to Prime.
Comments / 0