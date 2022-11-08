While Canyonlands National Park does have an entrance fee, you’re not required to get a permit before you arrive. However, there are a few specific activities that do require extra permits. If you want to take a vehicle down White Rim Road, Elephant Hill Road, Lavender Canyon Road, or Peekaboo and Horse Canyon Roads, you’ll have to get a permit either at the visitor’s center or online before you reach the park. That goes for cars, motorcycles, bicycles, and any other vehicles you want to take down the backcountry roads. Luckily, the permits themselves are free at the visitor’s center and only $6 online, so you won’t have to pay too much. Make sure you get one before you go or early in the morning though since the park only issues 50 permits per day.

