Nashville, TN

At one polling site, 60% of voters redirected to other locations

By Anita Wadhwani
Tennessee Lookout
Tennessee Lookout
 2 days ago

At one west Nashville polling location, more than 60% of voters arriving to vote were instead directed to other polling sites before 8:30 a.m., according to volunteer poll watcher Paul Worley.

A similar scenario played out in other Davidson County polling sites, according to state Rep. John Ray Clemmons, a Nashville Democrat.

Clemmons says 20% of voters were turned away at the southeast branch of the Nashville Public Library polling site and sent to other locations after precinct changes that, in some cases, changed assigned voting locations for voters from previous elections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kfIXP_0j370lPi00

Paul Worley volunteers as a poll-watcher at Nashville’s Bellevue Library. (Photo: Anita Wadhwani)

At the Bellevue branch of the Nashville public library, Worley said poll workers were helpful in directing voters to the correct voting site. About 50 people had cast their ballot successfully at the site by 8 a.m., according to Breanna Grafton, the precinct officer. Worley said scores more were directed elsewhere.

“They’re doing a good job of redirecting and telling them where to vote,” he said. “Most people have been OK with it.”

A voter who would only give her first name – Marla – successfully cast her ballot at the Bellevue library on her way to work. Marla said she was motivated this year by one overarching issue.

“I was motivated to keep one person out. Lee.” she said, referring to Gov. Bill Lee, who is seeking a second term this year.”I don’t want that tricky pool with charter schools. The voting process for Marla went smoothly, she said.

Michael Papuchis, a 30-year-old construction site inspector, came with his wife and young daughter to the Bellevue Library Tuesday morning.

Papuchis said he rarely watches the news and did not have a firm idea of all of the candidates and issues on the ballot this year. He leans Republican, he said. The one strong opinion he had? “I know who I’m here to vote against.”

Papuchis said he had received numerous campaign mailings from Caleb Hemmer, a Democratic candidate for state representative from the newly redrawn District 59.

“Everything is just abortion, abortion, abortion,” Papuchis said. “Give me another issue. I’m definitely more concerned about the price of gas and the price of food.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AAv1w_0j370lPi00

Michael Papuchis at Bellevue Library in Nashville, ready to vote. (Photo: Anita Wadhwani)

A few miles east of the library, at the Gordon Jewish Community Center, about 100 people had cast their ballots by 8:45 a.m. and voting had gone smoothly, said Mark Barnett, a precinct officer. By that time, he had redirected just one couple who had come to cast their ballots only to learn they had the wrong polling place, he said.

Michelle Beauvais called the voting process at the JCC smooth and problem free.  A regular voter, Beauvais said she did not identify as a Republican or Democrat and voted for candidates that reflected the issues she is most concerned about.

“I don’t like how divisive parties have become,” she said. “For me I try to look at issues more than parties.”

This year, the overriding issue is abortion rights, she said.

“For me it’s about people’s right to choose,” said Beauvais, a 39-year-old architect.

The post At one polling site, 60% of voters redirected to other locations appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout

