brownwoodnews.com
Hendrick offers free education and assistance for Marketplace insurance enrollment in Brownwood
Hendrick Health is offering two opportunities for the community to receive free education and enrollment assistance for Marketplace insurance plans, often referred to as Obama Care. The Marketplace Enrollment Educational Fairs are:. In Brownwood: Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, 1501 Burnett Road, in Atrium Lobby from 4-7...
koxe.com
EHS Musical, Moana Jr., Performance This Weekend
Early High School’s Musical, Moana Jr. will be performed this weekend. The show is in Mims Auditorium at Howard Payne University. There are only two performances. One is this Saturday, November 12th at 7:00 pm. The other is this Sunday, November 13th at 2:30 pm. Admission is by donation.
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Clear water in the Pecan Bayou
Was there a time when you could see the fish swim at your feet through the sparkling clear water of Pecan Bayou? I don’t know. I found this description of early Brown County, in the book The Promised Land, A History of Brown County by James C. White. The story is related by ‘Uncle’ Charlie Harriss who was born in Brown County in 1859. He and his family settled in ‘The Flat’, which is now Bangs, and where, incidentally, Harriss raised the first crops of cotton in Brown County. In Harriss’ description of the surrounding country, all of which I’ll include since it is so interesting, he described the Bayou water as absolutely clear.
koxe.com
Brownwood Veterans Day Program to Move Indoors Friday Morning
Due to the expected arrival of a strong cold front Thursday night, the annual Veterans Day Program in Brownwood on Friday morning, November 11, is being moved indoors to the VFW Post, 2300 Stephen F Austin Drive, two blocks west of the Central Texas Veterans Memorial, on the corner of Crockett and Stephen F Austin.
koxe.com
Gary Leo Allison, 64, of Brownwood
Henry Gary Leo Allison, 64, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday, November 4, 2022. Visitation will be held Friday, November 11, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral will be held in Heartland Funeral Home Chapel Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM with interment to follow...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Brownwood, TX
If you’re fond of history, sports, arts, and nature, Brownwood would be an enjoyable destination for you. It’s the largest city in Brown County, Texas, offering entertaining attractions. Lake Brownwood, Colorado River, and Pecan Bayou surround the city, providing many attractions with a touch of nature. Its recreational...
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood grad, West Texas A&M junior Torrey Miller named LSC Offensive Player of the Year
Brownwood High School graduate and West Texas A&M junior Torrey Miller was named the Offensive Player of the Year in the Lone Star Conference as the Lady Buffs volleyball team (24-4, 16-0) earned the top seed and will serve as the host of the 2022 the LSC Championship Tournament on Nov. 10-12.
brownwoodnews.com
Posey receives more than half the votes in five-person race for vacant BISD board seat
Justin Posey was elected in a landslide to fill the vacant Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees Place 7 position, the lone local race on the ballot in Tuesday’s general election. Posey received 53.97% of the early vote (408 votes) to jump out to a sizable lead, and finished with 597 votes, or 53.11% percent of the ballots cast.
brownwoodnews.com
MICHAEL BUNKER: Downtown: A Followup
On Sunday I wrote a column about Downtown Brownwood that went a little bit viral. That column was titled You Have it All Wrong and it was about how some people with an axe to grind, and possibly some other problems, were spreading the demonstrably false idea that the only new businesses going into downtown are bars and alcohol establishments. You can find that article archived in my “columns” section here in the Brownwood News. Do read it, because it is preface to today’s word.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Five Big Country schools enter the playoffs in the Harris Ratings Top 10
Brownwood, Hawley, Cisco, Coleman, and Albany are headed into the playoffs ranked in the Harris Ratings Top 10. The Brownwood Lions are district champions and are tenth this week in Class 4A Division I. The Lions meet El Paso Irvin in the first round on Thursday. Class 2A Division I...
brownwoodnews.com
Brian Kelly Riddle
Funeral service for Brian Kelly Riddle, 48 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
koxe.com
Water District Board to Meet Wednesday Afternoon
The Board of Directors of Brown County Water Improvement District will meet Wednesday, November 9, at 4:00 pm at the Water District Office, 501 East Baker Street, in Brownwood. Agenda items include:. 1. Call to Order. 2. Pledge of Allegiance. 3. Invocation. 4. Approval of Minutes: meeting(s) and/or workshop(s) held...
koxe.com
Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood brings advanced MRI imaging to the community
Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood (HMCB) is excited to announce the installation of new scanning technology that combines the latest advancements in MRI with the sophisticated engineering of a 1.5T wide bore system. The scanner provides a new level of patient comfort with adaptable coil designs and acceleration techniques that minimize scan times and improve image quality.
koxe.com
Paula Diane Jackson, 72, of Mullin
Funeral service for Paula Diane Jackson, 72 of Mullin, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in San Angelo, Texas.
koxe.com
Jimmy Don Sliger, 72, of Brownwood
Jimmy Don Sliger, age 72 of Brownwood, TX, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 03, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side. Don was born in Chillicothe,TX to Aaron and Thelma Christine Fox Sliger on June 18, 1950. Don owned his own roofing company and was a...
koxe.com
Playoff Run Begins Tonight for Area Teams
Brownwood, Early, May, Comanche, Coleman and Cross Plains begin their playoff run tonight (Thursday) in the Bi-District Round of the State Playoffs. The Brownwood Lions will play El Paso Irvin at 7 pm at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa, a game you can listen to on KOXE 101.3, KOXE.com or the KOXE App.
brownwoodnews.com
Priddy ISD Superintendent and Chief Operating Officer resign, investigation ongoing
Priddy ISD Superintendent, Dr. Adrianne Burden, and Chief Operating Officer, Rachel Dudley, resigned during Wednesday night’s school board meeting. Brownwood News received information Thursday morning that arrests of the two school officials were made. Brownwood News contacted the Mills County Sheriff’s Office who stated that no arrests have been made, but that an investigation is ongoing to determine if any criminal activity led to the resignations.
koxe.com
Public Health Emergency Preparedness Announces Brown County Emergency Assistance Registry
Do you or someone you know need assistance during times of an emergency event? The Public Health Emergency Preparedness office at the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department has created a registry that provides local preparedness planners community information regarding the needs of the citizens of Brown County. When an emergency occurs, emergency response officials will use the information submitted by the public to guide emergency response priorities to target individuals that require assistance.
brownwoodnews.com
Former Kroger building in Brownwood sold
BMDD Executive Director Ray Tipton confirmed in a Thursday morning email that the building which housed Kroger for four decades, located at 302 North Main Street, has been sold to a Texas developer. Regarding the future of the property, Tipton said, “Plans for the building are still in development.”
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 11/10/22
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from November 4 through November 9:. Clayton Matthew Giles and Kaitlynn Taylor Mitchell. Jeffrey David Robertson and Adrienne Michelle Hall. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District...
