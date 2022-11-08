Read full article on original website
UrName
2d ago
For one you don't know if he really tried to take anything from this officer none of use have seen the dash cam or body cam it's just his word because the victim can't speak he was executed / shot in the head and unarmed so his side of the story hasn't been told because they refuse to release the footage .
29-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Avoyelles Parish (Avoyelles Parish, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police Troop E, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday in Avoyelles Parish. Officials confirmed that a 29-year-old man died due to the accident.
kalb.com
RPSO investigating Kellyland area shooting
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night (Nov. 10) around 7:18 p.m. in the Ulster Street and Hwy 1 North area. RPSO said shots were fired at a vehicle. No injuries were reported and the suspect(s) had left...
Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Shot and Killed the Brother of a Fellow Cop During a Traffic Stop
Derrick Kittling, a 45-year-old Black resident of Alexandria, was shot by a yet-to-be-named deputy in central Louisiana on Sunday. Kittling was rushed to a local hospital after the shooting, according to Louisiana State Police, but he succumbed to his injuries later that afternoon. His death has the mostly Black community of Alexandria in mourning, and dozens of residents turned out to protest on Monday.
Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed, Another Injured in Wrong-Way Head-On Crash on US 190
Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed, Another Injured in Wrong-Way Head-On Crash on US 190. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 10, 2022, that soon after 9:15 p.m. on November 9, 2022, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 190 near Frank Road in St. Landry Parish. Scott W. Edwards, 44, of Opelousas, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
Deputies make second arrest in Vidalia human trafficking investigation; suspect allegedly took minors to locations
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/11/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 11, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they have made a second arrest in their human trafficking investigation. According to officials, they recovered additional evidence in their investigation and identified 38-year-old Eddie L. Holloway as a suspect who […]
cenlanow.com
Texas woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On November 8, 2022, at approximately 11:50 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 112 at Louisiana Highway 113. This crash claimed the life of 82-year-old Mattie Witmer of Bon Wier, TX. The initial investigation revealed a...
KLFY.com
Opelousas man killed in head-on crash Wednesday
An Opelousas man was killed Wednesday night in a head-on collision near Lawtell, police said. Shortly after 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 190 near Frank Road in St. Landry Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Scott W. Edwards of Opelousas.
kalb.com
Unrestrained Opelousas man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, an Opelousas man was killed on November 10 around 3:15 a.m. in a crash on Hwy 361. Lance Joseph Richard, 29, was driving a 2013 Toyota Avalon north on Hwy 361 on Thursday morning, when for unknown reasons, he traveled off the road and hit multiple trees.
Tragedy in St. Landry Parish as an Opelousas Man Died in a Crash
Louisiana State Police officials investigated a fatal crash in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night that claimed the life of an Opelousas man. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that 44-year-old Scott W. Edwards crossed the center line of US Highway 190 near Frank Road. When that...
KNOE TV8
Video shows Caldwell Parish deputies striking man during arrest
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Monday Nov. 7, 2022, Caldwell Parish deputies pulled over Brandon S. Dean for expired tags, but the situation escalated when Dean told deputies he was going to leave. According to deputies, Dean put the keys into the ignition and put the vehicle in drive. A...
cenlanow.com
APD arrests attempted murder suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an incident October 29 that resulted in a man riding a bicycle being shot in the foot. Lionel D. Washington, 36, of Alexandria, has been arrested and charged with one count of attempted second...
kalb.com
Attempted murder suspect arrested after man shot in foot on Oct. 29
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with an incident that happened on October 29 in which a man riding a bicycle was shot in the foot. Lionel D. Washingon, 36, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with one count of attempted second...
kalb.com
APD asking for help finding shoplifting suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with numerous recent shoplifting incidents in both Alexandria and Pineville. Micah Collins, 30, of Alexandria, is currently wanted on charges of theft between $1,000 and $5,000, as well as theft under...
kalb.com
2 teenagers arrested in Alexandria armed robbery investigation
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two 15-year-olds were arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Monday, Nov. 7, in Alexandria. At approximately 11 p.m. Monday, the Alexandria Police Department responded to a reported armed robbery at a business at the intersection of Masonic Drive and Texas Avenue. In this case, two Black males wearing masks stole an undetermined amount of money.
Unrestrained Louisiana Passenger Dies, Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on US 190
Unrestrained Louisiana Passenger Dies, Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on US 190. Louisiana – On November 8, 2022, soon after 11:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 190 at LA Highway 741. Velma D. Hendrix, 84, of Melville, Louisiana, died in the collision.
cenlanow.com
Alexandria PD seeking suspect in morning shooting incident
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting incident this morning. At approximately 9:30 a.m., APD received a report of two suspects firing at each other in the vicinity of Yale and North City Park Boulevard. Officers apprehended one suspect while the second suspect fled on foot. Officers attempted to locate the suspect in the 1800 block of Harvard Street but he was not there. No one was injured during the incident.
Brother of high ranking LSP Officer killed by Rapides Deputy
The man killed by a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Deputy on Sunday is the brother of a high-ranking State Police commander. Derrick Kittling, shot during a confrontation with a Rapides deputy Sunday, was declared dead in Alexandria.
Melville Mayor killed in crash
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. – One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Port Barre. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 190 and LA 741
Candlelight vigil held in memory of 15-year-old shot and killed in Opelousas
It was a senseless murder and now an unimaginable tragedy for the family and friends of 15-year-old Kentravion George
KTBS
3-vehicle crash closes Natchitoches highway
FAIRVIEW ALPHA, La. -- Five people have been taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near the International Paper Red River Mill, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office. The crash has closed state Highway 480. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route. The injured people...
