ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

The Water Explodes With… Something… As Soon as This Guy Throws Water In

The Water Explodes With... Something... As Soon as This Guy Throws Water In. There can be many creatures lurking below a lake that you cannot see, but they can surface with the slightest disturbance. In a TikTok video, you can see a man throwing a bucket full of water into the lake that disturbs something in the water a few seconds later.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch This Croc Wrangler Bait a Giant With Their Bare Hands

Have you ever wanted to see a giant living legend like a crocodile first-hand? Well, that’s sort of what this particular video illustrates! Two Australian wildlife experts enjoy an up close and personal experience with apparently the biggest crocodile either party has ever seen. But they don’t just observe this dinosaur; they have a bit of fun with it too!
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy