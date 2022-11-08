Read full article on original website
Related
Berryville, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Stuarts Draft High School football team will have a game with Clarke County High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Woodstock, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Buckingham County High School football team will have a game with Central High School - Woodstock on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Inside Nova
Hylton's tradition-rich football program encountered unfamiliar territory this season
Onlookers asked head coach Nate Murphy the same question week after week: What’s going on with Hylton football?. Sure, the Bulldogs had experienced some down seasons since fielding their first varsity team in 1992. But 3-7 finishes in 2007 and again in 2021 were anomalies for Prince William County’s...
easternwv.edu
Alexis Snyder, MHS student, is Michael Moore Scholarship recipient at Eastern
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. – Alexis Snyder, daughter of Todd and Lorena Snyder of Moorefield, is a Michael Moore Scholarship recipient at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College for 2022-23. Snyder, a Moorefield High School student, represents Hardy County in the scholarship program. The Michael Moore Scholarship at Eastern supports...
royalexaminer.com
Coolidge G. Groves (1925 – 2022)
Coolidge G. Groves, 97, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 240 Church St, Front Royal, VA 22630, with the Rev. Harold Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Good Hope Cemetery.
royalexaminer.com
Mary Jo Zimmer (1942 – 2022)
Mary Jo Zimmer, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2022. She was born on November 11, 1942, in Douglas, Wyoming. She was the daughter of the late Manuel and Beatrice (Gutierrez) Quintana. She leaves behind her loving husband of 48 years, Everett, as well as...
Valley Health Closes Luray Gym
LURAY, Va. – The only full-service fitness center in Luray has closed its doors for good. The Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center has been temporarily closed since October 13 due to fire damage from the adjacent Dollar Tree store. However, in a November 7 letter, Valley Health's Corporate Director of Fitness Services, Jeffrey Jeran, advised members that the closure is now permanent.
theriver953.com
Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia
Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
royalexaminer.com
FRWRC accepting applications for 2023 Dare to Dream grants
Applications are now being accepted for the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center’s (FRWRC) 2023 Dare to Dream grants. Each year, FRWRC awards individual grants to Warren County women to help make their dreams come true. Past recipients have used their grants to start and build businesses, purchase business equipment, support certification and continuing education goals, etc. Applicants can request up to a $,1000 grant.
royalexaminer.com
Sign up now to ring the bell for Salvation Army Front Royal Corps
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps is gearing up for the annual Red Kettle Campaign, with the familiar cheerful bells ringing out in front of various store fronts throughout the Christmas season. The season will officially kick-off with a brief ceremony outside of Wal-Mart at Riverton Commons on November 18th at 10 am, highlighting this year’s theme “Love Beyond Christmas.”
royalexaminer.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Capt Ann Hawk and Jason Neale – Salvation Army Community Thanksgiving Dinner
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Capt Ann Hawk and Jason Neale about the upcoming Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The 2022 Thanksgiving Dinner will be held on November 23rd from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the First Baptist Church, located at 14 W. 1st Street in Front Royal, Virginia. Everyone is welcome. This is a free event. Capt Ann reminds us that food donations are still needed, and a few more volunteers would be greatly appreciated. Contact Jason Neale at 540-671-1129 for more information.
royalexaminer.com
County promotes Captain Gerry Maiatico to Assistant Fire Chief
The Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services is pleased to announce the promotion of Captain Gerry R. Maiatico to Assistant Fire Chief for the Department. Captain Maiatico is a graduate of Warren County High School and is dedicated to pursuing continuing education. through the completion of several academies...
royalexaminer.com
Town Talk: Warren County Sheriff’s Office – A conversation with Sgt Terry Fritts – November Events
In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Sgt Terry Fritts from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division. It’s been a busy month at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Here are just a few of the events for November for the Community Outreach Division:. 11/1...
wmra.org
A Democratic sweep for Harrisonburg city council and school board
Democrats swept the Harrisonburg city council races Tuesday evening. Voters elected newcomers Monica Robinson and Dany Fleming, and reelected Councilman Chris Jones. WMRA’s Bridget Manley reports. Harrisonburg’s City Council will be the first all-Democratic council in recent history. It will also be the first majority Black city council...
royalexaminer.com
Pumpkin faces on Serenity Farm
Thank you to the wonderful community of Warren County! You came through in a big way for some local rescue farm animals at Serenity Farm in Berryville. By donating your fall pumpkins, you gave these special animals an unforgettable treat!. Serenity Farm is a sanctuary for a variety of animals...
royalexaminer.com
‘Night(s) of Wonder’ promised in Front Royal, Winchester, and Staunton to launch area’s holiday season
Local impresario David Freese has revealed plans for three pre-Christmas concerts by The Valley Chorale at three venues – Friday December 9, 7:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, in Staunton; December 10, 3 p.m. at the Robinson Auditorium (Handley Library) in Winchester; and December 11 , 3 p.m., at Calvary Episcopal Church, Front Royal.
Inside Nova
Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts
As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
Shenandoah Valley task force nets $42k in illegal drugs
Luray, Va – The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force recently conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue in the areas of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page County, during October 26-28, 2022.
cvilletomorrow.org
Orange Town Council candidate Elliott Fox responds to voter questions
Charlottesville Tomorrow created questionnaires for local candidates in Central Virginia based on issues readers said they care about. The following is from candidate Elliott Fox, who is running for town council in the Town of Orange, Orange County. See all the candidates and information about voting in the 2022 Voter Guide.
WHSV
Broadway residents hoping to win big in Monday nights historic Powerball drawing
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night numbers will be drawn for a world record prize. $1.9 billion dollars is on the line and people in Broadway are ready to cash in. Michael Adams, a Broadway resident said he doesn’t normally play the lottery but with the buzz of how much Monday night’s drawing is and what it could be if no one wins he said he had to try and cash in.
Comments / 0