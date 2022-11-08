Read full article on original website
Related
Billboard 200: Taylor Swift (‘Midnights’) holds on to #1 for 2nd week, The Beatles make a comeback
Taylor Swift‘s “Midnights” topped the Billboard 200 albums chart for the second time for the tracking week that ended November 3. It had a substantial 78% drop in equivalent album units, but its first week was so huge that even with such a steep drop it was still in blockbuster territory. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com. “Midnights” debuted with 1.578 million units based on its combined album sales, individual track sales, and online streams. That was the biggest number since Adele‘s “25” debuted seven years ago with more than three million units, and it resulted in Swift...
WATCH: Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford Pack On The PDA At Paramore Concert
In a video captured by ALT 98.7, Eilish can be seen watching the concert from the balcony of the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, rocking out in a black graphic tee. If you look a little closer, you can see Rutherford standing behind her, reaching out to hold her hands on the balcony railing.
TODAY.com
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Taylor Swift announces more dates for The Eras Tour: See where she'll play her first live concerts since 2018
Taylor Swift fans knew all too well that their idol would soon announce a tour to complement “Midnights,” her record-setting 10th release that has commandeered radio and record charts worldwide. Swift will kick off The Eras Tour March 18 in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium. The run...
Guitar World Magazine
These are the biggest-selling guitar amps of 2022 according to Reverb
So far, Reverb has revealed the best-selling guitars of 2022 and the best-selling effects pedals of 2022, with both lists highlighting just some of the trends that have made their way into the gear markets over the past 12 months. These include the continued dominance of the PRS Silver Sky,...
Guitar World Magazine
Johnny Depp’s “Shipwreck” guitar is one of the wildest custom builds you’ll see this year
Though Johnny Depp has always had an affinity for the electric guitar, it seems as though the actor’s six-string career has really shifted up a gear over the past few months. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in...
Guitar World Magazine
What surprised John Petrucci when he played through Joe Satriani's rig
Also up for discussion, though, were Petrucci's top tone tips, one of which is that guitarists should always keep in mind that their tone comes chiefly from their own hands. Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.
Duran Duran stumbles, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Lionel Richie soared. Pat Benatar roared. Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated. Eminem was Eminem. The four acts found very different ways to celebrate on Saturday night, but all can now forever say they're Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. So are Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Harry Belafonte, Judas Priest and Dolly Parton, who gave the honor an enthusiastic embrace after temporarily turning it down.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About The Queen of Funk Chaka Khan
Born Yvette Marie Steven, legendary singer-songwriter Chaka Khan earned the title “Queen of Funk” after delivering five epic decades of soul, funk, and r&b music as the lead singer of the iconic funk band Rufus, earning several gold singles, four gold albums, and two platinum projects. As a solo artist, she saw just as much success earning three gold singles, three gold albums, and one platinum album with I Feel for You.
Enter to Win an Ozzy Osbourne ‘Patient Number 9′ Merch Bundle
Multi-platinum heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne released his 13th studio album, the star-studded Patient Number 9 earlier this fall and now the Prince of Darkness is teaming up with Loudwire to give you the chance to win an Ozzy merch bundle. You have until Nov. 11 to enter, after which...
hotnewhiphop.com
Dr. Dre Inducts Eminem Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Eminem was inducted into the Hall of Fame along with Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar, and others. There’s been a lot of people celebrating Eminem recently. The “Lose Yourself” rapper celebrated the 20th anniversary of 8 Mile, and released a deluxe version of the motion picture soundtrack. Em also turned 50 last month, and received a whole slew of birthday wishes.
thebrag.com
Watch Nandi Bushell cover Eminem’s ‘Rap God’
Pre-teen prodigy Nandi Bushell has been somewhat quiet since performing at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London, but she is back with a new cover of Eminem’s ‘Rap God’. In the video’s caption Bushell says it has been six months since she shared her last cover,...
iheart.com
Music: Slipknot Announces A New Direction.
Heavy metal group Slipknot is changing course 27 years after the band’s formation. Following their newest album, “The End, So Far,” Slipknot co-founder Shawn “Clown” Crahan has revealed the album is the band’s final release with long-time label Roadrunner Records. Clown added that Slipknot would be fully independent moving forward.
Elvis Costello Said 1 Beatles Song Represents Everything Great About Paul McCartney
Elvis Costello said one of The Beatles' songs represents everything great about Paul McCartney and he saw Paul perform it live.
NME
Fever Ray announces new album ‘Radical Romantics’ and shares song ‘Carbon Dioxide’
Fever Ray has announced plans for a new album and shared the track ‘Carbon Dioxide’ from the forthcoming record. Karin Dreijer, former member of The Knife, last released music under their Fever Ray moniker in the form of 2017 album ‘Plunge’. That record followed on from Dreijer’s 2009 self-titled debut.
Sam Smith Reveals ‘Gloria’ Tracklist, Enlists Ed Sheeran, Jessie Reyez as Featured Collaborators
Sam Smith has enlisted a slate of collaborators for their fourth studio album Gloria, set for release on Jan. 27. Ed Sheeran, Jessie Reyez, Koffee, and Kim Petras, are all set to make appearances on the album, the newly shared tracklist revealed Thursday. The 13-track record will highlight certain featured artists more than once. Reyez, who worked with Smith as a co-writer and vocalist on Calvin Harris’ “Promises,” will lend her voice to a track titled “Perfect” early on the album. She appears again further down, this time alongside Jamaican songstress Koffee on “Gimme.” Sheeran shows up at the very end,...
Gorillaz Release New Song Inspired by Meeting with Thai Princess, “Baby Queen”
There’s a certain excitement that bubbles whenever there’s a new Gorillaz song unleashed into the world. The group, fronted by Damon Albarn, brings a certain artistic standard to the forefront while also giving fans a quirky fantasy with its cartoon band members and fictional backstories. But the backstory...
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
Epica’s The Alchemy Project: symphonic metallers take a turn for the unexpected with left-field friends
Album review: symphonic metal A-listers Epica get on down with some unexpected guests on The Alchemy Project
Comments / 0