Boeing's new Air Force One jets are so late that the old ones may need to keep flying until 2028, costing taxpayers $340 million: report
Boeing is up to four years behind schedule due to supply chain shortages, labor problems, and quality control issues, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Emirates buys 5 Boeing 777 freighters in $1.7B-valued deal
Long-hauled carrier Emirates is buying five Boeing 777 freighters in a deal valued at more than $1.7 billion, further expanding its cargo flight capacity, the two companies announced Tuesday. Emirates previously announced a $1 billion investment to its cargo flights, including buying two new Boeing 777s and converting 10 Boeing 700-300ER passenger planes into freighter aircraft. The two new aircraft joined Emirates' fleet in 2022, while the conversions are scheduled to begin in 2023. Emirates already operates 11 Boeing 777 freighters. The airline said this order put its total orders at 200 wide-body aircraft. “This order reflects Emirates’ confidence...
Flying Magazine
Ask FLYING: Takeoff Versus Departure
The Aeronautical Information Manual (AIM) contains a great deal of guidance on what to say when lining up for takeoff. [Courtesy: Deposit Photos]. Q: After lineup for takeoff, what do we say to ATC (air traffic control): “A-BCD is ready for departure” or “A-BCD is ready for takeoff”?
United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight
Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
United Airlines has invested in 200 four-passenger flying taxis that will begin service in 2026
In recent news, United Airlines announced a $15 million purchase agreement to purchase 200 four-seater electric flying taxis. This is in the hopes of ushering in a more revolutionary mode of commuting between cities around the world.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
These Are the Top 10 Airlines in the World for 2022—and Not One U.S. Carrier Made the List
Airline-ranking company Skytrax ranked the world's best carriers, and not a single U.S. airline made it to the top 10. Delta Airlines did rank in the 24th spot and earned the title of the best airline in North America—a result backed up by this year's travelers satisfaction survey from The Points Guy.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Royal Jordanian chooses Pratt & Whitney GTF Engines for fleet of 30 commercial Aircraft
Royal Jordanian Airlines has selected Pratt & Whitney GTF engines for up to 20 new Airbus A320neo and A321neo and will introduce up to 10 GTF-powered Embraer E-Jets. Royal Jordanian Airlines (“Royal Jordanian”), the flag carrier airline of Jordan has announced that the airline has selected up to 30 of the latest-generation, single-aisle aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines. The latest aircraft will replace the airline’s entire fleet of narrow-body and regional jets over the coming 3-5 years. Specifically, the airline has selected Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to power up to 20 new Airbus A320neo family aircraft, including A320neo and A321neo models.
monitordaily.com
CDB Aviation Leases 6 Airbus320neo to Air India
CDB Aviation, a wholly-owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing, signed lease agreements for a fleet of six Airbus A320neo aircraft with India’s leading airline, Air India. The aircraft will be delivered in the second half of 2023. “Our commercial team is delighted to have worked closely...
As Americans Grow Larger, United Airlines Forced To Block Seats On Boeing 757
With the average weight of an American rising, United Airlines has been forced to block a number of seats onboard its Boeing 757 aircraft. Savvy travelers, however, can take advantage of this to ensure an open middle seat on their flight. United Airlines Blocks Middle Seats On 757. This winter,...
helihub.com
Honeywell and Scandinavian Avionics AW139 weather radar upgrade certified
Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) and Scandinavian Avionics (headquarters of The SA Group) have announced the successful certification of an aftermarket replacement for Primus® 660 and Primus® 701 series radars on the AgustaWestland AW139 Long-Nose helicopter: Honeywell’s IntuVue™ RDR-7000 Weather Radar. The supplemental type certificate (STC) is recognized...
