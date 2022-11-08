Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KTBS
ArkLaTex Made: Cathy Cobb Art
SHREVEPORT, La. - There's something that's turning a lot of heads in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood. It's a fence, but it's not your ordinary fence. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces us to Cathy Cobb Art in this morning's ArkLaTex Made report.
KTBS
Latest KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner hauls in the merchandise
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A Kerr Elementary student really put her speed to the test Wednesday evening in the latest KTBS 3 Minute Smile run. Kenzlee Johnson, 9, dashed through the aisles of Walmart on Airline Drive in Bossier City. In the end, she collected $1,340.94 in toys in just...
KTBS
2 more winners announced for the KTBS 3 Minute Smile
SHREVEPORT, La. - The next two KTBS 3 Minute Smile winners of 2022 have been randomly selected. They'll run Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Nov. 10. Kenzlee Johnson, 9, of Shreveport will run thanks to DMR Mechanical. Brody Miller, 8, of Shreveport will run courtesy of Lincoln Nova Vital Recovery.
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Bossier Parish Posse
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces us to the Bossier Parish Posse. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at behindthebadge@ktbs.com.
KTBS
Study: Shreveport wastewater leads the nation in methamphetamines
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Shreveport is leading the nation in a very ominous category. Findings from wastewater analysis done by the Louisiana Addiction Research Center show that methamphetamine in the wastewater in Shreveport is double what has been reported anywhere else in the United States. Nicholas Goeders, Louisiana Addiction Research...
KTBS
Record high temperature tied in Shreveport on Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport tied a record high on Monday afternoon of 84 degrees according to the National Weather Service. The old record was 84 set in 1975. The average high for this date is 71. Most of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers measured highs in the 80s except north...
KTBS
State Fair consumer report: Taking advantage of deals encouraged as economy affects foot traffic
SHREVEPORT, La. - After the pandemic, the normally large crowds at the State Fair of Louisiana in Shreveport seem to be declining and fair organizers say the state of the economy may be to blame. This fall, State Fair General Manager Chris Giordano is running his 17th event so he's...
KTBS
Strong cold front forecast for later this week
SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system located on the west US coast is forecast to bring a strong cold front to the ArkLaTex late this week. The front is projected to move through Friday afternoon. High are forecast in the 60s...nearly 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday and Thursday. A few showers are also possible.
KTBS
Man dead in Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 400 block of Boulevard Street Thursday afternoon. Police said a man was found with a gunshot wound in an apartment. A suspect is in custody, police said. The homicide is the 46th this year in Shreveport. At this...
KTBS
Town of Logansport under water boil advisory
LOGANSPORT, La. -- A water boil advisory has been issued for the town of Logansport through at least Wednesday. Repairs are being made to the water system so some residents may experience low water pressure as well. The public will be notified when the advisory is lifted.
KTBS
Minden, other northwest Louisiana municipalities elect new mayors
The city of Minden and other municipalities across northwest Louisiana have new mayors and other top officials following Tuesday’s vote. In Minden, Nick Cox was the victor in a three-way race that also included Billy Mills and Terika Walker. Cox pulled 53% of the vote which was enough for a win without a runoff.
KTBS
Paws to Care: Robinson's Rescue
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's Wednesday and time to Paws to Care for our four-legged friends. This week, Andrea Everson with Robinson's Rescue joins us on KTBS 3 News Midday to show us how we can make a big difference in the life of furry friend. If you're interested in adopting,...
KTBS
Apartment complex fire on Monkhouse Drive reaches 2 alarms
SHREVEPORT, La. - Firefighters are assessing the damage at a Shreveport apartment complex after an early morning blaze on Tuesday. More than two dozen units were called to the Siegel Suites in the 5100 block of Monkhouse Drive. Minutes later, a second alarm was pulled, indicating the severity of the...
KTBS
Arceneaux, Tarver to face-off in December runoff
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Mayor's race is headed for a December runoff. Republican Tom Arceneaux and Democrat Greg Tarver took the top two positions in the race Tuesday night. Arceneaux garnered 28 percent of the vote to Tarver's 24 percent. No-Party candidate Mario Chavez came in third pulling in...
KTBS
Water main break leads to boil advisory in part of Webster Parish
SAREPTA, La. - A boil advisory is in effect for some Webster Parish residents Wednesday morning. Those impacted are on the Blocker Water System in the Sarepta area. The advisory was put into place because of a water main break. It's affecting residents in the Smithville and Oliver Road areas.
KTBS
Teen fatally shoots another teen in Atlanta, Texas
ATLANTA, Texas – An Atlanta, Texas teen is facing a manslaughter charge after fatally shooting another teen in Atlanta, Texas, police said. Atlanta police officers were dispatched around 5 p.m. Monday to a home in the 200 block of Pecan Lane. They found Brandon Sprayberry, 18, lying in the yard with a fatal gunshot wound.
KTBS
Southwood High encourages students' STEM involvement
SHREVEPORT, La. - STEM day was this week in area high schools and according to the organization women only make up 26 percent of careers in science, technology, engineering, or math. One teacher at Southwood High School is getting students, particularly female, interested in STEM through competitions. It's called FIRST...
KTBS
Search for new church building ends with a "Miracle in Marshall"
MARSHALL, Texas - They're calling it the “Miracle in Marshall. A church congregation that was shopping for a new and bigger home is instead gifted a church building. Hill Crest Church on George Gregg Road has been shuttered since Mother’s Day of 2018. The congregation dwindled until they ultimately had to close the doors of the church.
KTBS
Arceneaux, Tarver dial up support to start mayoral runoff
SHREVEPORT, La. -- On day one of the sprint to the city's mayoral runoff election, Republican Tom Arceneaux and Democrat Greg Tarver, were busy on the phones to round up more campaign contributions and support. In Tarver's case, he says he got messages into Mayor Adrian Perkins, as well as...
Comments / 0