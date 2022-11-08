ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

philadelphiasportsdigest.com

FOOTBALL: Bonner-Prendergast and St. Joseph’s Prep Claim Blue & Red PCL Division Crowns

PHILADELPHIA – Most championships are decided by a traditional playoff system, where each game poses a do-or-die situation. Not so in Philadelphia Catholic League football. Recently crowned champions St. Joseph’s Prep and Bonner-Prendergast earned their hardware by blitzing through the regular season unscathed. The Prep handled their four Red Division challenges with relative ease, winning by an average score of 41-8, though it could have been much wider if the Hawks had not substituted the starters early.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
247Sports

Rutgers vs Sacred Heart: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread

The 2022-23 season is underway as Rutgers basketball is off to a 1-0 start following a commanding 75-45 win over Columbia on Monday night. The Scarlet Knights will retake the court tonight with another home matchup against Sacred Heart, who was also victorious in its season opener. Sacred Heart defeated Hartford by a final score of 77-70 to begin the season. For Rutgers, this will be the second game in a six-day span.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Following the future Tigers

LSU commitments continue to post good numbers over the course of the high school football season heading into playoffs.
Temple News

McKie’s vision coming to fruition

Aaron McKie has served a complimentary role during his basketball life, playing as a sixth-man in the NBA and serving as an assistant coach for more than 11 years. He spent six seasons on the Philadelphia 76ers’ bench and another five at his alma mater, Temple University. McKie was...
WPG Talk Radio

Where Are They Now: Philadelphia Sports TV Great Lou Tilley

Lou Tilley has been a television sports anchor, content creator, producer and media executive for more than 40 years. Many will perhaps remember Tilley best during his career as sports director, anchor and play-by-play broadcaster for KYW-TV, CBS 3 and Comcast Television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career, Tilley has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Is KYW-TV News Anchor Joe Holden Leaving CBS3 Philadelphia?

Joe Holden has been on the weekend anchor desk at KYW-TV’s CBS3 Philadelphia for the last five years. His viewers recall him as an anchor who displayed his son’s Father’s Day gift live on the air. However, Philadelphia residents were confused when he was missing in action from the broadcast this past weekend. Many want to know if Joe Holden is leaving CBS3 Philadelphia. Fortunately, the anchor answered all their queries. Here is what Holden had to say about his absence from the KYW-TV news desk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

Best Deals for Thanksgiving Dinner in Philadelphia

There are a lot of Philadelphia restaurants open for Thanksgiving this year. Inflation is affecting everybody this year and prices have gone up on everything. Holiday dining is definitely more expensive this year whether you’re staying home or dining out. I checked a bunch of places offering Thanksgiving dining in Philadelphia and I decided instead of doing a round-up, I will share my “picks” for the best bang for your buck dining experiences in Philadelphia for Thanksgiving.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITF

Judge rules Philadelphia shouldn’t be forced to change its vote-counting plan for Nov. 8 election, but the case isn’t over

The city wants to discontinue a procedure used to catch people who vote both by mail and in person, arguing it’s duplicative of other effective measures. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. rapper arrested for bringing loaded gun to airport

A north Philadelphia rapper has been arrested and charged for bringing a gun to an airport on Tuesday, according to a story from WPVI. Tierra Whack, 27, was charged with disorderly conduct for bringing her loaded gun to a Philadelphia International Airport checkpoint, according to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia

Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Democrats could take Pa. House for the first time since 2010, with key races still pending in the Philly suburbs

Democrats may take control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the first time since 2010 after the first general election under a newly redistricted legislative map. Republicans have controlled both chambers in Harrisburg since 2011, and the state Senate has been majority-Republican since 1994. Many legislative races were close...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
DELCO.Today

PREIT, Springfield Mall Owner, Explores Sale or Merger

PREIT, the owner of the Springfield Mall and several other malls in the Philadelphia region, is exploring a possible merger or sale, writes Paul Schwedelson for Philadelphia Business Journal. Chairman and CEO Joseph Coradino made the announcement during a third-quarter earnings call Tuesday. The Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Hymie’s Deli Reubens Named the Best in the Country

Hymie’s Deli, Merion Station, is in the spotlight for its top-notch Reuben. Mashed.com’s Trevor Carlson calls it one of “the absolute best Reuben sandwiches in the U.S.”. The classic melt-in-your-mouth sandwich has been an American deli staple for decades. But its backstory is a bit muddled, reports...
MERION STATION, PA
