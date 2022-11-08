Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Philadelphia family donates $50 million to building new medical facilityAsh JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
A Guide to the 2022 Holiday Season in Greater PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Royal Boucherie Launches All-New Build-Your-Own Old Fashioned BarMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
FOOTBALL: Bonner-Prendergast and St. Joseph’s Prep Claim Blue & Red PCL Division Crowns
PHILADELPHIA – Most championships are decided by a traditional playoff system, where each game poses a do-or-die situation. Not so in Philadelphia Catholic League football. Recently crowned champions St. Joseph’s Prep and Bonner-Prendergast earned their hardware by blitzing through the regular season unscathed. The Prep handled their four Red Division challenges with relative ease, winning by an average score of 41-8, though it could have been much wider if the Hawks had not substituted the starters early.
Rutgers Basketball gets ranking bump after dominant win over Columbia
Rutgers basketball opened its 2022-23 season with an emphatic 75-35 win over Columbia. And while that may turn out to be one of the weakest opponents of the season, the win was enough to move Rutgers up in the kenpom rankings. The Scarlet Knights started out No.50 in the kenpom and have since moved up to No.43 after the win.
Rutgers vs Sacred Heart: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread
The 2022-23 season is underway as Rutgers basketball is off to a 1-0 start following a commanding 75-45 win over Columbia on Monday night. The Scarlet Knights will retake the court tonight with another home matchup against Sacred Heart, who was also victorious in its season opener. Sacred Heart defeated Hartford by a final score of 77-70 to begin the season. For Rutgers, this will be the second game in a six-day span.
Following the future Tigers
LSU commitments continue to post good numbers over the course of the high school football season heading into playoffs.
fox29.com
'Just feels great': Bonner Prendie baseball phenom signs with Auburn, sets sights on major leagues
DREXEL HILL, Pa. - A Delaware County teen is shaping up to be a baseball superstar and is projected to be a top-10 pick in next year’s draft, but for now, the 18-year-old is focusing on finishing his senior year of high school. Kevin McGonigle, a student at Bonner...
Temple News
McKie’s vision coming to fruition
Aaron McKie has served a complimentary role during his basketball life, playing as a sixth-man in the NBA and serving as an assistant coach for more than 11 years. He spent six seasons on the Philadelphia 76ers’ bench and another five at his alma mater, Temple University. McKie was...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Officials Remove Secret Surveillance Cameras from Ballot Box Locations
The shenanigans have begun. Here's what you need to know to get through Election Day. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have...
Where Are They Now: Philadelphia Sports TV Great Lou Tilley
Lou Tilley has been a television sports anchor, content creator, producer and media executive for more than 40 years. Many will perhaps remember Tilley best during his career as sports director, anchor and play-by-play broadcaster for KYW-TV, CBS 3 and Comcast Television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career, Tilley has...
earnthenecklace.com
Is KYW-TV News Anchor Joe Holden Leaving CBS3 Philadelphia?
Joe Holden has been on the weekend anchor desk at KYW-TV’s CBS3 Philadelphia for the last five years. His viewers recall him as an anchor who displayed his son’s Father’s Day gift live on the air. However, Philadelphia residents were confused when he was missing in action from the broadcast this past weekend. Many want to know if Joe Holden is leaving CBS3 Philadelphia. Fortunately, the anchor answered all their queries. Here is what Holden had to say about his absence from the KYW-TV news desk.
phillygrub.blog
Best Deals for Thanksgiving Dinner in Philadelphia
There are a lot of Philadelphia restaurants open for Thanksgiving this year. Inflation is affecting everybody this year and prices have gone up on everything. Holiday dining is definitely more expensive this year whether you’re staying home or dining out. I checked a bunch of places offering Thanksgiving dining in Philadelphia and I decided instead of doing a round-up, I will share my “picks” for the best bang for your buck dining experiences in Philadelphia for Thanksgiving.
Parx Casino Amongst Countless Local Gambling Establishments Discussing Smoking Options for Patrons
A Bucks County casino is just one of many in the Philadelphia area that has made a decision on coming options in their building. Tracy Tully wrote about the establishment for The New York Times. Parx Casino, located in Bensalem, worked to keep operations going during the COVID-19 pandemic. One...
Judge rules Philadelphia shouldn’t be forced to change its vote-counting plan for Nov. 8 election, but the case isn’t over
The city wants to discontinue a procedure used to catch people who vote both by mail and in person, arguing it’s duplicative of other effective measures. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
Pa. rapper arrested for bringing loaded gun to airport
A north Philadelphia rapper has been arrested and charged for bringing a gun to an airport on Tuesday, according to a story from WPVI. Tierra Whack, 27, was charged with disorderly conduct for bringing her loaded gun to a Philadelphia International Airport checkpoint, according to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.
Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia
Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
billypenn.com
Democrats could take Pa. House for the first time since 2010, with key races still pending in the Philly suburbs
Democrats may take control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the first time since 2010 after the first general election under a newly redistricted legislative map. Republicans have controlled both chambers in Harrisburg since 2011, and the state Senate has been majority-Republican since 1994. Many legislative races were close...
Upper Darby’s Llanerch Diner Again the Scene of Film Crews
Video production crews were recently working outside the Llanerch Diner in Upper Darby and caught the attention of commuters driving past the location, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Local News. The diner, on Township Line Road near West Chester Pike, became famous from a scene in the movie Silver...
Man shot multiple times, killed on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in Philadelphia
The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was shot 11 times throughout the body, police said.
Washington Examiner
Philadelphia, under pressure from GOP, adopts vote-counting change that will delay results
PHILADELPHIA — City officials in Philadelphia bowed to Republican pressure early Tuesday, reinstating a laborious, time-consuming process to catch double votes that will almost assuredly delay the city's ballot count totals beyond election night. Philadelphia officials emphasized on Tuesday that the step was brought on by GOP litigation. The...
PREIT, Springfield Mall Owner, Explores Sale or Merger
PREIT, the owner of the Springfield Mall and several other malls in the Philadelphia region, is exploring a possible merger or sale, writes Paul Schwedelson for Philadelphia Business Journal. Chairman and CEO Joseph Coradino made the announcement during a third-quarter earnings call Tuesday. The Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had...
Hymie’s Deli Reubens Named the Best in the Country
Hymie’s Deli, Merion Station, is in the spotlight for its top-notch Reuben. Mashed.com’s Trevor Carlson calls it one of “the absolute best Reuben sandwiches in the U.S.”. The classic melt-in-your-mouth sandwich has been an American deli staple for decades. But its backstory is a bit muddled, reports...
247Sports
