FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KENS 5
'Outside the box'; Biscuits are taken to another level at this San Antonio restaurant | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — A University of Texas at San Antonio graduate had a vision to start a company built on biscuits. He said that nine out of ten people told him he was crazy and it wouldn’t make it in the Alamo City. Now, he’s gotten national attention.
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this week
The popular grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market is set to open its third store in San Antonio. Sprout's, known for its fresh organic produce, bulk nuts, and supplements, currently has over 370 stores across the United States, with 61 of those in Texas.
17 San Antonio restaurants, businesses offering Veterans Day discounts, freebies
Veterans and active-duty military need to bring a valid ID!
6 things to know in San Antonio food right now: Fusion sushi spot rolls out new location
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of San Antonio’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsJapanese fusion spot Yellowfish Sushi rolled out a new location at 7222 Blanco Rd on November 1. The locally owned concept previously branched out with a second location at The Rim before shuttering that outpost in August. The new addition to the family serves a similar menu to the Wurzbach Road original, melding Tex-Mex flair with traditional Japanese preparations.Chicken chain The Cookhouse is nesting in its...
This Texas Eatery Takes Biscuits To A Whole New Level
"I wanted to do something outside the box, and I really felt we needed a good brunch spot – that’s what we were kind of missing – biscuits."
saobserver.com
African American owned business in San Antonio finds seat at the table with Target
San Antonio Organic Based Skin Care Line Is Now Available at Target.com. San Antonio based Organically Beauty Inc known as Organically Bath & Beauty has been selected to be a merchandise vendor with the Target Corporation. By making Organically Bath & Beauty available Target is continuing its commitment to diversify its products selection for customers. “At Target, our commitment to supporting Black-owned companies and advocating for racial equity touches every aspect of our business – including investing in underrepresented entrepreneurs, launching Black-owned brands ..” The Skin Care line founded by Kela Nabors is known for its use of organic materials in the handmade production of serums, soaps, bath bombs and DIY bath bomb kits. Organically Bath & Beauty’s mission is to provide organic beauty products to nurture and repair all facets of the body and are dedicated to providing the best quality all natural products to their customers. When asked what’s the San Antonio favorite item Nabors says “It’s the bath bombs. People love the bath bombs and the DIY bath bomb kits.” All items are freshly made to order and are available at North Star Mall, Target.com, online through their website and the Organically Bath & Beauty flagship brick and mortar location of 11854 Wurzbach Road in San Antonio, Texas.
11 veteran-owned San Antonio restaurants to support now and always
Show your support and eat well this Veterans Day.
12 San Antonio restaurants for delicious crispy fried chicken
Do you like yours spicy or sweet?
news4sanantonio.com
Help feed families this holiday season with the San Antonio Food Bank
November is here and it's time to kick off the Food4SA campaign. The San Antonio food bank is hoping to help feed families by collecting 1 million pounds of food. Here to tell us more is Eric Cooper, President and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank. San Antonio Food...
KSAT 12
Next free Landfill Day in San Antonio is this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12. You’ll need a picture ID and a recent...
Everything that will be open, closed for Veterans Day in San Antonio
Don't forget to take the kids to school.
KENS 5
20-degree drop comes to San Antonio with next cold front
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians get those jackets out of storage as a strong cold front heads to the Alamo City this week. Our cooler weather is right on schedule as the average time of year for high temperatures to fall below 60 degrees is around Nov. 9. San...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Gorgeous Places to Go Hiking in San Antonio for All Levels
San Antonio is known most famously for its bustling Riverwalk, the historic Alamo, and the surrounding missions that play an important part in Texas history. However, there are a surprising number of beautiful nature and outdoor spaces that you can explore by hiking in San Antonio. The Texas Hill Country is a wonderful playground for people who love the outdoors, especially if you enjoy the variety of desert-type landscapes, forests, and slowing waterways side by side. We created this guide to the best hikes in and near San Antonio to help you plan your next outdoor adventure!
KSAT 12
Free family-friendly festival and welcome walk to take place in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The second annual Welcome Walk & Festival will take place in San Antonio on Saturday. The free festival celebrates the journey and cultural heritage of immigrants and refugees who have made San Antonio their home. “For more than 300 years, San Antonio has been a city...
LGBTQ+ community mourns beloved San Antonio drag queen Miss Peaches
Miss Peaches was the 'fabric' of her community.
PINSTACK Rolls Into San Antonio Today, November 8
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- PINSTACK opens its San Antonio location today, November 8. This is the entertainment and dining destination’s fifth location and its first in south-central Texas. PINSTACK is located in the Park North Shopping Center on Loop 410 between San Pedro Avenue and Blanco Road. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005429/en/ PINSTACK offers 28-state-of-the art bowling lanes with lane-side dining. The Modern American restaurant, fully-stocked bar, game room and indoor attractions complete the unique dining and entertainment experience for friends, family, corporate and group events. (Photo: Business Wire)
The holidays splash into Sea World San Antonio with parades, parties, puppets, and more
In Texas, we like to claim that everything is bigger here. We also like to compete for biggest of the big, which rings true for Sea World's self-ascribed "biggest Christmas event in Texas," kicking off this week.Starting Thursday, November 10, the marine life park transforms into a holiday wonderland for 42 full days of sparkling lights, holiday festivities, and, of course, tasty seasonal treats. This year also marks the premiere of a new live-action musical, O Wondrous Night, as well as a new Christmas party zone, Snowman Jam. In the former, the Nativity story comes to life through the eyes...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman's foot crushed, toes severed by passing train on North Side
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was sent to the hospital after a train ran over her feet. The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday at the railroad crossing near Culebra Road and Fredericksburg Road on the North Side. Police say the woman was sitting near the train rails when a...
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this week
A popular supermarket chain is opening another new grocery store location in Texas this week. Read on to learn more. If you're looking for a healthy and affordable option for your grocery shopping, Sprouts Farmers Market is the place to be.
Texas cannabis decriminalization victories in midterms bode well for San Antonio petition drive
San Antonio activists are collecting signatures for a petition that would let local voters decide whether to decriminalize pot, among other city charter changes.
