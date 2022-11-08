ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

CultureMap San Antonio

6 things to know in San Antonio food right now: Fusion sushi spot rolls out new location

Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of San Antonio’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsJapanese fusion spot Yellowfish Sushi rolled out a new location at 7222 Blanco Rd on November 1. The locally owned concept previously branched out with a second location at The Rim before shuttering that outpost in August. The new addition to the family serves a similar menu to the Wurzbach Road original, melding Tex-Mex flair with traditional Japanese preparations.Chicken chain The Cookhouse is nesting in its...
saobserver.com

African American owned business in San Antonio finds seat at the table with Target

San Antonio Organic Based Skin Care Line Is Now Available at Target.com. San Antonio based Organically Beauty Inc known as Organically Bath & Beauty has been selected to be a merchandise vendor with the Target Corporation. By making Organically Bath & Beauty available Target is continuing its commitment to diversify its products selection for customers. “At Target, our commitment to supporting Black-owned companies and advocating for racial equity touches every aspect of our business – including investing in underrepresented entrepreneurs, launching Black-owned brands ..” The Skin Care line founded by Kela Nabors is known for its use of organic materials in the handmade production of serums, soaps, bath bombs and DIY bath bomb kits. Organically Bath & Beauty’s mission is to provide organic beauty products to nurture and repair all facets of the body and are dedicated to providing the best quality all natural products to their customers. When asked what’s the San Antonio favorite item Nabors says “It’s the bath bombs. People love the bath bombs and the DIY bath bomb kits.” All items are freshly made to order and are available at North Star Mall, Target.com, online through their website and the Organically Bath & Beauty flagship brick and mortar location of 11854 Wurzbach Road in San Antonio, Texas.
KSAT 12

Next free Landfill Day in San Antonio is this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12. You’ll need a picture ID and a recent...
KENS 5

20-degree drop comes to San Antonio with next cold front

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians get those jackets out of storage as a strong cold front heads to the Alamo City this week. Our cooler weather is right on schedule as the average time of year for high temperatures to fall below 60 degrees is around Nov. 9. San...
cohaitungchi.com

15 Gorgeous Places to Go Hiking in San Antonio for All Levels

San Antonio is known most famously for its bustling Riverwalk, the historic Alamo, and the surrounding missions that play an important part in Texas history. However, there are a surprising number of beautiful nature and outdoor spaces that you can explore by hiking in San Antonio. The Texas Hill Country is a wonderful playground for people who love the outdoors, especially if you enjoy the variety of desert-type landscapes, forests, and slowing waterways side by side. We created this guide to the best hikes in and near San Antonio to help you plan your next outdoor adventure!
The Associated Press

PINSTACK Rolls Into San Antonio Today, November 8

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- PINSTACK opens its San Antonio location today, November 8. This is the entertainment and dining destination’s fifth location and its first in south-central Texas. PINSTACK is located in the Park North Shopping Center on Loop 410 between San Pedro Avenue and Blanco Road. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005429/en/ PINSTACK offers 28-state-of-the art bowling lanes with lane-side dining. The Modern American restaurant, fully-stocked bar, game room and indoor attractions complete the unique dining and entertainment experience for friends, family, corporate and group events. (Photo: Business Wire)
CultureMap San Antonio

The holidays splash into Sea World San Antonio with parades, parties, puppets, and more

In Texas, we like to claim that everything is bigger here. We also like to compete for biggest of the big, which rings true for Sea World's self-ascribed "biggest Christmas event in Texas," kicking off this week.Starting Thursday, November 10, the marine life park transforms into a holiday wonderland for 42 full days of sparkling lights, holiday festivities, and, of course, tasty seasonal treats. This year also marks the premiere of a new live-action musical, O Wondrous Night, as well as a new Christmas party zone, Snowman Jam. In the former, the Nativity story comes to life through the eyes...
CultureMap San Antonio

CultureMap San Antonio is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://sanantonio.culturemap.com/

