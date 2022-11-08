SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alex Padilla was elected Tuesday to his first full term as U.S. senator for California, solidifying his position as one of the country’s top elected Latinos and a leading Democratic voice in Congress for more expansive immigration laws. In a show of how comfortable he felt as a strong favorite, Padilla — who was appointed senator by California Gov. Gavin Newsom when Kamala Harris became vice president — worked hard in the run-up to the election for fellow Democrats in tight races instead of focusing on his Republican opponent, constitutional lawyer Mark Meuser. Padilla even traveled to Arizona in the campaign’s final weeks for embattled Senate incumbent Mark Kelly. With 4.3 million votes counted, Padilla had 63% and Meuser had 37%. Padilla also won a special election to fill the last two months of the current term. In an odd twist, voters cast ballots twice: once to fill the remainder of Harris’ term and the other for a new six-year term.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO