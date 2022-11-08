Read full article on original website
Parents Remained Uncooperative In Whereabouts Of Missing California TwinsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedStockton, CA
Partial Remains of Alexis Gabe Found in CaliforniaAMY KAPLANOakley, CA
California witness photographs UFO after object beamed light over local rooftopsRoger MarshStockton, CA
Have Some Fall Fun At Smith Family Farm in BrentwoodThomas SmithBrentwood, CA
Police make an arrest in the Stockton California Serial Killer Case as Police Chief says he was caught while under watchJames PatrickStockton, CA
Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
Rep. Katie Porter, a Democratic star who's charmed fans with her whiteboards in hearings, could lose her California seat next week
Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California could be in danger of losing her House seat as the race has shifted in the GOP's direction, according to a nonpartisan political forecaster. The Cook Political Report on Tuesday released a new analysis that moved California's 47th congressional district from a "lean Democratic"...
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has won election to a second term representing Nevada, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party's control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden's presidency
2022 Nevada Senate race between Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt tightens
Nevada's Senate race remains tight, with Republican Adam Laxalt clinging to a small lead of under 1,000 votes over incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Saturday morning, but a statement he released suggested he has some expectation she will surpass him. "Here is where we are — we are up...
Nevada Senate race: Catherine Cortez Masto wins, sealing Dem's continued majority
LAS VEGAS - Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden's agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there. Sen....
Padilla keeps California Senate seat in Democratic column
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alex Padilla was elected Tuesday to his first full term as U.S. senator for California, solidifying his position as one of the country’s top elected Latinos and a leading Democratic voice in Congress for more expansive immigration laws. In a show of how comfortable he felt as a strong favorite, Padilla — who was appointed senator by California Gov. Gavin Newsom when Kamala Harris became vice president — worked hard in the run-up to the election for fellow Democrats in tight races instead of focusing on his Republican opponent, constitutional lawyer Mark Meuser. Padilla even traveled to Arizona in the campaign’s final weeks for embattled Senate incumbent Mark Kelly. With 4.3 million votes counted, Padilla had 63% and Meuser had 37%. Padilla also won a special election to fill the last two months of the current term. In an odd twist, voters cast ballots twice: once to fill the remainder of Harris’ term and the other for a new six-year term.
Alex Padilla made history with his U.S. Senate win. What it means for Latinos
The election of Alex Padilla, the first Latino elected to the Senate from California, marks a landmark achievement and a shift in the state's power center.
California races could determine control of US House
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The outcome in a string of highly competitive California U.S. House races will play into control of Congress next year, potentially helping Republicans seize control or providing a Democratic buffer as the party struggles to maintain its teetering majority. The stakes were spotlighted last week,...
Results: Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne loses her bid for reelection against Republican Zach Nunn in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Cindy Axne ran against Republican Zach Nunn in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District. The 3rd District is located in the southwestern region of Iowa. Axne raised more than triple the amount as Nunn. Experts said the race was either a "toss-up" or "leans Republican." Election...
Results: Republican Eli Crane unseats Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Tom O'Halleran ran against Republican Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is largely rural and encompasses the northwest corner of the state. The redistricting process flipped the seat from a toss-up district to one that leans Republican. Election 2022 Arizona...
thecentersquare.com
Cortez Masto holds razor thin lead over Laxalt in Nevada U.S. Senate race
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto just barely led in Nevada’s high-profile Senate race in partial results released after polls closed Tuesday. With roughly 62% of votes in, Cortez Masto received 51.1% of the vote as of 11:20 p.m., according to CNN. Her...
Hageman wins Wyoming US House seat after ousting Cheney
Republican Harriet Hageman has beaten a Native American activist to win Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House, cementing her place as successor to ousted GOP Rep. Liz Cheney.The race between Hageman and Lynnette Grey Bull drew little attention outside Wyoming compared with the GOP primary, when voters turned against Cheney for her criticism of former President Donald Trump.A Cheyenne natural resources attorney, Hageman will now enter Congress among freshmen legislators who typically must jostle for desired committee assignments.Cheney in her three terms in office rose quickly to the No. 3 GOP leadership position in the House, a job...
When are House and Senate leadership elections?
The unexpected midterm results have shaken up House and Senate leadership elections on both sides of the aisle. Democrats fended off a feared red wave and held onto control of the Senate, while the GOP is likely to secure a slim majority in the House, though even that’s not guaranteed with a number of races still too close to call.
Nation waits on Nevada with Senate control on the line
The state's too-close-to-call Senate contest could be decided Saturday.
Daily Beast
Cortez Masto Fends Off MAGA Foot Soldier in Nevada Triumph
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) has won another term in office, defeating Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt in a nail-biter contest that allows Democrats to retain control in the Senate. The AP called the race for Cortez Masto late Saturday. Cortez Masto was considered the most vulnerable Democratic incumbent in...
Cisco Aguilar defeats an election denier to become Nevada's secretary of state
Democrat Cisco Aguilar has been elected Nevada secretary of state, according to a race call by The Associated Press, sending a blow to one of former President Donald Trump's loyalists in the process. Aguilar, an attorney who spent a number of years on the state's Athletic Commission, defeated Republican Jim...
Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat
Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada will win reelection, according to Associated Press projections late Saturday, ensuring Democrats will remain in the majority next year no matter what happens in a runoff election in Georgia next month. After days of vote counting, U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Cortez Masto were both […] The post Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat appeared first on Missouri Independent.
