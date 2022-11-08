ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
freightwaves.com

Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings

Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
Zacks.com

American Vanguard (AVD) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

AVD - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.52%. A...
Zacks.com

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?

CFG - Free Report) to deliver flat earnings compared to the year-ago quarter on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com

Analysts Estimate Delta Apparel (DLA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

DLA - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ

3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November

In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Zacks.com

4 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Releases Next Week

We are in the last leg of the third-quarter 2022 earnings season. So far, corporate America has shown mixed results. Although the earnings growth rate has declined systematically, margin pressures are less than expected. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges from record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession.
Zacks.com

National Vision (EYE) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

EYE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 87.50%. A...
Zacks.com

Matador (MTDR) Shares Dip 3.3% Despite Q3 Earnings Beat

MTDR - Free Report) shares have declined 3.3% despite reporting strong third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 25. The downward price movement can be attributed to the company’s rising expenses. The upstream energy company reported adjusted earnings of $2.68 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 per share....
Zacks.com

Atmos Energy (ATO) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ATO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.33%. A...
Zacks.com

Comstock (CRK) Q3 Earnings Due: Is it Primed for a Beat?

CRK - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter results results on Nov 1. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $1.16 per share on revenues of $871 million. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the independent natural gas producer’s performance...
Zacks.com

Will Weatherford (WFRD) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

WFRD - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this oilfield service company...
Zacks.com

TransDigm (TDG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

TDG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $5.50 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.46. The bottom line improved by a solid 29.4% from the $4.25 per share reported a year ago. Barring one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $3.98 per...
Zacks.com

Ralph Lauren (RL) Stock Rises on Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat

RL - Free Report) jumped more than 4% before the trading session on Nov 10, following the impressive second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results have gained from brand strength, solid demand, and expansion across all channels and regions. The company also announced the next phase of its Next Great Chapter: Accelerate plan.
Zacks.com

D.R. Horton (DHI) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

D.R. Horton Inc. (. DHI - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30, 2022) results on Nov 9, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6% but revenues missed the same by 1.3%. Earnings and revenues of this homebuilding company grew 53% and 20.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.
Zacks.com

PGT Innovations' (PGTI) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat, Stock Up

PGTI - Free Report) reported its third-quarter 2022 (ended Oct 1, 2022) results. Both earnings and net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. Despite the impact of Hurricane Ian, the tight labor market, rising interest rates and intense inflation, solid organic growth, accretive acquisitions, focus...
Zacks.com

Inter Parfums (IPAR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2022 View Up

IPAR - Free Report) delivered impressive third-quarter 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year. Quarterly earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Management raised its 2022 guidance. Results in Detail. Inter Parfums’ third-quarter earnings came in at $1.30 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus...
Zacks.com

Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

IMRX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.49 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.48. This compares to loss of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...

