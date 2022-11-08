Read full article on original website
Easier recipes heading into the holidays!
Recently, Doug spoke with Food and Lifestyle Influencer, Shannisty Ireland, who had some good recipes to start off your holiday season! The first one needs to have a note nearby warning people that it may be HOT, so make it as hot as you'd like. Ingredients:. ●1 cup Southern Recipe...
3 recipes to lighten up your holiday spread
(Baptist Health) – Don’t let the holidays derail your progress! You can enjoy festive fall food without the unwanted fat and calories thanks to these three simple recipes from Ashleigh Pharis, RD, and Baptist Health Nutrition Counseling Center-Fort Smith. Pharis uses healthy swaps like Greek yogurt and tofu...
The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes
Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
What Turkey Haters Say Is the Best Thanksgiving Meal Alternative
Thanksgiving may be known interchangeably as Turkey Day, but that doesn't mean that everyone's on board with this feathered friend's standard prominence on the menu.
The Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year
Not sure what to make for Thanksgiving this year? Our friends at Taste of Home have got just the ticket: this sourdough, sausage and blueberry dressing—which they’ve dubbed the Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year. And trust us, it won’t disappoint. During this year’s festivities, make sure to share these Thanksgiving memes, quotes and poems around the table for some extra gratitude.
Meal prep recipes for under $3 a day
The practice of meal prepping has become increasingly popular within the last few years, especially with college students. If you aren’t familiar with it, the essence is to make a certain meal in a high quantity to be heated up later and split between multiple days. This practice helps immensely with saving time throughout the week, especially when each meal can be reheated in a matter of minutes.
Comfort Foods: Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie
Do you love chicken pot pie? Here's a quick and easy chicken pot pie your family will enjoy This easy-to-make Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie recipe is not only made with pre-made biscuits to save time, you can also shred a rotissurie chicken, use frozen veggetables, even left overs if you have them--which I have done numerous times.
Spinach Dip Hot Bread
This gooey, cheesy appetizer is perfect for watching the game, alongside a salad or bowl of soup, or on a lazy weekend afternoon. The toasty sliced sourdough boule is filled with buttery bechamel sauce and spinach, but the real star is the Calabrian chiles, which lend each bite a gentle kick of heat. Feel free to customize this depending on the bread you have on-hand; it works nicely with a baguette, too.
3-Cheese Pumpkin Pasta Casserole with Spinach
It’s all about the four C’s: creamy, comforting, crowd-pleasing and cheese. Have you heard the word? Casseroles are having a moment. But these aren’t your canned soup concoctions from circa 1993. Take this 3-cheese pumpkin pasta casserole with spinach as an example. It’s creamy, comforting and big enough to feed a crowd, but still feels modern thanks to dollops of ricotta and plenty of spinach (you know, for #health). Even better, it freezes like a dream for the nights you don’t feel like cooking.
Rita's Pumpkin Bread
• 1-1/2 cup pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling) • 3/4 cup semi-sweet or bittersweet mini or regular chocolate chips (optional) Preheat oven 350. Use the lower rack. Spray or grease a 9x5 loaf pan. Whisk flour, soda, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice and salt together. Set aside. Whisk eggs and...
A Guide to: Fall Fruits and Vegetables
As our weather transitions into the cooler months and temperatures, our seasonal produce changes as well. Our summer fruits and vegetables like melons, peaches, strawberries, and zucchini have checked out and fall has officially checked in. Fruits:. Apples: There are a billion and a half fall recipes that utilize apples...
What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's fall farro salad
Chef Vinny Olivieri, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, shows News 12's Lily Stolzberg how to make fall farro salad.
Weeknight autumn feast: Roast pork tenderloin, apples and shallots
I’m like a thermostat – as soon as the temperatures dip below 20C I turn my oven on and start roasting. It’s a switch I look forward to flipping every year. Time in a hot oven transforms food – concentrating and deepening its flavours, caramelising it and creating crispy surfaces, while cooking gently enough to slowly bring proteins to the perfect temperature. All that and, aside from the occasional toss, once the food is in the oven, it barely needs attention. This recipe showcases how roasting, combined with some stovetop cooking, easily turns everyday ingredients into a spectacularly...
Deep Fried Turkey Recipe
Deep Fried Turkey cooked to perfectionPetrina Tinsley. Over time more people have changed the way they cook their Thanksgiving turkey. Let's look into where it all started and how to do it safely and correctly.
Martha Stewart Knows What You Need On Your Hot Or Cold Thanksgiving Leftover Sandwiches
Veteran cookbook author, TV host, and Snoop Dog sidekick Martha Stewart has every little detail of Thanksgiving nailed down – no surprise there. For starters, MarthaStewart.com recommends make-ahead appetizers, like buttery spiced nuts, cheesy twists made with puff pastry, and deviled eggs. Speaking with Food & Wine, Stewart revealed that for sides this year, she will bring to the table her mother's mashed potatoes, brioche stuffing with chestnuts, cranberry sauce, creamed spinach, and sweet potato casserole – hold the marshmallows.
Pumpkin Soup
Ingredients: (Serves 6, Prep time: 15 minutes, Cook time: 30 minutes) 2.5 pounds leeks, white and light green parts only, washed well and thinly sliced (about 6 cups) 1 ½ teaspoons chopped fresh thyme, plus more for garnish. 1 ½ teaspoons chopped fresh sage. ¼ cup heavy cream,...
The Simple, 2-Week Clean-Eating Meal Plan for Better Health
Combine ½ cup rolled oats, ⅔ cup nonfat milk, 1 scoop whey protein powder, 1 tbsp 100% maple syrup, ½ tsp ground cinnamon in a sealed mason jar and refrigerate overnight. When ready to eat, top with 1 cup strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries and 2 tbsp slivered almonds. Option: 1 cup coffee with ¼ cup low-fat milk and 1 tsp agave syrup.
Keto bread made with cauliflower! Paleo, low-carb and no grain recipe
Keto and craving bread? This no-grain recipe made with cauliflower will satisfy you. It takes about an hour to bake and has to cool before it's sliced
Sprouts are the nation's favourite Christmas veg - and we still love turkey
Brits’ favourite vegetable on a Christmas dinner is the humble Brussels sprout - with one in five (20%) placing the traditional green vegetable at the top of their list, according to new research. The study, conducted by Farmhouse Inns, looked into Brits’ preferences when it comes to plating and enjoying the perfect Christmas dinner, as well as their plans for 2022’s big day.
