Overture selects two OHS students for Jerry Ensemble
Oregon High School students Erica Briski and Beau Bastian Jacobs were selected for the 2022-23 Southern Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble, a premier vocal performance group representing the Overture Center for the Arts’ Jerry Awards. Briski and Jacobs were only two of the students who auditioned from a network of 40...
Li Chiao-Ping Dance brings ‘bits ‘n pieces’ to Madison
The Li Chiao-Ping Dance company will present “bits ‘n pieces,” a program of works choreographed by movement artist Li Chiao-Ping at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 and Friday, Nov. 18, as well as at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. A reception in the Virgina Harrison Parlor will follow the Nov. 18 show.
Community Calendar 11/10-11/17
The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Nov. 10, and Thursday, Nov. 17. Jessica Michna as Caroline Ingalls: “Mittens Under the Tree”. Join Ma Caroline Ingalls (Jessica Michna), mother of author Laura Ingalls Wilder, as she prepares for the Christmas of 1886. The reading shares the recipes and traditions of the season that the family collected over the years as the family traversed the Midwest. At Oregon Senior Center, 219 Park St., Oregon.
A Q&A with the cast and crew of OHS’s fall play, “Almost, Maine”
At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12, Oregon High School Theatre presents their fall play: “Almost, Maine.” They’ll also be putting on a matinee showing at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. “Almost, Maine” is a play by John Cariani that is made...
Greenview Preserves gets approval by Planning Commission
The Village of Oregon Planning Commission unanimously approved Veridian Homes’ revised general development plan for the contested Greenview Preserves neighborhood at their Thursday, Nov. 3 meeting. Veridian Homes made three core changes to their overall plan in response to commission and neighbor feedback, including: implementing a land use transition...
Girls basketball: Samantha Schmitt to lead deep junior class for Oregon
Samantha Schmitt looks to lead a talented junior class that could help the Oregon girls basketball team push for Badger West Conference contention and playoff success. “Looking to build on last year and compete for a conference and regional championship,” Oregon head coach Adam Wamsley said. “If we can do a better job of finishing around the rim, protecting the basketball, rebounding, we have the ability to go as far as we want.”
Girls hockey: Stoughton Icebergs hoping to build off sectional appearance
The Stoughton Icebergs girls hockey team will look to build off last season that saw the co-op earn a trip to a sectional semifinal. Stoughton finished 8-12-1 last season and fell to the Metro Lynx in a second-round playoff game. “Our team has a lot of heart, determination and has...
Town Board votes 3-2 to switch to curbside garbage services on July 1
The Town of Oregon Board voted 3-2 to switch to curbside garbage and recycling services with Pellitteri at their meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Town-wide curbside services were set to begin on July 1, 2023. Members determined that the Town of Oregon Recycling Center (TORC) will stay open until then and after for the collection of larger items and brush at reduced hours. The decision came after months of heated debate about whether or not to shut TORC down completely.
Boys hockey: Oregon brings back state’s top goal scorer in Andrew Jicha
Junior Andrew Jicha returns as a second-team all-state selection after leading the state in goals last season, helping the Oregon boys hockey team to a sectional final appearance in the process. The Panthers played all the way to a Division 2 sectional final before falling to Saint Mary’s Springs. It...
Girls swimming: Oregon sets five school records on way to state meet
Oregon freshman Alyse Block broke three of the five school records the Panthers set and finished as the sectional runner-up in both the 50-yard and 100 freestyles at the WIAA Division 1 Middleton sectional to qualify for state. Block took second in the 100 free in a school-record time of...
OSD referendum passes, close race results being called
Aside from state and county-wide races, citizens of the Village of Oregon, the Village of Brooklyn and the Town of Oregon also had an opportunity to vote for candidates running for local, district-based positions and an Oregon School District referendum in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. The Associated Press...
