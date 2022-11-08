The Town of Oregon Board voted 3-2 to switch to curbside garbage and recycling services with Pellitteri at their meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Town-wide curbside services were set to begin on July 1, 2023. Members determined that the Town of Oregon Recycling Center (TORC) will stay open until then and after for the collection of larger items and brush at reduced hours. The decision came after months of heated debate about whether or not to shut TORC down completely.

OREGON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO