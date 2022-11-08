Madison City officials will be considering their options going forward as portions of their system improvement projects remain unfinished. Weston Blasius with Banner Associates, the city’s Engineer, and Ryan Hegg, Director of Engineering and Community Development for the city, provided an update on the city’s projects to city commissioners on Monday. Blasius said that in the Phase 1B project, which is 20-blocks of work being completed in the northwest area of the city, the contractor – J&J Earthworks of Milbank – has completed all of the utility work, and some of the paving of the streets. But, Blasius said, that not all of the paving and surfacing work in this area will be completed yet this fall.

