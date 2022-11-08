Read full article on original website
Rosemary Nelson
Rosemary Nelson, age 89, of Ramona, passed away peacefully on November 8,. 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison, SD. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Monday, November 14 th at St. William Catholic Church, Ramona with Father Chester Murtha as the Celebrant. Visitation will be 2-4...
DSU hosting Nanocon this weekend
Attendees at recent Nanocons play video and board games, and paint game pieces. Photo courtesy of DSU. Dakota State University in Madison will host its annual Nanocon event this weekend. The event will be held at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse today (Thursday) through Sunday. The theme for this year’s Nanocon...
Dell Rapids Has Eyes Set on 11A Title
A year after falling short in the semifinals, the Dell Rapids Quarriers have punched their ticket to the 11A Football State Championship in the DakotaDome. The Quarriers don’t have a single blemish on their record, after going 9-0 in the regular season and winning games against Lennox and Sioux Falls Christian to get to this point.
SODAK 16 Volleyball Games Today
The SODAK 16 for volleyball starts later on today with opportunities to reach the state meet on the line for teams in Class A. The two teams from Region 3A to have reached the SODAK 16 for Class A are Sioux Falls Christian and Baltic. SFC beat West Central and Garretson to advance to the SODAK 16 while Baltic defeated Tri-Valley and McCook Central/Montrose.
Madison business & employee benefit from SDRA’s Workforce Incentive program
DeLon Mork, owner of Dairy Queen in Madison, and new employee Kayla Lawrence celebrate her Workforce Incentive check, provided by the South Dakota Retailers Association. The South Dakota Retailers Association recently awarded its fiftieth check to out-of-state workers who moved to South Dakota with the help of its one-thousand dollar Workforce Incentive Program. Since its January launch, this program has helped bring workers to 45 different employers in 23 South Dakota communities.
Lake County Commission will canvass votes Thursday
The Lake County Commission is holding a special meeting on Thursday morning. The only items of business on the agenda for the meeting are the canvass of the 2022 General Election results and also the canvass of the Smith’s Cove Addition Road District election. The special Lake County Commission meeting Thursday starts at 9:00 a.m. in the commission room in the Lake County Courthouse in Madison.
Area counties decide commission and Sheriff races in general election
There were some local elections in some of our area counties also in the general election on Tuesday. In Miner County, three county commissioners were elected. In unofficial results, the top three vote-getters in Tuesday’s election were Joe Bechen, Tom Reisch, and Mike Clary. A Sheriff was elected in...
Wollmann and Johnke elected to Lake County Commission
One incumbent and a challenger have been elected to serve on the Lake County Commission. In unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election, incumbent Lake County Commissioner Kelli Wollmann was the top vote-getter with 2847 votes, or 37-percent, followed by challenger Corey Johnke with 2751 votes, or 36-percent. Incumbent Aaron Johnson received 2121 votes, or 27-percent of the vote in Tuesday’s election. Wollmann and Johnke are elected to serve four-year terms on the Lake County Commission. Results will be made official on Thursday when Lake County Commissioners meet to canvass them.
SD Industrial Hemp Association looking for growers; holding informational meeting November 21st
The South Dakota Industrial Hemp Association is looking for more producers to grow industrial hemp in the state. The group is holding an Industrial Hemp Growers meeting on Monday, November 21st, at Nicky’s in Madison, for people to learn more about growing the crop. Ken Meyer of A.H. Meyer...
City commission holding special meeting Thursday to discuss street projects
The Madison City Commission is holding a special meeting today (Thursday) to discuss and take action regarding the city’s street improvement projects and the options the city has to avoid closures. The special meeting is scheduled for noon today (Thursday) in the commission room in Madison City Hall. The meeting comes after commissioners heard from the City’s Engineers Monday regarding information on the status of the unfinished projects.
City considering options as street projects remain unfinished
Madison City officials will be considering their options going forward as portions of their system improvement projects remain unfinished. Weston Blasius with Banner Associates, the city’s Engineer, and Ryan Hegg, Director of Engineering and Community Development for the city, provided an update on the city’s projects to city commissioners on Monday. Blasius said that in the Phase 1B project, which is 20-blocks of work being completed in the northwest area of the city, the contractor – J&J Earthworks of Milbank – has completed all of the utility work, and some of the paving of the streets. But, Blasius said, that not all of the paving and surfacing work in this area will be completed yet this fall.
