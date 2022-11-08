Mehmet Oz slightly favored in Pennsylvania Senate Race; FiveThirtyEight
(WHTM) — Republican Mehmet Oz is slightly favored to win the Pennsylvania Senate race for the first time since June, according to FiveThirtyEight .
The election forecasters gave Oz a 57% chance of winning the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania over Democrat John Fetterman going into the Nov. 8 election.Close
On June 1, FiveThirtyEight originally gave Oz a 65% chance of winning that quickly dwindled when polls showed Fetterman with a commanding lead .
Fetterman led in FiveThirtyEight’s forecast since June 22, peaking on Sept. 15 with an 83% chance of winning the Senate seat.
Between Sept. 15 and Oct. 3 Fetterman’s chances of winning dropped 10%, and leading into the Oct. 25 abc27 debate , Fetterman’s chances of winning dropped to 58%.
In the days following the debate, polls showed the race within the margin of error and with Oz ahead between 1-3%, though no candidate received 50% in the final week’s worth of polls.Who’s running for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania?
FiveThirtyEight’s final popular vote projection expects Oz to win 49.5% to a projected 48.5% for Fetterman.
A race within 0.5% would trigger a recount in Pennsylvania, which occurred after the May Republican primary election when Oz and Dave McCormick finished within less than 1,000 votes of each other.
Voters have until 8 p.m. to vote in person or return their vote by mail ballot.
