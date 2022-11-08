Oregon SoS breaks down what voters need to know this Election Day

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — It’s Election Day on Tuesday, which means it’s time for voters to turn their ballots in.

Voters in Oregon can either drop their ballots off at a ballot drop box or mail it in — as long as it is post-marked by Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

So far, voter turn-out appears to be low historically, but Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said that could change.

“Most important thing is, you still have plenty of time to vote here in Oregon,” said Fagan.

Oregonians can either mail or drop their ballots off at an election drop box by 8 p.m. Tuesday. Those wishing to mail their vote via USPS should verify what time collections are to ensure it’s postmarked by Election Day.

“We have the new postmark rule as you mentioned that I like to call the Damian Lillard rule because the ball needs to leave his hand before the clock strikes zero,” said Fagan. “So, here in Oregon that ballot needs to leave your hand and be in a mailbox and postmarked by Election Day. And it’s okay if it arrives in the basket or in the elections office a few days after the election as long as it was cast on time.”

The postmark rule allows mail-in ballots that arrived at elections offices up to a week after the election to be considered on time as long as it’s postmarked by Election Day

When asked about election security, Fagan reminded Oregonians that the state has anti-fraud measures built into its vote-by-mail system that’s been in place for nearly 20 years.

Despite these measures, Fagan did say officials are taking voter intimidation seriously by immediately “elevating” those reports to law enforcement. She noted there has not been widespread issues with voter intimidation, however, there have been individual events that have reportedly been passed off to law enforcement.

Anyone that witnesses or experiences voter intimidation is urged to contact the Secretary of State’s Office or local law enforcement.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KOIN Breaking News Alerts

Meanwhile, anyone needing to replace their ballot can pick one up at their local county elections office. This means the first ballot issued to them will be canceled.

Watch the full interview with Oregon Secretary of State Shemia in the player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.