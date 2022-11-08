ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka Public Schools teaching students importance of civic engagement

By Tiffany Littler
KSNT News
 2 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – This Election Day, students in the Topeka Public Schools district learned the importance of civic engagement. Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson stopped by 27 News Tuesday morning to tell us about this and other happenings in the district.

USD 501 said many students were encouraged to vote this year by partnering with the League of Women Voters and Topeka High School graduate Kelm Lear, who created a video encouraging students to vote .

Dr. Anderson also talked about how the district is celebrating Veterans Day, as well as how TPS is celebrating graduation rates above the national and state average for all high schools.

Photo from Topeka Public Schools

For more information about USD 501, click here .

