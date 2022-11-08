Read full article on original website
Ex-Vikings Fullback Signs with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are 6-3 through nine weeks of the 2022 season, a half-game out of first place with the New York Jets in the AFC East behind the Buffalo Bills. Mike McDaniels’ team tweaked its roster on Tuesday, releasing DE Big Kat Bryant and adding former Vikings fullback Jake Bargas. The ex-Vikings will join Miami’s practice squad.
Vikings May Be without 2 Defensive Starters at BUF
The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) travel to New York for a date with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) on Sunday, hoping to extend the current win streak to seven games. In franchise history, Minnesota has notched seven-game in-season winning streaks six times (1969, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2017). And if they bump...
Josh Allen’s Status for Sunday Is What Your Mom Used to Say
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the frontrunner to win the NFL MVP award, and his status against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 is in jeopardy. The 26-year-old injured his elbow, UCL, and perhaps nerves in a loss to the New York Jets last weekend. And his head coach, Sean McDermott, sounds like a loving mother in describing his status for Week 10.
RGIII Changes Tune on Vikings, Cousins
Former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III was once a quasi-critic of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Now, he’s singing a different tune about Cousins — and the Vikings. Griffin and Cousins were teammates in Washington for three years before Cousins ultimately took Griffin’s QB1 job. In 2012,...
Former First-Round Pick Joins Packers
The Green Bay Packers have lost five straight games and currently sit at 3-6. If the season ended today, they’d be picking No. 10 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Clearly, there’s something wrong with this team and the back-to-back MVP. As an attempt at fixing some of these issues, a former first-round pick joins the Packers on the defensive side of the ball.
Former Vikings offensive coordinator named USFL head coach
The USFL’s New Orleans Breakers has named a new head coach and that is former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFillipo. The Breakers were best known by Vikings fans for having preseason legend Kyle Sloter as their starting quarterback. DeFillipo served as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator for 13 games...
WR Battle Looms for Vikings
Facing off against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon, it’s hard not to get excited about a matchup on the edges. While the Vikings secondary may leave something to be desired, both offenses have a wide receiver that could be argued as the best in the NFL. For the...
The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 10
Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings defeated the Washington Commanders in Week 9, 20-17, with a win that secured a 4.5-game lead atop the NFC North after the Green Bay Packers dropped a fifth consecutive game. Against Washington, Minnesota’s offense went to sleep for about three quarters while the defense fired up its best game of 2022. In the end, the offense awoke and finished off Taylor Heinicke’s team.
Vikings May Play Superstar-for-a-Minute QB Sunday
Remember when the Minnesota Vikings were going through uncertainty at the quarterback position, and a career backup emerged as one of the best quarterbacks on the planet, even if for a moment? Well, he could be starting against them on Sunday as a member of the Buffalo Bills. Case Keenum...
Vikings TE Set to Return to Practice
The Minnesota Vikings have struggled with their tight end depth early in the 2022 NFL season. This has prompted the team to make multiple moves at the position, including their trade to acquire T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions. Of course, injures are a major factor to these problems. Not...
How Huge Can Thomas James Hockenson Be for Minnesota?
Before the NFL trade deadline, the Minnesota Vikings made a splash, unlike any time we’ve seen in recent memory. While big names get moved at the deadline, it’s hardly the frenzy the NBA or MLB trade deadline tends to be. Even if it is, it doesn’t happen for Minnesota — until it does.
Former Vikings WR Scoots to 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers are 4-4 in 2022 and would visit U.S. Bank Stadium for a postseason game if the playoffs started today. And the franchise tweaked the roster on Monday, releasing TE Troy Fumagalli to make room for former Minnesota Vikings WR Tajae Sharpe. Sharpe played one season in...
‘Pro Football Doc’ Predicts Bills QB vs. Vikings
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his elbow in Week 9, casting his availability into doubt for a Week 10 home date with the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings. The Bills were mum to start the week about Allen’s prognosis, suggesting more information would be learned later in the week. But a reputable sports doctor, David J. Chao, doesn’t foresee Allen playing against the Vikings.
Vikings 6th Straight Win Follows Familiar Formula
This is a recording. The Vikings scored a touchdown on their first drive (fourth time in the last five games), had a lull in the second and third quarters to lose the lead, forced a big late turnover on defense, and then made several big plays in the fourth quarter to overcome adversity. The Vikings came from behind as they outscored the opponents in the fourth quarter to win a one-score game (for the sixth straight game after going 6-8 in such games last season).
PurplePTSD: No Flexing, Teensy Magic Number, BUF-MIN Preview
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Once theorized a flexible-schedule candidate, Vikings-Cowboys in Week 11 won’t...
Look: Former NFL Head Coach Was Furious With Mike Florio
ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio recently claimed that Mike Zimmer blamed him for getting him fired from his former Minnesota Vikings head coaching job. During an appearance on The Sports Talkers Podcast, Florio said Zimmer texted him the night of Kirk Cousins' contract extension in March. The veteran head coach apparently blamed Florio for starting a "groundswell" that ultimately got him fired.
An Emerging Rookie and Other Week 9 Vikings Takeaways
Like almost every week, the Vikings pulled off another comeback win. This time, the Commanders lost their 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Vikings are cruising to a division championship with a 4.5-game lead after all other NFC North teams once again lost. We learned a few things about the 2022 Minnesota Vikings.
Patrick Peterson Offers Update on Future Plans
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson has turned back the clock with his performance in 2022, emulating the All-Pro version of himself from the mid-2010s. And he’s evidently so pleased with the production that he has no imminent plans to depart the Vikings. Speaking to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer...
VT Breakdown: Vikes Take Command of the NFC in Washington
The Vikings are 7-1 and tied for the second-best record in the league. Let me say again . . . the Vikings are . . . oh, never mind, just read it again. It’s not a misprint. With a 20-17 win over the Commanders in Washington, the Vikings are on a 6-game streak and they’ve all been one-score games. Last year they lost eight of those games. This is quite amazing to all those Purple fans and observers, so let’s get used to it. We need to embrace these tight-knit, one score games, because they are very good at winning them, and who knows if they will abate anytime soon.
Once-Promising Viking Cut by Another Team
Sometimes NFL general managers and draft pundits really nail a collegiate class. But the process isn’t an exact science. One recent Minnesota Vikings example of the latter is Wyatt Davis, a once-promising offensive guard from Ohio State. And after failing to catch on with Minnesota, Davis was waived by the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday.
