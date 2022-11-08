Read full article on original website
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
depaulbluedemons.com
DePaul Wins Fifth-Straight Season Opener
CHICAGO – A career-night for Javan Johnson lead the DePaul men's basketball team to a season opening victory against Loyola (Md.), Monday night at Wintrust Arena. DePaul (1-0) won, 72-66, over the Greyhounds (0-1) in part to Johnson's 24 points and 10 rebounds. "Over the course of 40 minutes...
'Chicago's game': 16-inch softball, created on Near South Side, celebrates 135th anniversary
16-inch softball was created on Chicago's Near South Side and has a hall of fame in Forest Park. It is now celebrating its 135th anniversary.
Chicago youth football team seeks funds for travel to national championship after tragedy
The all-star trip is set for Dec. 2.
conciergepreferred.com
Our Guide To Chicago’s Best Brunch Spots
“The Almost Famous Brunch” is what this Old Town bar calls its brunch special. There is an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet along with a mimosa kit. There are vegan options as well as brunch favorites. Guest must be 21+. There is great music, great vibes, and great food. 80 Proof is perfect for a brunch get-together.
thechicagogenius.com
Darren Bailey Begins Looking For Subletter for Chicago Apartment
STREETERVILLE — In the wake of a failed bid for Governor of Illinois, Darren Bailey is reportedly looking for a subletter for his apartment in Chicago’s famous Hancock Building. In a post currently up on Craigslist and his campaign website, Bailey is reportedly looking for someone to take over the lease while he “travels and clears his head away from the city.”
Val Warner among those honored at Leading with Virtue fundraiser
ABC7's own Val Warner was among the honorees at tonight's Leading with Virtue fundraiser in Chicago.
territorysupply.com
10 Romantic Getaways Near Chicago, Illinois
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Romance undoubtedly fills the Chicago air, but sometimes a romantic getaway from the bustle of city life helps reignite love’s spark. Home to an iconic...
chicagoconstructionnews.com
Bally’s Chicago signs project labor agreement to build casino
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — Bally’s Corporation has signed a multi-project labor agreement (PLA) with the Chicago & Cook County Building & Construction Trades Council (CCBT) and the AFL-CIO Building and Construction Trades Department for construction of its flagship Bally’s Chicago casino. On the project website,...
panoramanow.com
Lakeshore Manor Breaks Ground in East Chicago Indiana
On Thursday, October 27th the East Chicago Housing Authority held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the $40 Million Lakeshore Manor Senior Housing Development along Main and Guthrie that will replace the aging John B. Nicosia Senior Housing high rises. In place of the nine-story building that dominated the Indiana Harbor landscape...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Hurley fends off Hebein for second straight election
Incumbent state Rep. Fran Hurley (D-35th) was again an easy winner in her race with Republican challenger Herb Hebein, a retired Chicago police officer. They squared off first in 2020. Hebein did improve on his previous showing. In 2020, Hurley received 64 percent of the vote. Tuesday night she only...
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?
I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with shooting man in Lake View
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is accused of shooting and wounding a man in Lake View Tuesday afternoon. Lateaner Simmons, 39, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 2 teen boys shot in alley in Austin
CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were shot Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's West Side. Police say the male victims were in an alley in the 4900 block of West Quincy Avenue, speaking to known offenders near a blue colored vehicle, when the offenders pulled out a hand gun and fired shots.
inthrill.com
Supreme To Open Chicago Store Tomorrow
Supreme is bringing their talents to Chicago. The NYC super brand is opening a brick-and-mortar store in the middle of Whicker Park. The store is set to open tomorrow November 10th. Check out the images of the store below:. The store is located at 1438 N Milwaukee Ave.
conciergepreferred.com
Chicago’s Best Thanksgiving Menus 2022
Complete with dine-in, carry-out, and phenomenal pie options, this Thanksgiving is bound to be a good one. Whether you are celebrating with a small group or your entire family, these restaurants have you covered, from appetizers to desserts. Let out favorite places do the work for you this Thanksgiving!. Dine-In...
depauliaonline.com
Grasping for straws: Republican’s reliance on fake news leads nowhere as Pritzker widens lead
As tomorrow’s election day swiftly approaches, the Illinois gubernatorial race is coming to a close. Republican challenger Darren Bailey’s best efforts to recruit independent voters has fallen short behind Democratic incumbent Governor J.B. Pritzker, who now leads by 13.5 points, according to FiveThirtyEight. Many feel any turn around...
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot on Far South Side
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was fatally shot on the Far South Side Wednesday night. Police say about 9:20 p.m. the victim was standing in the courtyard of a building in the 10600 block of South Yates in South Deering when another man approached them and fired shots. The victim...
South Suburban Family Mourns Death Of Teenage Boy Found Shot in Driveway
The family of Tymon Wilson is now grieving and mourning his death after police say the 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in his family’s driveway in south suburban Matteson on Monday morning. “He’s touched everybody’s soul, everybody that he came across—he’s a light in everybody’s life,” said his...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Rainbow Cone is here to stay
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Sale Of Damen Silos To MAT Asphalt Owner Protested By McKinley Park Environmental Group: “If the state wants to sell this property, the community must be at the table,” members of the group tweeted.
