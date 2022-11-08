ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
depaulbluedemons.com

DePaul Wins Fifth-Straight Season Opener

CHICAGO – A career-night for Javan Johnson lead the DePaul men's basketball team to a season opening victory against Loyola (Md.), Monday night at Wintrust Arena. DePaul (1-0) won, 72-66, over the Greyhounds (0-1) in part to Johnson's 24 points and 10 rebounds. "Over the course of 40 minutes...
CHICAGO, IL
conciergepreferred.com

Our Guide To Chicago’s Best Brunch Spots

“The Almost Famous Brunch” is what this Old Town bar calls its brunch special. There is an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet along with a mimosa kit. There are vegan options as well as brunch favorites. Guest must be 21+. There is great music, great vibes, and great food. 80 Proof is perfect for a brunch get-together.
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Darren Bailey Begins Looking For Subletter for Chicago Apartment

STREETERVILLE — In the wake of a failed bid for Governor of Illinois, Darren Bailey is reportedly looking for a subletter for his apartment in Chicago’s famous Hancock Building. In a post currently up on Craigslist and his campaign website, Bailey is reportedly looking for someone to take over the lease while he “travels and clears his head away from the city.”
CHICAGO, IL
territorysupply.com

10 Romantic Getaways Near Chicago, Illinois

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Romance undoubtedly fills the Chicago air, but sometimes a romantic getaway from the bustle of city life helps reignite love’s spark. Home to an iconic...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoconstructionnews.com

Bally’s Chicago signs project labor agreement to build casino

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — Bally’s Corporation has signed a multi-project labor agreement (PLA) with the Chicago & Cook County Building & Construction Trades Council (CCBT) and the AFL-CIO Building and Construction Trades Department for construction of its flagship Bally’s Chicago casino. On the project website,...
CHICAGO, IL
panoramanow.com

Lakeshore Manor Breaks Ground in East Chicago Indiana

On Thursday, October 27th the East Chicago Housing Authority held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the $40 Million Lakeshore Manor Senior Housing Development along Main and Guthrie that will replace the aging John B. Nicosia Senior Housing high rises. In place of the nine-story building that dominated the Indiana Harbor landscape...
EAST CHICAGO, IN
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Hurley fends off Hebein for second straight election

Incumbent state Rep. Fran Hurley (D-35th) was again an easy winner in her race with Republican challenger Herb Hebein, a retired Chicago police officer. They squared off first in 2020. Hebein did improve on his previous showing. In 2020, Hurley received 64 percent of the vote. Tuesday night she only...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?

I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged with shooting man in Lake View

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is accused of shooting and wounding a man in Lake View Tuesday afternoon. Lateaner Simmons, 39, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: 2 teen boys shot in alley in Austin

CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were shot Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's West Side. Police say the male victims were in an alley in the 4900 block of West Quincy Avenue, speaking to known offenders near a blue colored vehicle, when the offenders pulled out a hand gun and fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
inthrill.com

Supreme To Open Chicago Store Tomorrow

Supreme is bringing their talents to Chicago. The NYC super brand is opening a brick-and-mortar store in the middle of Whicker Park. The store is set to open tomorrow November 10th. Check out the images of the store below:. The store is located at 1438 N Milwaukee Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
conciergepreferred.com

Chicago’s Best Thanksgiving Menus 2022

Complete with dine-in, carry-out, and phenomenal pie options, this Thanksgiving is bound to be a good one. Whether you are celebrating with a small group or your entire family, these restaurants have you covered, from appetizers to desserts. Let out favorite places do the work for you this Thanksgiving!. Dine-In...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot on Far South Side

CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was fatally shot on the Far South Side Wednesday night. Police say about 9:20 p.m. the victim was standing in the courtyard of a building in the 10600 block of South Yates in South Deering when another man approached them and fired shots. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Rainbow Cone is here to stay

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Sale Of Damen Silos To MAT Asphalt Owner Protested By McKinley Park Environmental Group: “If the state wants to sell this property, the community must be at the table,” members of the group tweeted.
CHICAGO, IL
