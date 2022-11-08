Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Remember when smartphones only had one camera on the back? One lens, one sensor, take it or leave it? Well, to say that things have gotten a little nutty since then is nothing short of an understatement, and these days the expectation is that a well-rounded phone needs to offer multiple cameras: ultrawide, telephoto, or maybe even variable optical zoom. For all those options, though, we're still talking about cameras that only capture visible light — and isn't that just so, like, narrow, man? There's a whole, big electromagnetic spectrum out there, and with FLIR's new One Edge Pro, your phone can start taking advantage of it, snapping thermal pics in the infrared.

1 DAY AGO