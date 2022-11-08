Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Amazon to roll out game changing update to Echo devices in December
Amazon revealed recently plans to launch Matter on some of its Echo devices in December. Matter is a communication protocol created by over 200 companies that’s meant to unify the smart home standard under a single banner. Currently, there are multiple radio communication protocols used by smart home devices,...
CNET
Turn Your Old Android or iPhone Into a Free Security Camera. Here's How
You probably have at least one old phone stuffed in a drawer somewhere. Sure, you can sell it or do a trade-in for a fraction of its purchase price. But if it still turns on, why not give that defunct iPhone or Android a second life?. One of the most...
TechRadar
Ring vs SimpliSafe: which home security company offers the best protection?
In the battle of home security companies, it can be hard to decipher just which is offering the best value for money, ease of use, and long-term security. Two of the biggest players are Ring and SimpliSafe, which both have their strengths but also weaknesses that help differentiate their offerings from one another.
Digital Trends
Bose Smart Soundbar 900 with AirPlay, Chromecast is $100 off
If you’ve perused our soundbar reviews, you may have come across Bose’s Smart Soundbar 900, one of the highest-end — and expensive — soundbars you’re likely to find on the market. Luckily, Walmart has a few great soundbar deals floating around, including one on the Smart Soundbar 900 that brings it down to $799 from its usual $899 price.
Samsung blesses Galaxy S20 and Note 20 devices with stable Android 13
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. We're on a schedule now. Well, at least Samsung is with Android 13: dozens of Galaxy phones across the globe are due to receive One UI 5 in the coming months. News came earlier this morning that Galaxy S21 series devices were getting the bump, but we're now getting word that the S20 and Note 20 phones are in the bag.
How to recover deleted photos from the Android gallery without backup
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Accidentally deleting photos or losing access to precious memories can lead to an unpleasant experience on your Android phone. Most gallery apps, including Google Photos, come with a Recycle Bin or Trash to recover your deleted photos in a single tap. You aren’t completely out of luck when you can’t find your favorite images or videos in the trash. You can easily recover deleted photos from your Android gallery using iMobie DroidKit.
9to5Mac
Hands-on: Abode HomeKit Video Security Bundle [Video]
I have always had a “broken” smart home situation going on; I’ve had products that would only work with Google Home, others that were Amazon Alexa exclusives, and then you have the elusive HomeKit-enabled products. Over the last year, I have slowly transitioned all of my smart...
The Verge
The versatile Google Nest Mini smart speaker is on sale for just $18
Early Black Friday deals are already landing, so it feels like a good time to start making your list and checking it twice for holiday shopping. How convenient for you that our main holiday gift guide is here and filled with great ideas for your perusal. Also, our budget-friendly guide for gifts under $25 just went up today (and there’s plenty more to come). But you can get an incredible stocking stuffer on a budget with today’s best deal.
You cannot avoid Gmail’s new look anymore
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. At the beginning of this year, Google announced a new Gmail layout with deeper Chat, Meet, and Spaces integration. It has been slowly rolling out the redesign in phases to users. Initially, it was available on an opt-in basis before Google pushed it to a small section of users in June on an opt-out basis. Then, in July, Gmail's revamped integrated view was rolled out to all Chat users. So far, you could avoid transitioning to the new look by turning off Chat for your account. This option won't be available from now on, as Google is making the new Gmail layout the "standard experience" for all users.
Google One's VPN isn't just for your phone or tablet anymore
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google seems to be pushing on all cylinders to make a VPN worth using. Once just for its Google Fi subscribers, cloud storage holders with Google One have also been able to flip a switch and conduct their online business more securely. Yet, it was only a VPN worth using if you were on your phone or tablet. The company has been promising the service would make its way to Windows and Mac at some point for months. The good news is that point is finally here and now.
Wireless Soundbars Raise Your TV’s Audio Game Without the Mess
If you’ve been interested in upgrading your TV sound but don’t want to invest in a full surround-sound system, a soundbar is a great alternative. Traditionally, most soundbars are connected to our TVs with digital optical and HDMI connections in order to send sound from our favorite movies and TV shows directly to our ears. And while this is still the tried and true way for wiring your soundbar up for TV audio, it’s also cool to have some wireless capabilities. But consider a wireless soundbar. Typically, a wireless soundbar connects not just to your TV (with an optical or HDMI...
Samsung's latest Good Lock module attempts to one-up WeTransfer
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung Good Lock is an essential app for almost all Galaxy smartphone owners, enabling features that are otherwise not available by default. We've seen the addition of innumerable Good Lock modules over the past few years with the company usually dosing them out following the annual One UI software refresh. Samsung is now making another module available for Good Lock users in the form of DropShip, a file transfer app that can send files to practically any device, including Android phones/tablets or iPhones/iPads, and even your laptop.
pocketnow.com
Meet the Garmin Instinct Crossover: It's rugged, smart, and has analog hands
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Garmin unveiled the new Instinct Crossover smartwatch, which features a similar design to the existing Instinct 2 series of smartwatches. The Instinct Crossover is a hybrid smartwatch, and it comes with analog hands for a more classic look. It even carries over the 10 ATM water resistance certificate, as well as the MIL-STD 810 standard for thermal and shock resistance and the Solar feature.
Using Matter across multiple smart home ecosystems is a little complicated, but it will get better
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. New smart home standard Matter was just made official with much fanfare in a dedicated launch event in Amsterdam. In the midst of all this celebration, one potential stumbling block became clear: if you want to use all your great smart home devices with multiple voice assistants (a new possibility enabled by Matter), be prepared to go through the whole setup processes for each of these ecosystems you want your devices to work with. Thankfully, Samsung, Google, and Amazon are working together on making that much easier.
The 11 Best Indoor Security Cameras, All Tested and Approved by a Smart Home Expert
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If you want to protect your home, then you’re going to need the right tools. Usually, when we think about security, we think about the outside of our homes and invest in outdoor security cameras and video doorbells. However, you don’t want to forget about the interior of your home, and the best indoor security cameras can provide complete coverage for total home security. When shopping for indoor security cameras, there are tons of options from brands like Ring, Blink, Google Nest and...
Sign up for a chance to test Google Home’s new interface
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google announced a long overdue full design overhaul for its Google Home app in October 2022. It comes with a Material You look, better controls for smart home appliances, and improved camera feed functionalities. The company promised to offer a preview program for this new Home release and gather early feedback from users to iron out any issues. This preview program is now finally live, and you can sign up for a chance to get in on it from your Google Home app’s settings.
makeuseof.com
Sign Up Now for the Public Preview of the Redesigned Google Home App
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The popular Google Home app is getting even better. Anyone can now request an invitation to receive early access to the redesigned smart home control app. We’ll show you how and highlight some new improvements.
FLIR's latest thermal camera gives your phone a snap-on heat-vision upgrade
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Remember when smartphones only had one camera on the back? One lens, one sensor, take it or leave it? Well, to say that things have gotten a little nutty since then is nothing short of an understatement, and these days the expectation is that a well-rounded phone needs to offer multiple cameras: ultrawide, telephoto, or maybe even variable optical zoom. For all those options, though, we're still talking about cameras that only capture visible light — and isn't that just so, like, narrow, man? There's a whole, big electromagnetic spectrum out there, and with FLIR's new One Edge Pro, your phone can start taking advantage of it, snapping thermal pics in the infrared.
The Google Nest Mini 2-pack is a total steal at just $35 right now
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Google Nest Mini launched in 2019, but despite its age, it remains among the best Google Assistant smart speakers on the market. Over the years, retailers have frequently discounted the small speaker to as low as $20. On some occasions, Google even gave the speaker free to new YouTube Premium and Google One 2TB+ subscribers. Ahead of Black Friday this year, Best Buy is running another tempting Black Friday deal on the Nest Mini, where you can grab a 2-pack set of the speaker for $35, translating into a saving of $65.
Samsung DeX: What it is and what you can do
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. It's easy to forget that today's ordinary smart devices are essentially portable supercomputers. Your smartphone is thousands of times more powerful than the earliest computer model. Still, desktops and laptops have always offered an experience that phones couldn't. Until recently, at least. Samsung DeX has helped Samsung lead the charge for turning smartphones into desktop computers that can do it all.
