Democrats expand their leads in Arizona races

Arizona Democratic gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs arrives to an election night watch party at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel on Nov. 8, 2022, in Phoenix. Photo by Christian Petersen | Getty Images. After tens of thousands more votes were added to the tally Thursday in Arizona’s midterm election, Democratic candidates...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win

A box containing "golden ticket" voting recommendations from the Arizona Republican Party at a polling site in Mesa on Nov. 8, 2022. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. votes were tallied Wednesday, Republican candidates in Arizona began to catch up to their Democratic opponents who took early leads, but...
ARIZONA STATE
Time to move on from straight ticket voting

I’m just going to say it — it’s probably time for Indiana to join the rest of the country in eliminating straight ticket voting. It leads to choosing unqualified or questionable candidates because the R or D after the name is more important than the person who will hold the office.
INDIANA STATE
In Michigan, ‘red wave’ spin gives way to a blue ‘blowout’

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the Michigan Democratic Party's Election Day watch party in Detroit on Nov. 8, 2022. (Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance) “This is absolutely historic, an epic landslide for pro-democracy Michiganders.”. That was the assessment of Jeff Timmer, a former Michigan GOP executive director now with the anti-Trump Lincoln...
MICHIGAN STATE
Organizers, officials reaching out to voters whose signatures on ballots need verification

“If you don’t have a signature, they can’t count the ballot,” said Annette Magnus of Battle Born Progress. “That’s how they verify you are who you say you are. There is a very good and diligent process that the election department has across the state to verify who you are.” (Clark County Election Department video screenshot)
Deciphering the election results in NC: It’s the gerrymandering, stupid

Politicians and pundits are just beginning to sift through the results of the 2022 midterms in North Carolina and people of different partisan and ideological persuasions are, not surprisingly, drawing different conclusions. Republicans and their supporters are celebrating a victory at the top of the ticket in the U.S. Senate...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Republicans hold on to 4-1 Executive Council majority despite strong challenge by Democrats

Democrats lost their bid to unseat four Republican executive councilors. From left to right, Somersworth Mayor Dana Hilliard, Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, Katherine Harake, Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh, and Nashua Alderwoman Shoshanna Kelly filed for office together. Only Warmington won her race. (Annmarie Timmins | New Hampshire Bulletin.) A unified and...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Whitmer pledges to continue bipartisan effort even after Dems win Legislature, Dixon concedes

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the Michigan Democratic Party's Election Day watch party in Detroit on Nov. 8, 2022. (Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance) Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pledged to continue to lead in a bipartisan fashion during a 15-minute address to reporters, family members, state elected officials, and campaign staff on Wednesday after being elected to a second term.
MICHIGAN STATE
Pa. voters sent the GOP a message on Tuesday. They need to listen | Thursday Morning Coffee

Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, speaks with attendees on the Capitol steps of a rally for gun rights on September 29, 2020. (Capital-Star photo by Stephen Caruso) Though their reasons and motivations may have differed, when they came out to the polls on Tuesday, Pennsylvania voters were sending a clear message about the people they want representing them in Washington and in Harrisburg.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Dems look to win 3 out of 4 key congressional races in Michigan, party control is unclear

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Lansing) speaks at a forum with U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) in Lansing, Mich. on Nov. 1, 2022. (Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance) In a night that was supposed to be a Democratic bloodbath, the party ended up winning two out of the four hotly contested congressional seats in Michigan with U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Lansing) and attorney Hillary Scholten notching victories.
MICHIGAN STATE
Frisch ahead of Rep. Boebert, early Colorado election results show

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District addresses supporters at an election watch party at Warehouse25sixty-five Kitchen + Bar in Grand Junction on Nov. 8, 2022. (Sharon Sullivan for Colorado Newsline) With initial election results showing Democrat Adam Frisch in the lead to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional...
COLORADO STATE
GOP education message falls short as Democrats sweep Michigan’s statewide education board seats

Detroit Public Schools Community District students at Ronald Brown Academy | Ken Coleman photo. Despite a strong push from Republicans to make the State Board of Education (BOE) races a referendum on LGBTQ+ issues, how racism is taught and past COVD-19 health policies, the party failed on Tuesday to pick up either seat on the Democratic-led board.
MICHIGAN STATE
Braving long lines, Michigan college students help propel Dem, Proposal 3 victories

Line to register to vote and cast a ballot at the University of Michigan, Nov. 8, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins. Republicans’ predictions of a “red wave” in Michigan were dashed after Democrats enjoyed a higher-than-expected turnout on Tuesday — propelled in part by a large youth presence at the polls, with some lines at universities being more than five hours long.
MICHIGAN STATE
You need more than money to win an election in Oregon

Remember those news stories about the massive campaign contributions on behalf of nonaffiliated Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson? For months her campaign treasury outpaced all others; she was the beneficiary of many millions of dollars, including more than $3 million just from Nike co-founder Phil Knight. As this is written...
OREGON STATE
GOP clings to Kansas House supermajority entering Kelly’s second term as governor

TOPEKA — Republicans preserved a two-thirds supermajority in the Kansas House to mirror the GOP-dominated Kansas Senate and keep in place this substantial legislative barrier in a second term for Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Unofficial results from the Kansas secretary of state’s office indicated Democrats ousted one incumbent GOP...
KANSAS STATE
Voters back Medicaid expansion, lean against recreational cannabis

A Sioux Falls precinct readies for the rush of voters on the morning of November 8, 2022 (Joshua Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight) South Dakotans voted to expand eligibility for the state’s Medicaid programs Tuesday. Constitutional Amendment D was winning with 56% of the vote as of 1 a.m. Nov. 9,...
ARKANSAS STATE

