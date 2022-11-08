Read full article on original website
Democrats expand their leads in Arizona races
Arizona Democratic gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs arrives to an election night watch party at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel on Nov. 8, 2022, in Phoenix. Photo by Christian Petersen | Getty Images. After tens of thousands more votes were added to the tally Thursday in Arizona’s midterm election, Democratic candidates...
Karamo still hasn’t conceded, tells supporters to ‘standby’ for more election fraud conspiracies
Republican nominee for Michigan secretary of state Kristina Karamo campaigns in Lansing on Aug. 27, 2022. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance) Republican Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo continues to push baseless claims about election fraud in the state, telling supporters “there is more to come.”. Karamo has yet...
Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win
A box containing "golden ticket" voting recommendations from the Arizona Republican Party at a polling site in Mesa on Nov. 8, 2022. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. votes were tallied Wednesday, Republican candidates in Arizona began to catch up to their Democratic opponents who took early leads, but...
Time to move on from straight ticket voting
I’m just going to say it — it’s probably time for Indiana to join the rest of the country in eliminating straight ticket voting. It leads to choosing unqualified or questionable candidates because the R or D after the name is more important than the person who will hold the office.
In Michigan, ‘red wave’ spin gives way to a blue ‘blowout’
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the Michigan Democratic Party's Election Day watch party in Detroit on Nov. 8, 2022. (Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance) “This is absolutely historic, an epic landslide for pro-democracy Michiganders.”. That was the assessment of Jeff Timmer, a former Michigan GOP executive director now with the anti-Trump Lincoln...
Organizers, officials reaching out to voters whose signatures on ballots need verification
“If you don’t have a signature, they can’t count the ballot,” said Annette Magnus of Battle Born Progress. “That’s how they verify you are who you say you are. There is a very good and diligent process that the election department has across the state to verify who you are.” (Clark County Election Department video screenshot)
Deciphering the election results in NC: It’s the gerrymandering, stupid
Politicians and pundits are just beginning to sift through the results of the 2022 midterms in North Carolina and people of different partisan and ideological persuasions are, not surprisingly, drawing different conclusions. Republicans and their supporters are celebrating a victory at the top of the ticket in the U.S. Senate...
Republicans hold on to 4-1 Executive Council majority despite strong challenge by Democrats
Democrats lost their bid to unseat four Republican executive councilors. From left to right, Somersworth Mayor Dana Hilliard, Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, Katherine Harake, Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh, and Nashua Alderwoman Shoshanna Kelly filed for office together. Only Warmington won her race. (Annmarie Timmins | New Hampshire Bulletin.) A unified and...
Whitmer pledges to continue bipartisan effort even after Dems win Legislature, Dixon concedes
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the Michigan Democratic Party's Election Day watch party in Detroit on Nov. 8, 2022. (Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance) Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pledged to continue to lead in a bipartisan fashion during a 15-minute address to reporters, family members, state elected officials, and campaign staff on Wednesday after being elected to a second term.
A clean sweep for NM bonds and amendments: Here’s what voters said ‘yes’ to
The University of New Mexico College of Fine Arts will be the largest beneficiary of general obligation bond 3, one of several bonds and amendments that passed by wide margins. UNM plans to spend $45,000,000 on building and equipping a center for collaborative art and technology. (Photo by Nash Jones / KUNM)
Pa. voters sent the GOP a message on Tuesday. They need to listen | Thursday Morning Coffee
Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, speaks with attendees on the Capitol steps of a rally for gun rights on September 29, 2020. (Capital-Star photo by Stephen Caruso) Though their reasons and motivations may have differed, when they came out to the polls on Tuesday, Pennsylvania voters were sending a clear message about the people they want representing them in Washington and in Harrisburg.
Dems look to win 3 out of 4 key congressional races in Michigan, party control is unclear
U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Lansing) speaks at a forum with U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) in Lansing, Mich. on Nov. 1, 2022. (Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance) In a night that was supposed to be a Democratic bloodbath, the party ended up winning two out of the four hotly contested congressional seats in Michigan with U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Lansing) and attorney Hillary Scholten notching victories.
Frisch ahead of Rep. Boebert, early Colorado election results show
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District addresses supporters at an election watch party at Warehouse25sixty-five Kitchen + Bar in Grand Junction on Nov. 8, 2022. (Sharon Sullivan for Colorado Newsline) With initial election results showing Democrat Adam Frisch in the lead to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional...
Michigan abortion, voting rights and term limits proposals are ahead in returns
Michigan voters on Tuesday appear to have supported three statewide proposals that would make changes to term limits, enshrine abortion rights and add voting rights measures in the state Constitution. The Associated Press has not made calls as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, but NBC News said that Proposal 3, the...
GOP education message falls short as Democrats sweep Michigan’s statewide education board seats
Detroit Public Schools Community District students at Ronald Brown Academy | Ken Coleman photo. Despite a strong push from Republicans to make the State Board of Education (BOE) races a referendum on LGBTQ+ issues, how racism is taught and past COVD-19 health policies, the party failed on Tuesday to pick up either seat on the Democratic-led board.
Braving long lines, Michigan college students help propel Dem, Proposal 3 victories
Line to register to vote and cast a ballot at the University of Michigan, Nov. 8, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins. Republicans’ predictions of a “red wave” in Michigan were dashed after Democrats enjoyed a higher-than-expected turnout on Tuesday — propelled in part by a large youth presence at the polls, with some lines at universities being more than five hours long.
You need more than money to win an election in Oregon
Remember those news stories about the massive campaign contributions on behalf of nonaffiliated Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson? For months her campaign treasury outpaced all others; she was the beneficiary of many millions of dollars, including more than $3 million just from Nike co-founder Phil Knight. As this is written...
GOP clings to Kansas House supermajority entering Kelly’s second term as governor
TOPEKA — Republicans preserved a two-thirds supermajority in the Kansas House to mirror the GOP-dominated Kansas Senate and keep in place this substantial legislative barrier in a second term for Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Unofficial results from the Kansas secretary of state’s office indicated Democrats ousted one incumbent GOP...
Voters back Medicaid expansion, lean against recreational cannabis
A Sioux Falls precinct readies for the rush of voters on the morning of November 8, 2022 (Joshua Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight) South Dakotans voted to expand eligibility for the state’s Medicaid programs Tuesday. Constitutional Amendment D was winning with 56% of the vote as of 1 a.m. Nov. 9,...
Internal Republican divides complicate leadership of Alaska House and Senate
The Senate chambers are seen at the Alaska State Capitol on Friday, May 13, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Republicans almost certainly will win a majority of the 60 seats in the Alaska Legislature. Whether they will control the state House and Senate will come down...
