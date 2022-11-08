Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Pa. voters sent the GOP a message on Tuesday. They need to listen | Thursday Morning Coffee
Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, speaks with attendees on the Capitol steps of a rally for gun rights on September 29, 2020. (Capital-Star photo by Stephen Caruso) Though their reasons and motivations may have differed, when they came out to the polls on Tuesday, Pennsylvania voters were sending a clear message about the people they want representing them in Washington and in Harrisburg.
newsfromthestates.com
In Michigan, ‘red wave’ spin gives way to a blue ‘blowout’
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the Michigan Democratic Party's Election Day watch party in Detroit on Nov. 8, 2022. (Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance) “This is absolutely historic, an epic landslide for pro-democracy Michiganders.”. That was the assessment of Jeff Timmer, a former Michigan GOP executive director now with the anti-Trump Lincoln...
newsfromthestates.com
Voters give thumbs down to private election administration funding
Voters wait in line to vote at Washington High School on April 7, 2020. (Photo by Isiah Holmes) Voters in four Wisconsin counties voted overwhelmingly Tuesday in favor of banning private funds to help election administration. The ballot measures were all advisory, but the sentiment was the same: to reject...
newsfromthestates.com
Republicans hold on to 4-1 Executive Council majority despite strong challenge by Democrats
Democrats lost their bid to unseat four Republican executive councilors. From left to right, Somersworth Mayor Dana Hilliard, Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, Katherine Harake, Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh, and Nashua Alderwoman Shoshanna Kelly filed for office together. Only Warmington won her race. (Annmarie Timmins | New Hampshire Bulletin.) A unified and...
newsfromthestates.com
Time to move on from straight ticket voting
I’m just going to say it — it’s probably time for Indiana to join the rest of the country in eliminating straight ticket voting. It leads to choosing unqualified or questionable candidates because the R or D after the name is more important than the person who will hold the office.
newsfromthestates.com
Dems look to win 3 out of 4 key congressional races in Michigan, party control is unclear
U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Lansing) speaks at a forum with U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) in Lansing, Mich. on Nov. 1, 2022. (Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance) In a night that was supposed to be a Democratic bloodbath, the party ended up winning two out of the four hotly contested congressional seats in Michigan with U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Lansing) and attorney Hillary Scholten notching victories.
newsfromthestates.com
A clean sweep for NM bonds and amendments: Here’s what voters said ‘yes’ to
The University of New Mexico College of Fine Arts will be the largest beneficiary of general obligation bond 3, one of several bonds and amendments that passed by wide margins. UNM plans to spend $45,000,000 on building and equipping a center for collaborative art and technology. (Photo by Nash Jones / KUNM)
newsfromthestates.com
Lamont reelected as CT’s governor in lopsided rematch with Stefanowski
Gov. Ned Lamont celebrates his reelection with his wife, Annie Lamont, and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz. YEHYUN KIM / CTMIRROR.ORG. Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat whose leadership during COVID-19 helped him rebound from first-year missteps and one of the lowest gubernatorial approval ratings in the U.S., won a second term Tuesday with a crushing victory over Republican Bob Stefanowski.
newsfromthestates.com
Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds.
A sign outside Burton Barr Public Library in Phoenix on Nov. 8, 2022. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. With Republicans expected to show up at the polls in person in droves on Election Day, Democrats knew they would need a large advantage among early voters to have a chance at winning hotly contested statewide races.
newsfromthestates.com
Internal Republican divides complicate leadership of Alaska House and Senate
The Senate chambers are seen at the Alaska State Capitol on Friday, May 13, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Republicans almost certainly will win a majority of the 60 seats in the Alaska Legislature. Whether they will control the state House and Senate will come down...
newsfromthestates.com
Frisch ahead of Rep. Boebert, early Colorado election results show
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District addresses supporters at an election watch party at Warehouse25sixty-five Kitchen + Bar in Grand Junction on Nov. 8, 2022. (Sharon Sullivan for Colorado Newsline) With initial election results showing Democrat Adam Frisch in the lead to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional...
newsfromthestates.com
GOP clings to Kansas House supermajority entering Kelly’s second term as governor
TOPEKA — Republicans preserved a two-thirds supermajority in the Kansas House to mirror the GOP-dominated Kansas Senate and keep in place this substantial legislative barrier in a second term for Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Unofficial results from the Kansas secretary of state’s office indicated Democrats ousted one incumbent GOP...
newsfromthestates.com
Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win
A box containing "golden ticket" voting recommendations from the Arizona Republican Party at a polling site in Mesa on Nov. 8, 2022. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. votes were tallied Wednesday, Republican candidates in Arizona began to catch up to their Democratic opponents who took early leads, but...
newsfromthestates.com
A model program for fighting climate change is at a crossroads in Md. and neighboring states
The coal-fired Chalk Point power plant in Prince George’s County was recently closed. Maryland is part of a regional program to limit emissions from power plants. Photo courtesy of the Integration and Application Network, University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science. Sometimes, states fight climate change in dramatic and...
newsfromthestates.com
Michigan abortion, voting rights and term limits proposals are ahead in returns
Michigan voters on Tuesday appear to have supported three statewide proposals that would make changes to term limits, enshrine abortion rights and add voting rights measures in the state Constitution. The Associated Press has not made calls as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, but NBC News said that Proposal 3, the...
newsfromthestates.com
Dozens of MPA-endorsed progressives win seats in Maine legislature
About two-thirds of the legislative candidates endorsed by Maine People’s Alliance won on Tuesday, raising the prospects for action during the upcoming session on housing, workers’ rights, the environment and other issues following an election in which Democrats retained their majorities in the Maine House and Senate. MPA...
newsfromthestates.com
Doctors file for emergency order to block Attorney General Todd Rokita
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who was at the center of controversy last summer over a 10-year rape victim from Ohio. (Photos from Attorney General's Office and IU Health.) Two doctors targeted by Attorney General Todd Rokita filed an emergency court order Wednesday to block his...
newsfromthestates.com
You need more than money to win an election in Oregon
Remember those news stories about the massive campaign contributions on behalf of nonaffiliated Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson? For months her campaign treasury outpaced all others; she was the beneficiary of many millions of dollars, including more than $3 million just from Nike co-founder Phil Knight. As this is written...
newsfromthestates.com
How Ohio’s criminal justice system will be changed by Issue 1
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. With the vast majority of ballots counted,...
newsfromthestates.com
Proposed constitutional amendments were popular, but not popular enough
Florida voters have decided not to grant themselves property tax breaks for armoring their homes against flooding. They also voted on Tuesday to keep the Constitutional Revision Commission — a panel convened every 20 years to decide whether and how to amend Florida’s basic charter. Finally, they said...
Comments / 0