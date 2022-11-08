Read full article on original website
GOP losses prompt soul-searching among N.J. Republicans
Bob Hugin, left, the state GOP chair, said Republican efforts to flip Democratic-held House seats were hampered by a map favoring Democrats. (Hal Brown for New Jersey Monitor) Republicans strutted to the polls Tuesday, confident that President Biden’s sagging support, a string of conservative Supreme Court rulings, and hot-button issues like crime and inflation had riled the right enough that a red wave would wash Democrats out of office at every level.
In Michigan, ‘red wave’ spin gives way to a blue ‘blowout’
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the Michigan Democratic Party's Election Day watch party in Detroit on Nov. 8, 2022. (Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance) “This is absolutely historic, an epic landslide for pro-democracy Michiganders.”. That was the assessment of Jeff Timmer, a former Michigan GOP executive director now with the anti-Trump Lincoln...
Time to move on from straight ticket voting
I’m just going to say it — it’s probably time for Indiana to join the rest of the country in eliminating straight ticket voting. It leads to choosing unqualified or questionable candidates because the R or D after the name is more important than the person who will hold the office.
At hearing, dozens offer their suggestions for tweaking education reform plan
Sen. Mary Beth Corroza testifies during a public hearing Nov. 10 before the Maryland Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Accountability and Implementation Board. Screenshot. Forty-one people who testified during a virtual public hearing Thursday afternoon said some important items have been left out of Maryland’s nearly 180-page Blueprint for education plan.
Organizers, officials reaching out to voters whose signatures on ballots need verification
“If you don’t have a signature, they can’t count the ballot,” said Annette Magnus of Battle Born Progress. “That’s how they verify you are who you say you are. There is a very good and diligent process that the election department has across the state to verify who you are.” (Clark County Election Department video screenshot)
Karamo still hasn’t conceded, tells supporters to ‘standby’ for more election fraud conspiracies
Republican nominee for Michigan secretary of state Kristina Karamo campaigns in Lansing on Aug. 27, 2022. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance) Republican Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo continues to push baseless claims about election fraud in the state, telling supporters “there is more to come.”. Karamo has yet...
Dems look to win 3 out of 4 key congressional races in Michigan, party control is unclear
U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Lansing) speaks at a forum with U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) in Lansing, Mich. on Nov. 1, 2022. (Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance) In a night that was supposed to be a Democratic bloodbath, the party ended up winning two out of the four hotly contested congressional seats in Michigan with U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Lansing) and attorney Hillary Scholten notching victories.
Democrats expand their leads in Arizona races
Arizona Democratic gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs arrives to an election night watch party at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel on Nov. 8, 2022, in Phoenix. Photo by Christian Petersen | Getty Images. After tens of thousands more votes were added to the tally Thursday in Arizona’s midterm election, Democratic candidates...
Republicans hold on to 4-1 Executive Council majority despite strong challenge by Democrats
Democrats lost their bid to unseat four Republican executive councilors. From left to right, Somersworth Mayor Dana Hilliard, Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, Katherine Harake, Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh, and Nashua Alderwoman Shoshanna Kelly filed for office together. Only Warmington won her race. (Annmarie Timmins | New Hampshire Bulletin.) A unified and...
Internal Republican divides complicate leadership of Alaska House and Senate
The Senate chambers are seen at the Alaska State Capitol on Friday, May 13, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Republicans almost certainly will win a majority of the 60 seats in the Alaska Legislature. Whether they will control the state House and Senate will come down...
Doctors file for emergency order to block Attorney General Todd Rokita
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who was at the center of controversy last summer over a 10-year rape victim from Ohio. (Photos from Attorney General's Office and IU Health.) Two doctors targeted by Attorney General Todd Rokita filed an emergency court order Wednesday to block his...
GOP education message falls short as Democrats sweep Michigan’s statewide education board seats
Detroit Public Schools Community District students at Ronald Brown Academy | Ken Coleman photo. Despite a strong push from Republicans to make the State Board of Education (BOE) races a referendum on LGBTQ+ issues, how racism is taught and past COVD-19 health policies, the party failed on Tuesday to pick up either seat on the Democratic-led board.
How Ohio’s criminal justice system will be changed by Issue 1
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. With the vast majority of ballots counted,...
Frisch ahead of Rep. Boebert, early Colorado election results show
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District addresses supporters at an election watch party at Warehouse25sixty-five Kitchen + Bar in Grand Junction on Nov. 8, 2022. (Sharon Sullivan for Colorado Newsline) With initial election results showing Democrat Adam Frisch in the lead to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional...
Whitmer pledges to continue bipartisan effort even after Dems win Legislature, Dixon concedes
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the Michigan Democratic Party's Election Day watch party in Detroit on Nov. 8, 2022. (Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance) Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pledged to continue to lead in a bipartisan fashion during a 15-minute address to reporters, family members, state elected officials, and campaign staff on Wednesday after being elected to a second term.
Voters back Medicaid expansion, lean against recreational cannabis
A Sioux Falls precinct readies for the rush of voters on the morning of November 8, 2022 (Joshua Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight) South Dakotans voted to expand eligibility for the state’s Medicaid programs Tuesday. Constitutional Amendment D was winning with 56% of the vote as of 1 a.m. Nov. 9,...
Progressives join Maine Legislature as Democrats maintain trifecta
As of publication, not all votes have been counted, so some percentages may change. Democratic state legislators held onto their majority in the Maine House and Senate on Tuesday while re-electing Gov. Janet Mills, keeping open a path for progressive policy goals like expanding workers’ rights and fighting the housing, overdose and climate crises that would have faced heavier resistance with Republicans in control.
Michigan abortion, voting rights and term limits proposals are ahead in returns
Michigan voters on Tuesday appear to have supported three statewide proposals that would make changes to term limits, enshrine abortion rights and add voting rights measures in the state Constitution. The Associated Press has not made calls as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, but NBC News said that Proposal 3, the...
A clean sweep for NM bonds and amendments: Here’s what voters said ‘yes’ to
The University of New Mexico College of Fine Arts will be the largest beneficiary of general obligation bond 3, one of several bonds and amendments that passed by wide margins. UNM plans to spend $45,000,000 on building and equipping a center for collaborative art and technology. (Photo by Nash Jones / KUNM)
Barriers fall as Wes Moore is declared victor, Maryland’s first Black governor
Wes Moore, who will become Maryland's first Black governor in January, celebrates with his family on Tuesday night. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. Democrat Wes Moore cruised to victory in the race for governor on Tuesday, becoming just the third Black person in U.S. history — and the first in Maryland — to be elected governor.
