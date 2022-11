Katharine Ann Crockett Davis was a beautiful person inside and out. She was a gifted concert pianist whose rich alto voice was often lifted to praise Jesus Christ. Katharine made her debut in Havre, Montana, on Aug. 26, 1934. She was welcomed by her parents Jean and John Crockett, her brother John and sister Margery (Tede). (Little brother, David, had not made his entrance yet.)

