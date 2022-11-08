Read full article on original website
Time to move on from straight ticket voting
I’m just going to say it — it’s probably time for Indiana to join the rest of the country in eliminating straight ticket voting. It leads to choosing unqualified or questionable candidates because the R or D after the name is more important than the person who will hold the office.
In Michigan, ‘red wave’ spin gives way to a blue ‘blowout’
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the Michigan Democratic Party's Election Day watch party in Detroit on Nov. 8, 2022. (Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance) “This is absolutely historic, an epic landslide for pro-democracy Michiganders.”. That was the assessment of Jeff Timmer, a former Michigan GOP executive director now with the anti-Trump Lincoln...
Democrats expand their leads in Arizona races
Arizona Democratic gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs arrives to an election night watch party at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel on Nov. 8, 2022, in Phoenix. Photo by Christian Petersen | Getty Images. After tens of thousands more votes were added to the tally Thursday in Arizona’s midterm election, Democratic candidates...
Iron Range, seething at the Twin Cities, continues right turn
State Sen.-elect Grant Hauschild, DFL-Hermantown, right, was a rare bright spot for Democrats in northeast Minnesota. Courtesy photo. Rep. Spencer Igo, R-Grand Rapids, won a newly drawn district against an incumbent who had been endorsed by the United Steelworkers and the CEO of Cleveland Cliffs. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Legislature.
Voters give thumbs down to private election administration funding
Voters wait in line to vote at Washington High School on April 7, 2020. (Photo by Isiah Holmes) Voters in four Wisconsin counties voted overwhelmingly Tuesday in favor of banning private funds to help election administration. The ballot measures were all advisory, but the sentiment was the same: to reject...
Brinks and Tate make Michigan history as next leaders of the Legislature
New Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (L) and House Speaker Joe Tate (R) | Courtesy photos. When Lansing rings in the new year in January 2023, the state Legislature will have new leaders in both Democratic-led chambers. Democratic candidates sweeped Tuesday’s midterm election, making history by gaining control of the...
Michigan abortion, voting rights and term limits proposals are ahead in returns
Michigan voters on Tuesday appear to have supported three statewide proposals that would make changes to term limits, enshrine abortion rights and add voting rights measures in the state Constitution. The Associated Press has not made calls as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, but NBC News said that Proposal 3, the...
GOP education message falls short as Democrats sweep Michigan’s statewide education board seats
Detroit Public Schools Community District students at Ronald Brown Academy | Ken Coleman photo. Despite a strong push from Republicans to make the State Board of Education (BOE) races a referendum on LGBTQ+ issues, how racism is taught and past COVD-19 health policies, the party failed on Tuesday to pick up either seat on the Democratic-led board.
Exhibit in Capitol honors Wisconsin veterans killed during Vietnam War
Kenneth R. McGuire, an Army member from Rib Lake, Wis., died in September of 1968. Photo by Baylor Spears/Wisconsin Examiner. The photos of 1,163 Wisconsinites killed during the Vietnam War are on display in the Capitol Rotunda through the weekend for Veteran’s Day, honoring those who lost their lives during the 20-year conflict.
Voters back Medicaid expansion, lean against recreational cannabis
A Sioux Falls precinct readies for the rush of voters on the morning of November 8, 2022 (Joshua Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight) South Dakotans voted to expand eligibility for the state’s Medicaid programs Tuesday. Constitutional Amendment D was winning with 56% of the vote as of 1 a.m. Nov. 9,...
You need more than money to win an election in Oregon
Remember those news stories about the massive campaign contributions on behalf of nonaffiliated Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson? For months her campaign treasury outpaced all others; she was the beneficiary of many millions of dollars, including more than $3 million just from Nike co-founder Phil Knight. As this is written...
Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win
A box containing "golden ticket" voting recommendations from the Arizona Republican Party at a polling site in Mesa on Nov. 8, 2022. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. votes were tallied Wednesday, Republican candidates in Arizona began to catch up to their Democratic opponents who took early leads, but...
Updated: Benson, Nessel defeat GOP challengers, Dems keep all top statewide posts
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel dance in East Lansing during the final rally of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's re-election campaign on Nov. 7, 2022. (Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance) A day of higher-than-expected voter turnout led to a win for both Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn in her...
Whitmer pledges to continue bipartisan effort even after Dems win Legislature, Dixon concedes
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the Michigan Democratic Party's Election Day watch party in Detroit on Nov. 8, 2022. (Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance) Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pledged to continue to lead in a bipartisan fashion during a 15-minute address to reporters, family members, state elected officials, and campaign staff on Wednesday after being elected to a second term.
At hearing, dozens offer their suggestions for tweaking education reform plan
Sen. Mary Beth Corroza testifies during a public hearing Nov. 10 before the Maryland Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Accountability and Implementation Board. Screenshot. Forty-one people who testified during a virtual public hearing Thursday afternoon said some important items have been left out of Maryland’s nearly 180-page Blueprint for education plan.
How Ohio’s criminal justice system will be changed by Issue 1
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. With the vast majority of ballots counted,...
Doctors file for emergency order to block Attorney General Todd Rokita
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who was at the center of controversy last summer over a 10-year rape victim from Ohio. (Photos from Attorney General's Office and IU Health.) Two doctors targeted by Attorney General Todd Rokita filed an emergency court order Wednesday to block his...
A clean sweep for NM bonds and amendments: Here’s what voters said ‘yes’ to
The University of New Mexico College of Fine Arts will be the largest beneficiary of general obligation bond 3, one of several bonds and amendments that passed by wide margins. UNM plans to spend $45,000,000 on building and equipping a center for collaborative art and technology. (Photo by Nash Jones / KUNM)
Frisch ahead of Rep. Boebert, early Colorado election results show
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District addresses supporters at an election watch party at Warehouse25sixty-five Kitchen + Bar in Grand Junction on Nov. 8, 2022. (Sharon Sullivan for Colorado Newsline) With initial election results showing Democrat Adam Frisch in the lead to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional...
Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds.
A sign outside Burton Barr Public Library in Phoenix on Nov. 8, 2022. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. With Republicans expected to show up at the polls in person in droves on Election Day, Democrats knew they would need a large advantage among early voters to have a chance at winning hotly contested statewide races.
