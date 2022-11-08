Read full article on original website
When are House and Senate leadership elections?
The unexpected midterm results have shaken up House and Senate leadership elections on both sides of the aisle. Democrats fended off a feared red wave and held onto control of the Senate, while the GOP is likely to secure a slim majority in the House, though even that’s not guaranteed with a number of races still too close to call.
Graham backs calls for delay in Senate leadership election
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Sunday that Senate Republicans should delay leadership elections set for Wednesday, joining other GOP lawmakers pushing for a pause at least until the Georgia Senate race is decided. “In light of #GASen runoff, it would be appropriate to delay Senate leadership elections until we...
U.S. to sanction military procurement network aiding Russia, Yellen says
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States will impose new sanctions on a transnational network of individuals and companies that have been working to procure military technologies for Russia's war effort in Ukraine.
