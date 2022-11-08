Election Day on the line: Georgia candidates for Senate, governor crisscross state with closing arguments.

Read full article on original website
A look back at NC’s midterm results, how election deniers fared, and big changes at ReBuild NC following intense scrutiny: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch
Close votes loom on bills impacting the environment, abortion rights, gun violence, public education, LGBTQ rights. Republicans fell short of winning a supermajority in the state House, which may help preserve the strength of Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto. Republicans needed to pick up three seats in the 120-member House...
MPA: Shutting media out of campaign events is ‘counterintuitive,’ ‘anti-democratic’
The completion of the 2022 midterm elections in Michigan also closes out an election season marked by a pattern of anti-media policies by campaigns. In addition to the Michigan Republican Party attempting to shut out certain media publications and the public from the Capitol lawn for a party event in August — a public space which lawfully cannot be restricted to certain groups — several campaigns have made other attempts to limit access for members of the media.
Louisiana elections secure, but voting machines still vulnerable
Voters keep their distance from one another as they wait outside New Orleans City Hall Saturday morning, Oct. 17, 2020. (Photo by Jarvis DeBerry/Louisiana Illuminator) Tuesday marked another secure election for Louisiana, but officials say the state’s outdated voting machines are on borrowed time. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin...
In SOS race, Aguilar on track to beat election denier who wanted to be in charge of elections
Cisco Aguilar, left, repeatedly said Jim Marchant, right, was "not a serious leader, but the threat he represents is very serious.” (Photos: Jeniffer Solis; Marchant campaign) Republican Jim Marchant, an election denier who warned he would “fix” the 2024 presidential election, is on track to lose his bid for...
Time to move on from straight ticket voting
I’m just going to say it — it’s probably time for Indiana to join the rest of the country in eliminating straight ticket voting. It leads to choosing unqualified or questionable candidates because the R or D after the name is more important than the person who will hold the office.
Has the dark night of our political soul passed? Not when Kobach comes out of the shadows
Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach chats on election night. After unsuccessful bids for governor and U.S. Senate, Kobach will be Kansas' chief law enforcement officer. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day...
Karamo still hasn’t conceded, tells supporters to ‘standby’ for more election fraud conspiracies
Republican nominee for Michigan secretary of state Kristina Karamo campaigns in Lansing on Aug. 27, 2022. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance) Republican Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo continues to push baseless claims about election fraud in the state, telling supporters “there is more to come.”. Karamo has yet...
Question 3: Election reform proposal ekes out victory, will return in 2024
A ballot for Alaska's 2022 general election. Alaska in 2020 adopted a voting system similar to the one now proposed in Nevada. (Photo: James Brooks / Alaska Beacon) Nevada voters have signaled they are open to changing the way they elect politicians. Unofficial election results have Question 3, which proposes...
Republican Christine Drazan concedes the governor’s race to Democrat Tina Kotek
Christine Drazan greets supporters at her election night event on Nov. 8, 2022 at the Oregon Gardens in Silverton. (Connor Radnovich/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Christine Drazan, who had hoped to become the first Republican governor in Oregon in more than three decades, conceded the governor’s race. In a statement posted...
Democrats expand their leads in Arizona races
Arizona Democratic gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs arrives to an election night watch party at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel on Nov. 8, 2022, in Phoenix. Photo by Christian Petersen | Getty Images. After tens of thousands more votes were added to the tally Thursday in Arizona’s midterm election, Democratic candidates...
How John Fetterman — and his campaign — recovered from the candidate’s stroke
PITTSBURGH – By now, the story is well-known: Four days before Pennsylvania’s May primary election, lieutenant governor and Senate hopeful John Fetterman suffered a stroke. He was still in the hospital when he won the nomination to be the Democrats’ candidate. Up to that point, the towering...
Regents investigate enrollment drops, project future increases
Des Moines East High School graduates attend commencement in 2019. (Photo courtesy of Des Moines Public Schools) Iowa’s public universities are projected to see enrollment growth after a six-year decline, members of the Iowa Board of Regents heard this week. Jason Pontius, associate chief academic officer for the board,...
An Election Day win: A Legislature that looks more and more like all the people it serves | Opinion
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov-elect Austin Davis speaks to supporters in Montgomery County on Tuesday, 11/8/22 (screen capture) Political victories are seldom, if ever, about the candidates alone. It takes a team to create a campaign, and it takes a lot more than that to deliver a win. On swearing-in day, the...
More than 1/4 of Louisiana’s public defenders can’t cover their costs
Eleven of Louisiana’s 41 public defender offices did not bring in enough money to cover their costs during the 2020-2021 state budget cycle, providing more evidence the state’s public defender system is in a financial crisis. The 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish had the...
Election 2022 in photos
Gov. Bill Lee at the Factory in Franklin, Tenn., the night before the 2022 election on Nov. 7, 2022. (Photo: John Partipilo) Throughout the 2022 election cycle in Tennessee, photojournalists John Partipilo and Karen Pulfer Focht documented candidates — and incumbents — debating, speaking at rallies and working polls, culminating on the Nov. 8 Election Day. The pair, with an Election Day assist from Nick Fantasia, captured the stress, excitement and tension of campaigning.
At hearing, dozens offer their suggestions for tweaking education reform plan
Sen. Mary Beth Corroza testifies during a public hearing Nov. 10 before the Maryland Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Accountability and Implementation Board. Screenshot. Forty-one people who testified during a virtual public hearing Thursday afternoon said some important items have been left out of Maryland’s nearly 180-page Blueprint for education plan.
Iron Range, seething at the Twin Cities, continues right turn
State Sen.-elect Grant Hauschild, DFL-Hermantown, right, was a rare bright spot for Democrats in northeast Minnesota. Courtesy photo. Rep. Spencer Igo, R-Grand Rapids, won a newly drawn district against an incumbent who had been endorsed by the United Steelworkers and the CEO of Cleveland Cliffs. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Legislature.
Exhibit in Capitol honors Wisconsin veterans killed during Vietnam War
Kenneth R. McGuire, an Army member from Rib Lake, Wis., died in September of 1968. Photo by Baylor Spears/Wisconsin Examiner. The photos of 1,163 Wisconsinites killed during the Vietnam War are on display in the Capitol Rotunda through the weekend for Veteran’s Day, honoring those who lost their lives during the 20-year conflict.
Brinks and Tate make Michigan history as next leaders of the Legislature
New Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (L) and House Speaker Joe Tate (R) | Courtesy photos. When Lansing rings in the new year in January 2023, the state Legislature will have new leaders in both Democratic-led chambers. Democratic candidates sweeped Tuesday’s midterm election, making history by gaining control of the...
Nevada sheds two-tiered minimum wage, puts $12 per hour floor in constitution
Question 2 also makes clear that the Legislature has the authority to raise the minimum wage even higher. (Photo: lizchen/Getty Images) Nevada’s unusual minimum wage system will soon be a thing of the past, unofficial election results show. As of Friday, the Nevada secretary of state was reporting that...
