Election Day on the line: Georgia candidates for Senate, governor crisscross state with closing arguments.

The completion of the 2022 midterm elections in Michigan also closes out an election season marked by a pattern of anti-media policies by campaigns. In addition to the Michigan Republican Party attempting to shut out certain media publications and the public from the Capitol lawn for a party event in August — a public space which lawfully cannot be restricted to certain groups — several campaigns have made other attempts to limit access for members of the media.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO