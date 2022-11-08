ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Gulf Coast Challenge expected to fill Ladd-Peebles Stadium this weekend

By Kevin Fries
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ewEWQ_0j36qXlE00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The stadium will be full when Alabama A&M and Jackson State take the field in this year’s edition of the Gulf Coast Challenge. Before the game kicks off, there’s a full agenda of events beginning Wednesday. Ladd-Peebles Stadium Manage CJ Drinkard joined us on the Red Couch to talk about the Challenge.

DETAILS: Gulf Coast Challenge: Schedule, tickets, details

Read the full interview below or watch it in the video above.

Bill: Well, the Gulf Coast Challenge is expected to draw the largest crowd Ladd-Peebles Stadium has ever seen Saturday, according to stadium officials. But the fun doesn’t stop with the game

Jessica: Before Alabama A&M and Jackson State take the field. There are a number of events for fans beginning tomorrow. To tell us all about it here on the Red Couch this morning. We’ve got CJ Drinkard, the Ladd-Peebles Stadium Manager. You have been busy over these last few weeks. What have you done?

CJ Drinkard, Ladd-Peebles Stadium Manage r: So we’ve done a lot of renovations over the course of the past couple of weeks. The field has been painted and then we finished that yesterday. So we’re ready to rock and roll.

Jessica: Ready for the game. And leading up to the game, there’s a lot happening.

CJ Drinkard: Oh, yeah. Oh, yeah, for sure. So you have a team luncheon which I’m going to that’s going to be great. You have a couple of concerts this week at the Civic Center as well as a business seminar. So I’m interested in going to that side day one.

Bill: And of course, the game itself is huge with Coach Prime coming to town.
Yes. Uh, you’re all set for that?

CJ Drinkard: Yes. Uh, you’re all set for that? Yes. So I’m more interested in seeing him in person. I think a lot of people are. Yeah, but just getting to the game, I think we’re going to break record numbers. So far, we sold out tailgating in a couple of days, so just seeing that alone just kind of like woke me up a little bit.
I said, wait a minute, you know, Prime’s really come in. So we got to be ready.

Jessica: And so a lot of people come in, come and do. And so what do people need to know? The fans that are come into the game, what should they expect in terms of crowds and crowd control?

CJ Drinkard : So I would say parking is going to be a big one.
Come early if you’re tailgating, come early to get your spot. If you’re coming to see the game, please come early because I think my parking lot will fill up at 9:30 a.m..

Bill : So this is of course traditionally Ladd-Peebles stadium people all around in the neighborhood the neighborhood around people have opened up their yards and things like that for parking.Uh, not for free, though.

CJ Drinkard: Not for free. So our parking is $25. I’m not sure what people on the outskirts are going to do. But definitely come early, get a good spot so you don’t have to walk far.

Jessica: There’s been a lot of attention on this Gulf Coast challenge this year specifically we talk about it every year. What do you think is driving all the momentum behind it this year? So Prime or is it more than that?

CJ Drinkard : Oh, for sure, because he’s changed football in its totality. You know, a lot of people focus on the HBCU world, but literally he’s changed it everywhere. So, you know, he’s getting a couple of offers, Big D-1 offers for coaching jobs and stuff like that. So I’ve talked to a couple of people who were close to him.
I won’t really say anything like that, but definitely him changing the college world is definitely helping us out.

Bill: Continued good luck and good luck for Saturday’s game. I tell you what is going to be a big deal. I know you know that so well. I’m ready. CJ Drinkard our guest on the Red Couch for Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
We appreciate you being here.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gojsutigers.com

Sonic Boom Classic Cancelled

JACKSON, Miss. – The Jackson State University Sonic Boom Classic Bowling Tournament has been canceled. JSU is scheduled to return to action next weekend at Alabama State.
JACKSON, MS
Cassius

No Huddle Week Ten: Jackson State Train Rolls On

As we enter the final month of the regular season for Black College Football it’s time to entertain the idea of an unbeaten season for Deion Sanders and his Jackson State team. The number one team all season long in our FCS Poll just passed what was believed to be its toughest SWAC opponent this […]
JACKSON, MS
forwardtimes.com

Texas Southern vs Jackson State

This past weekend, Texas Southern University (TSU) and Jackson State (J State) played before a sellout crowd at PNC Stadium in Houston, TX. “The Prime Effect was in full effect” and the atmosphere was electric, as celebrities and dignitaries graced the sidelines to see coach Deion Sanders and the J State Tigers take on the TSU Tigers.
HOUSTON, TX
WJTV 12

Former Jackson State basketball player dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas Hudson confirmed one of the university’s former basketball players passed away. Geronimo Warner, a native of Arizona, was a redshirt freshman for the JSU men’s basketball team during the 2021-22 season. His position on the team was as a guard. “The passing of our student […]
JACKSON, MS
FanSided

UNC Basketball dominates Jackson State in season opener

The UNC basketball program got off to a strong start to the 2022-2023 season with a dominant victory over Jackson State on Wednesday night. Dominant. The best word to describe the UNC basketball program in their season opener. Courtney Banghart’s team put together a strong performance on both ends of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Vicksburg Post

Corps general, Port Gibson native Gant to speak at Veterans Day observance

Port Gibson native Brig. Gen. Antoinette “Toni” Gant, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division and the first African American woman to ever serve at that level in the history of the Corps, will be the featured speaker for Vicksburg’s annual Veterans Day observance on Friday.
VICKSBURG, MS
WDSU

Mississippi churches among multiple fires set near and on the JSU campus

Jackson police and fire department are on the scene of multiple fires across Jackson. Officials started to receive calls of several fires starting around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. According to JFD Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, at least seven locations were set on fire overnight. Here are the locations that we know were set on fire:
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Commons sold at auction to Texas-based investment group

Vicksburg Commons has a new owner. TCP Realty Services, LLC has officially purchased the more than 96,000-square-foot building at 4000 South Frontage Road and its nine acres of land. On Sept. 27, the former Vicksburg Commons owner, Blue Ridge Capital, an Atlanta-based company, put the property up for auction. Vice...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Fires intentionally set near Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Fire Department is investigating seven overnight fires that were intentionally set near Jackson State University. Officials said they received a call about the fires Tuesday, November 8, 2022 around 2:45 a.m. Firefighters worked to distinguish the fires on Robinson Road, Pascagoula Street, Briggs Street, Isaiah Montgomery Street, Lynch Street, Dalton Street, and […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Wednesday, November 9

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. 1. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) & Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.) reelected...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Menasha Packaging expands operations in Pelahatchie

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – Menasha Packaging will expand operations in Pelahatchie. The project is a $79 million corporate investment and will create 21 jobs. “The company’s decision to invest more capital and create more jobs in Mississippi is a testament to our state’s business-friendly environment and the hard-working people who live here,” said Governor Tate […]
PELAHATCHIE, MS
WKRG News 5

Human remains found in abandoned Mississippi home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after human remains were discovered at an abandoned home. This comes after they received reports of a dog carrying a severed human arm. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the remains were discovered at an abandoned home in the woods in the 4000 block of Terry Road. […]
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

Suspect arrested for Jackson fires

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating at least six overnight fires, WLBT-TV in Jackson reported Tuesday morning, Nov. 8. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said 911 calls were made between 2:30 and 4:30. The fire occurred at the following locations:. Greater Bethlehem Temple Church. Epiphany Church...
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

Mississippi governor responds to probe of Jackson water woes

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Monday released his response to a congressional investigation of the crisis that left 150,000 people in the state’s capital city without running water for several days in late summer. Reeves said Jackson has received a disproportionate amount of funding for its water system based on the city’s size. He also said local officials only have themselves to blame for the water woes. “(M)y administration is deeply committed to ensuring that all federal funds received by Mississippi for drinking water systems upgrades have been in the past and will continue to...
JACKSON, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

62K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy