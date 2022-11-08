Read full article on original website
greenfieldvedette.com
Dade County Unofficial Election Results
********************************************************. Submitting to the voters whether the Judges named below, whose terms expire December 31, 2022, shall be retained in office for new terms. MISSOURI SUPREME COURT JUDGES. Shall Judge ZEL M FISCHER of the Missouri Supreme Court be retained in office? YES. Shall Judge ROBIN RANSOM of the Missouri...
fourstateshomepage.com
Breaking down the numbers for Amendment 3 in Southwest Missouri
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — “Amendment 3” was one of the big issues that attracted more voters to the polls. It passed with more than a million people voting in favor of legal, recreational marijuana. The issue was a hot-button topic in Southwest Missouri as well, but what...
ksmu.org
Results of Missouri House of Representative races in Greene County
Democrat Betsy Fogle defeated Republican AJ Exner by about 12 percentage points in the race for state representative in the 135th District, according to unofficial results posted by the Greene County Clerk's Office. KSMU talked with Fogle at Tuesday night's Democratic Watch Party in downtown Springfield. "At the end of...
KYTV
Greene County Democrats flip a third Missouri House district in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Democrats flipped a third Missouri House district, turning the area purple. The flip follows Stephanie Hein’s win after narrowly defeating incumbent Craig Fishel for House District 136. It is the second race in the Springfield-area district to flip Democratic over the last two election cycles.
KTTS
Springfield, Nixa Voters Say No To Local Issues
(KTTS News) — There were several local issues on area ballots Tuesday. Voters in Springfield overwhelmingly said no to a controversial plan to rezone land in the Galloway Village neighborhood for apartments and retail space. A sales tax for public safety and recreation failed in Nixa. Voters in Fair...
KYTV
MSU professor becomes third Springfield Democrat elected to the statehouse
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University professor Stephanie Hein unseated a Springfield Republican in the statehouse. The Democrat Hein defeated Republican Rep. Craig Fishel 6,864 to 6,662 votes in the race for Missouri House 136. Hein becomes the third Democrat from Springfield to score a victory in the Missouri...
KYTV
Missouri State Senator Lincoln Hough wins another term
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Senator Lincoln Hough won a second term. The Republican defeated Democrat Raymond Lampert. Hough serves nearly all of Springfield in State Senate District 30. Hough first began service in Jefferson City in 2010. He later became a Greene County commissioner. Voters in November 2018 elected him to his first state senate seat.
KYTV
Branson, Mo. Police warn of fake social media post circulating; red flags to look out for
Temperatures will soar to nearly 80° today and well into the 70s Thursday, but a huge drop is coming Friday. Eric Schmitt gives acceptance speech after winning Missouri senate race against Trudy Busch Valentine. Sarah Huckabee Sanders addresses crowd after projected win as Arkansas governor. Updated: 16 hours ago.
KYTV
Company reports internet outage at Libraries, and schools in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A water main break at MOREnet’s Springfield data center led to outages across the Ozarks at schools and colleges. MOREnet restored service around 2 p.m. The outage happened Thursday morning around 11 a.m. It impacted internet services at Springfield library branches and the Republic library...
kjluradio.com
New details reveal chase in Laclede County preceded arrest of fugitive in Pulaski County
New details are released about what preceded the capture of a wanted fugitive in Pulaski County. Dawson Preble, 21, of Richland was arrested Tuesday night at a home in Pulaski County. Authorities had been searching for him for two weeks. The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office says before Preble was arrested,...
KYTV
Some parents upset that SPS had classes in-session at buildings used for polling places
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s nothing new that Springfield Public Schools has cooperated with county officials to set up polling places at various SPS facilities. And it’s nothing new that schools remain in session on election day while voters go to the gym or cafeteria to cast their ballots.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: multi-vehicle crash, Missouri marijuana
JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin announced a reduction of public transportation options for Joplin residents starting Nov. 28. At that time, the Sunshine Lamp Trolley service will be suspended until further notice and riders will be referred to the MAPS service that provides curb-to-curb service. Click here to get more information on this story.
Why Does a Chateau in Missouri’s Ozarks Have Weird Roof Symbols?
It's one of the most mysterious abodes in all of Missouri. It's a chateau that sits up in the hills of the Missouri Ozarks that is built to withstand earthquakes, bombs and even an EF5 tornado plus it has strange symbols on the roof. If you look up the strangest...
Springfield Silver Alert for Carl James Beach canceled
Springfield Police are asking for help in finding a missing man who officers believe could be in danger.
KTTS
Drought Conditions Improving Some
(KTTS News) — Drought conditions are getting better across the Ozarks thanks to some much needed rain. But areas around Joplin and Lamar are still dealing with extreme drought. Severe drought is still a problem in Ash Grove, Fair Grove, Bolivar, Stockton, Greenfield and Mt. Vernon. The National Weather...
Lawrence County man once charged in murder case sentenced for weapons charges
A Lawrence County man originally charged with first-degree murder in a cold-case homicide has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Did You Know One of America’s Most Scenic Trains is in Missouri?
I am a fan of iron horses aka trains. One of the highlights of my life was a narrow gauge train I rode in Colorado. But, did you know one of the most scenic train rides you can take is in Missouri?. If you Google "trains still operational in Missouri",...
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Ozark, Missouri
Although the winning jackpot Powerball ticket was sold in California, there was a handful of winning tickets bought in Missouri.
Man discovered drowned in Niangua River in Dallas County, Missouri
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — A man drowned in Dallas County Monday, Nov. 7. Dennis W. Steckline, 75, of Lee’s Summit was discovered in the Barclay Spring Access area of the Niangua River in Dallas County around 8:45 a.m. Nov. 7. Next of kin has been notified. Steckline was not wearing a safety device when he […]
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri cannabis company grows into flower, buying massive Kansas City grow facility
A Springfield-based cannabis company is acquiring a massive growing and manufacturing facility in Kansas City, positioning Show-Me Organics as a vertical player in the budding Missouri marijuana market. The deal to purchase the local 80,000-square-foot cannabis operation from Holistic Industries — one of the nation’s largest, private multi-state operators in...
