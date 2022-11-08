ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
greenfieldvedette.com

Dade County Unofficial Election Results

********************************************************. Submitting to the voters whether the Judges named below, whose terms expire December 31, 2022, shall be retained in office for new terms. MISSOURI SUPREME COURT JUDGES. Shall Judge ZEL M FISCHER of the Missouri Supreme Court be retained in office? YES. Shall Judge ROBIN RANSOM of the Missouri...
DADE COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Breaking down the numbers for Amendment 3 in Southwest Missouri

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — “Amendment 3” was one of the big issues that attracted more voters to the polls. It passed with more than a million people voting in favor of legal, recreational marijuana. The issue was a hot-button topic in Southwest Missouri as well, but what...
MISSOURI STATE
ksmu.org

Results of Missouri House of Representative races in Greene County

Democrat Betsy Fogle defeated Republican AJ Exner by about 12 percentage points in the race for state representative in the 135th District, according to unofficial results posted by the Greene County Clerk's Office. KSMU talked with Fogle at Tuesday night's Democratic Watch Party in downtown Springfield. "At the end of...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Springfield, Nixa Voters Say No To Local Issues

(KTTS News) — There were several local issues on area ballots Tuesday. Voters in Springfield overwhelmingly said no to a controversial plan to rezone land in the Galloway Village neighborhood for apartments and retail space. A sales tax for public safety and recreation failed in Nixa. Voters in Fair...
NIXA, MO
KYTV

MSU professor becomes third Springfield Democrat elected to the statehouse

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University professor Stephanie Hein unseated a Springfield Republican in the statehouse. The Democrat Hein defeated Republican Rep. Craig Fishel 6,864 to 6,662 votes in the race for Missouri House 136. Hein becomes the third Democrat from Springfield to score a victory in the Missouri...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Missouri State Senator Lincoln Hough wins another term

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Senator Lincoln Hough won a second term. The Republican defeated Democrat Raymond Lampert. Hough serves nearly all of Springfield in State Senate District 30. Hough first began service in Jefferson City in 2010. He later became a Greene County commissioner. Voters in November 2018 elected him to his first state senate seat.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Company reports internet outage at Libraries, and schools in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A water main break at MOREnet’s Springfield data center led to outages across the Ozarks at schools and colleges. MOREnet restored service around 2 p.m. The outage happened Thursday morning around 11 a.m. It impacted internet services at Springfield library branches and the Republic library...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: multi-vehicle crash, Missouri marijuana

JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin announced a reduction of public transportation options for Joplin residents starting Nov. 28. At that time, the Sunshine Lamp Trolley service will be suspended until further notice and riders will be referred to the MAPS service that provides curb-to-curb service. Click here to get more information on this story.
JOPLIN, MO
KTTS

Drought Conditions Improving Some

(KTTS News) — Drought conditions are getting better across the Ozarks thanks to some much needed rain. But areas around Joplin and Lamar are still dealing with extreme drought. Severe drought is still a problem in Ash Grove, Fair Grove, Bolivar, Stockton, Greenfield and Mt. Vernon. The National Weather...
JOPLIN, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri cannabis company grows into flower, buying massive Kansas City grow facility

A Springfield-based cannabis company is acquiring a massive growing and manufacturing facility in Kansas City, positioning Show-Me Organics as a vertical player in the budding Missouri marijuana market. The deal to purchase the local 80,000-square-foot cannabis operation from Holistic Industries — one of the nation’s largest, private multi-state operators in...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy