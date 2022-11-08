Read full article on original website
Related
Midterm elections – live: Pelosi says GOP reaction to attack may have helped Democrats, as key counts continue
Nancy Pelosi says the brutal hammer attack on her husband, and the often cruel Republican reaction to it may have helped Democrats in the midterm elections.“It wasn’t just the attack,” said the Speaker on Sunday. “It was the Republican reaction to it which was disgraceful.”The current House Speaker told CNN that GOP leaders feared the Trump-aligned wing of the Republican base so much that they even feared distancing themselves from the conspiracies and mockery that right-wing figures trafficked in after the attack.Over the weekend the Democrats kept hold of the Senate, repelling Republicans, after senator Catherine Cortez Masto secured...
Biden, Xi to meet face-to-face amid superpower tensions
President Joe Biden sits down with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday for their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago
CBS Minnesota
Walz looks to use budget surplus to send $2K checks to Minnesota families, but not all Democrats agree
MINNEAPOLIS -- Perhaps the biggest election surprise locally was the win by Democrats of both the House and the Senate of the Minnesota legislature.Even the most optimistic DFLers never saw it coming. Democrats held onto the Minnesota House, and by one vote they now have control of the Minnesota Senate. Come January, the DFL will have only itself to blame if things don't get done at the Capitol. Minnesota is still sitting on top of a $9 billion surplus. Among the initiatives they will be tackling includes making the right to an abortion a state law, more money for education, paid family leave,...
Comments / 0