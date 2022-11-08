ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Massive Great White Shark Caught Off the Coast of Italy had a Cow, Dog and Other Grisly Remains in its Stomach

There are not many accounts of Great white shark sightings in the Mediterranean. However, legends say it is home to terrifying monsters that roam the deep. The Maltese talked about a "whale-sized shark" that they referred to as silfjun while a 17th-century Italian nobleman named Giovanni Francesco Abela wrote about a sea monster with fearsome teeth that once washed ashore.
ScienceAlert

A Host of Bizarre Creatures Has Been Found At The Bottom of The Ocean

From fish on stilts to creatures of ooze, the strange denizens of the deep uncovered during investigations of two new marine parks located 2,500 kilometers (about 1,500 miles) off Australia's western coast were a dream come true for researchers. Even before the expedition departed on 30 September 2022, Museums Victoria...
RadarOnline

CRIKEY! Steve Irwin's Best Friend OUSTED From Family's Australia Zoo, Widow Terri Takes Total Control Without Explanation

Steve Irwin's best buddy Wes Mannion is no longer part of the late crocodile hunter's famous Australian zoo. Mannion, who Steve considered to be his "little brother," secretly stepped down as the zoo's director, leaving Irwin's widow, Terri, in complete control of the business, RadarOnline.com has learned. Mannion's career at the zoo spanned over three decades, with him being a prominent figure at the facility. His abrupt outing reportedly happened in 2020 and has remained under wraps until now.Company records obtained by Daily Mail Australia revealed the shocking news that Mannion's position as secretary of the Queensland-based wildlife park...
Whiskey Riff

Mako Shark Leaps From The Water & Lands Right On Fisherman’s Boat

WATCH OUT. We’ve seen a number of sharks interfering with fishing trips here lately, and needless to say, they are the last competitors you want while trying to reel in a trophy fish while deep sea fishing. From a shark stealing a fisherman’s mackerel, and another shark going bonkers while trying (but failing) to steal a group of young fishermen’s catch, sharks are going to give every last drop of effort they got in an effort to feed themselves. And […] The post Mako Shark Leaps From The Water & Lands Right On Fisherman’s Boat first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BBC

'You’re basically in a huge floating mansion': What’s it really like to work on a cruise ship?

“You’re basically in a huge floating mansion, away from everything, at sea,” says Joe*, a 28-year-old from Yorkshire of his time working on cruise ships. And this isolation from everything at shore can be similarly seen in the new BBC Three show, Wreck, a drama that follows Jamie, played by Oscar Kennedy, as he boards a cruise ship after his sister goes missing.
a-z-animals.com

Fisherman Accidentally Haul a Live Great White Shark in Their Boat

Fisherman Accidentally Haul a Live Great White Shark in Their Boat. Fishing always has an element of mystery to it. Once you toss your line in the water, you really don’t know what could be lurking beneath the surface! In most freshwater environments, river monsters are the worst things you can encounter, but in the ocean who knows what sorts of things you could accidentally hook? In a recently uploaded TikTok, we see just how crazy the ocean’s creatures can be, and also get a bit of insight into a practice that is harming sea life.
E! News

Big Brother’s Taylor Hale & Joseph Abdin Reveal What Taking a Cruise Taught Them About Each Other

Watch: Big Brother's Taylor Hale & Joseph Abdin Spill Relationship Surprises. You learn a lot about a person when you travel with them. Despite spending nearly three months together inside the Big Brother house, fan favorites Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin—whose showmance became the talk of season 24—knew they needed to test the validity of their relationship in the real world.
The Independent

Octopuses throw debris at each other during ‘underwater rows’ in hilarious footage

Octopuses have been caught on camera throwing debris at each other during underwater rows, in hilarious footage released as part of a new study.The deep sea creatures were filmed throwing silt and shells at each other and around themselves as they clashed.Scientists made the discovery when they monitored the behaviour of gloomy octopuses off the coast of Jervis Bay in New South Wales, Australia.To perform the throws, the creatures had to move their siphon into an unusual position, suggesting the behaviour was done on purpose.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsOculus co-founder claims to have created VR headset that can kill peopleMoment shark tries to steal diver's catch of fish
a-z-animals.com

Huge Shark in Irish Harbor Mere Feet From Paddle-Boarder and Children

Huge Shark in Irish Harbor Mere Feet From Paddle-Boarder and Children. There’s nothing more terrifying than the thought of a shark getting close to those in the water. Someone was paddleboarding in Portrush Harbour in Northern Ireland when everyone on shore started screaming. Most people were standing on an...
a-z-animals.com

This Shark Can’t Resist Showing Off in a Ten-Flip Performance

This Shark Can’t Resist Showing Off in a Ten-Flip Performance. Generally, we as humans don’t view ourselves as “apex predators,” especially when we are dealing with sharks in the ocean. Most of the time, our mental space surrounding sharks is exclusively made up of thoughts like “please don’t eat me” and “I hope there isn’t a shark in the water while I’m swimming.” Understandably, humans want little to do with sharks, especially while we are in their watery domain. In a recent clip of a man catching a shark, we see just how wild a shark can get when it’s trying to free itself from a fisherman’s hook!
E! News

E! News

