A Massive Great White Shark Caught Off the Coast of Italy had a Cow, Dog and Other Grisly Remains in its Stomach
There are not many accounts of Great white shark sightings in the Mediterranean. However, legends say it is home to terrifying monsters that roam the deep. The Maltese talked about a "whale-sized shark" that they referred to as silfjun while a 17th-century Italian nobleman named Giovanni Francesco Abela wrote about a sea monster with fearsome teeth that once washed ashore.
Cruise Ship Worker Shares 'Below Deck Secrets' We Had No Idea About
Most people don't know this exists!
Photographer Captures INSANE Photo Of Great White Shark Jumping Out Of Water At California Surf Competition
That settles it, I’m never swimming the Pacific Ocean again…. Jordan Anast, a photographer from San Onofre, California, has been grabbing awesome shots of surfers and wildlife for years. But a photo from a few days ago is by far the one that will go on to be the most iconic.
Tourist is fined an eye-watering $2,300 after he was caught brazenly feeding BISCUITS to a dingo on Fraser Island
A tourist has been hit with a $2,300 fine after he was photographed feeding biscuits to a dingo on a holiday island where the species are protected. The Australian man, 23, was observed feeding the dingo while waiting in line for a ferry on backpacker-favourite Fraser Island which is about 250km north of Brisbane, and is also known as K'gari.
A face only a mother could love: Terrifying photo shows what an ant looks like close-up
No, this photo doesn't portray one of the new creatures on HBO's "House of the Dragon," or an outtake from a horror movie. It's an award-winning close-up photo of ... an ant.
A Host of Bizarre Creatures Has Been Found At The Bottom of The Ocean
From fish on stilts to creatures of ooze, the strange denizens of the deep uncovered during investigations of two new marine parks located 2,500 kilometers (about 1,500 miles) off Australia's western coast were a dream come true for researchers. Even before the expedition departed on 30 September 2022, Museums Victoria...
CRIKEY! Steve Irwin's Best Friend OUSTED From Family's Australia Zoo, Widow Terri Takes Total Control Without Explanation
Steve Irwin's best buddy Wes Mannion is no longer part of the late crocodile hunter's famous Australian zoo. Mannion, who Steve considered to be his "little brother," secretly stepped down as the zoo's director, leaving Irwin's widow, Terri, in complete control of the business, RadarOnline.com has learned. Mannion's career at the zoo spanned over three decades, with him being a prominent figure at the facility. His abrupt outing reportedly happened in 2020 and has remained under wraps until now.Company records obtained by Daily Mail Australia revealed the shocking news that Mannion's position as secretary of the Queensland-based wildlife park...
Monster great white shark tears a huge chunk out of teenager's surf ski boat and throws him into the water off the coast of Australia
A teenager is lucky to be alive after a Great White shark attacked his surf ski and tore a massive chunk out of the bottom of it. Nat Drummond, 19, was competing in a race with Seacfliff Surf Lifesaving Club, south of Adelaide, at 11.30am on Sunday. He was only...
Shark Steals Mackerel Right Off Fisherman’s Line Seconds Before He Lands It In The Boat
I mean, it’s about as cool as it gets in a way, but losing a nice fish, especially to another animal, always hurts a bit. It wouldn’t be the devastation of it just getting off your hook and you wondering what you did wrong for the next hour, but it would still hurt.
Fisherman Straps GoPro Camera To A Big Carp, Captures Awesome Footage Of Life Underwater
People need to use it for everything. A person can’t even go for a fish without bring technology into the matter. We’ve seen drone fishing and now a GoPro to a fish?. As much as I think needing to always use technology when outdoors is getting a little crazy, this is worth a try.
Mako Shark Leaps From The Water & Lands Right On Fisherman’s Boat
WATCH OUT. We’ve seen a number of sharks interfering with fishing trips here lately, and needless to say, they are the last competitors you want while trying to reel in a trophy fish while deep sea fishing. From a shark stealing a fisherman’s mackerel, and another shark going bonkers while trying (but failing) to steal a group of young fishermen’s catch, sharks are going to give every last drop of effort they got in an effort to feed themselves. And […] The post Mako Shark Leaps From The Water & Lands Right On Fisherman’s Boat first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BBC
'You’re basically in a huge floating mansion': What’s it really like to work on a cruise ship?
“You’re basically in a huge floating mansion, away from everything, at sea,” says Joe*, a 28-year-old from Yorkshire of his time working on cruise ships. And this isolation from everything at shore can be similarly seen in the new BBC Three show, Wreck, a drama that follows Jamie, played by Oscar Kennedy, as he boards a cruise ship after his sister goes missing.
a-z-animals.com
Fisherman Accidentally Haul a Live Great White Shark in Their Boat
Fisherman Accidentally Haul a Live Great White Shark in Their Boat. Fishing always has an element of mystery to it. Once you toss your line in the water, you really don’t know what could be lurking beneath the surface! In most freshwater environments, river monsters are the worst things you can encounter, but in the ocean who knows what sorts of things you could accidentally hook? In a recently uploaded TikTok, we see just how crazy the ocean’s creatures can be, and also get a bit of insight into a practice that is harming sea life.
Big Brother’s Taylor Hale & Joseph Abdin Reveal What Taking a Cruise Taught Them About Each Other
Watch: Big Brother's Taylor Hale & Joseph Abdin Spill Relationship Surprises. You learn a lot about a person when you travel with them. Despite spending nearly three months together inside the Big Brother house, fan favorites Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin—whose showmance became the talk of season 24—knew they needed to test the validity of their relationship in the real world.
Octopuses throw debris at each other during ‘underwater rows’ in hilarious footage
Octopuses have been caught on camera throwing debris at each other during underwater rows, in hilarious footage released as part of a new study.The deep sea creatures were filmed throwing silt and shells at each other and around themselves as they clashed.Scientists made the discovery when they monitored the behaviour of gloomy octopuses off the coast of Jervis Bay in New South Wales, Australia.To perform the throws, the creatures had to move their siphon into an unusual position, suggesting the behaviour was done on purpose.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsOculus co-founder claims to have created VR headset that can kill peopleMoment shark tries to steal diver's catch of fish
Fishermen Go Bonkers Netting A Fish Half A Second Before A Shark Steals Their Catch
It can be incredibly difficult trying to reel in a massive fish while deep sea fishing. Trying to catch one when your opponent is a blood thirsty shark. Video footage has circulated of a few young guys out on the water deep sea fishing. Everything was apparently going smooth as...
a-z-animals.com
Huge Shark in Irish Harbor Mere Feet From Paddle-Boarder and Children
Huge Shark in Irish Harbor Mere Feet From Paddle-Boarder and Children. There’s nothing more terrifying than the thought of a shark getting close to those in the water. Someone was paddleboarding in Portrush Harbour in Northern Ireland when everyone on shore started screaming. Most people were standing on an...
a-z-animals.com
This Shark Can’t Resist Showing Off in a Ten-Flip Performance
This Shark Can’t Resist Showing Off in a Ten-Flip Performance. Generally, we as humans don’t view ourselves as “apex predators,” especially when we are dealing with sharks in the ocean. Most of the time, our mental space surrounding sharks is exclusively made up of thoughts like “please don’t eat me” and “I hope there isn’t a shark in the water while I’m swimming.” Understandably, humans want little to do with sharks, especially while we are in their watery domain. In a recent clip of a man catching a shark, we see just how wild a shark can get when it’s trying to free itself from a fisherman’s hook!
After quitting his job abruptly, man buys island and transforms it into a paradise
Brendan Grimshaw, a 37-year-old Englishman, abruptly left his job and spent about $10,000 to purchase a small island in the Seychelles in 1962. Although everyone thought he was crazy, Brendan eventually settled permanently on the island, which was known as Moyenne, and had been abandoned for 50 years at the time of his acquisition.
