Digital Trends

This Samsung 75-inch TV is $580 today, and we can’t believe it

Right now, as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals event, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV for just $580. That’s a considerable saving of $270 off the usual price of $850 and a great price for anyone looking for a large TV from a reputable brand. It’s one of the best TV deals around thanks to being part of the Best Buy sales event which means you get Black Friday prices early, giving you a chance to beat the rush. Read on while we explain why it’s worth your time.
Digital Trends

This 50-inch Sony X80K 4K TV is $170 off at Walmart today

As TVs continue to get cheaper, the days when you had to shell out more than a grand for a name-brand 4K television are long gone. Not only that, but as we hurdle toward the holiday season and Black Friday approaches, we’re already seeing tons of great TV deals rolling out early. One of those includes this discount on the 50-inch Sony X80K 4K TV, which is on sale right now from Walmart for $528. That’s a $170 savings off of its usual $698 sticker price. Here’s what we like about it.
TechRadar

Early Black Friday TV deal: LG's 65-inch C1 OLED TV gets $1,000 slashed off price

Early Black Friday TV deals are available to shop right now, and we've spotted a massive discount on a Black Friday favorite - the LG C1 OLED TV. Amazon has the 65-ich display down to $1,496.99 (was $2,499.99) (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've ever seen and a fantastic deal to grab before the Black Friday deals event officially begins.
Digital Trends

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 with AirPlay, Chromecast is $100 off

If you’ve perused our soundbar reviews, you may have come across Bose’s Smart Soundbar 900, one of the highest-end — and expensive — soundbars you’re likely to find on the market. Luckily, Walmart has a few great soundbar deals floating around, including one on the Smart Soundbar 900 that brings it down to $799 from its usual $899 price.
Digital Trends

MQair is the new hi-res Bluetooth audio codec for fans of MQA

Just when you thought it was safe to step back into the turbulent waters of Bluetooth audio, we have yet another Bluetooth codec to consider. In addition to SBC, AAC, LDAC, and the constantly expanding family of aptX codecs, you can now add MQair (em-kyoo-air). MQair is the latest technology...
Digital Trends

Samsung’s 55-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV just got a rare discount

Walmart has been chock full of TV deals lately, with Samsung’s 55-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV being the latest to see a significantly lower price. Right now you can get this TV for just $898, a savings of greater than 10% off the typical price of $1,000. That’s a total savings of $102, enough to stuff more than one stocking if you’re getting on your holiday shopping early this year. However, and as with most Walmart deals, we aren’t sure how long this special price will last. If you’re enticed, act now.
BGR.com

LG joins Samsung and now supplies OLED panels for iPhone 14 Pro models

For the first time, LG is supplying LTPO OLED panels for Apple as mass production of mobile products. The South Korean company joins Samsung as the only two manufacturers to provide OLED displays for the new iPhone 14 Pro models, which will help Apple boost production of its flagship phones.
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Preview: all expected new features

With a new 200MP main camera and the biggest upgrade in processors in years, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra shapes up as a worthy successor to the popular S22 Ultra. The new Samsung flagship is not official yet. It is expected to make its official debut in February 2023, but with the rumor mill in full swing, we already know a lot about it even before the release: we have seen the leaked photos and we have heard most of the specs.
Phone Arena

Samsung's Galaxy S20 series and the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are all getting Android 13 now

Well, this is absolutely insane! It was only a couple of weeks ago that Samsung officially kicked off its first over-the-air Android 13 updates (in a handful of countries), and after spreading the love to Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra users around the world, the global mobile industry leader is now treating three different handset families to the same OS promotion.
The Independent

Cyber Monday laptop deals 2021: Best post-Black Friday sales on Samsung, Surface, MacBook and Huawei laptops

November is nearly over and that can only mean one thing – Black Friday has come to an end. But, fear not, for Cyber Monday brings with it some just as amazing – if not even better – bargains.The shopping bonanza saw prices cut on everything from laptops, gadgets and TVs to beauty, toys and clothing. And we’ve already seen some great deals from Very, Boots, Currys and Amazon, with all of them offering huge discounts across technology, televisions and laptops.Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop nowHere, we’re focusing on the best Cyber Monday 2021 laptop deals...
Gizmodo

LG's Stretchable, Smooshable Screen Promises a Future of Shatter-Proof Gadgets

The price of gadgets is only going to continue to increase, making the sting of accidentally dropping your smartphone or tablet and watching the screen shatter to thousands of pieces even more painful. But what if screens were the most durable part of a touchscreen device? That’s a future I’m ready for, and one that LG is diligently working on.

