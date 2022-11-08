Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung's QD-OLED TV is at its lowest price ever — this is better than Black Friday
At $600 off its regular price, this Samsung S95B OLED deal is a TV lover's dream come true.
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is $580 today, and we can’t believe it
Right now, as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals event, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV for just $580. That’s a considerable saving of $270 off the usual price of $850 and a great price for anyone looking for a large TV from a reputable brand. It’s one of the best TV deals around thanks to being part of the Best Buy sales event which means you get Black Friday prices early, giving you a chance to beat the rush. Read on while we explain why it’s worth your time.
LG C2 OLED just crashed to lowest price ever before Black Friday — and it's our favorite OLED TV
The 55" LG C2 OLED is $1,296 at Amazon right now — a new all-time low.
Buying a new TV this week? Buy this five-star Sony OLED with a huge discount
One of Sony's best OLED TVs from last year's range has a massive discount. But hurry, stocks won't last long...
Digital Trends
This 50-inch Sony X80K 4K TV is $170 off at Walmart today
As TVs continue to get cheaper, the days when you had to shell out more than a grand for a name-brand 4K television are long gone. Not only that, but as we hurdle toward the holiday season and Black Friday approaches, we’re already seeing tons of great TV deals rolling out early. One of those includes this discount on the 50-inch Sony X80K 4K TV, which is on sale right now from Walmart for $528. That’s a $170 savings off of its usual $698 sticker price. Here’s what we like about it.
TechRadar
Early Black Friday TV deal: LG's 65-inch C1 OLED TV gets $1,000 slashed off price
Early Black Friday TV deals are available to shop right now, and we've spotted a massive discount on a Black Friday favorite - the LG C1 OLED TV. Amazon has the 65-ich display down to $1,496.99 (was $2,499.99) (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've ever seen and a fantastic deal to grab before the Black Friday deals event officially begins.
itechpost.com
Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals: These Samsung, LG Smart TVs are Already on Sale Right Now
Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday may all still be a few weeks away, but guess what? You do not have to wait to enjoy some great Black Friday deals. Why? Because there are early deals that are already available!. Specifically, Best Buy is already offering some great discounts for...
The Verge
You can get in line right now to buy a PlayStation 5 from Sony (update: sold out)
Update November 7th, 7:55PM ET: It appears Sony has sold out of the PS5 for the time being. If want to increase your odds in the future, however, be sure to check out our tips for securing Sony’s next-gen console. You have an opportunity to buy a PlayStation 5...
Will we see the Panasonic S5 Mark II in early 2023?
Panasonic is rumored to announce the Panasonic S5 Mark II at CP+ in Japan in February 2023
IGN
Sony May Be Working on a PlayStation 5 Slim; PS Stars Program Offers a Nov 2022 Update
It's been nearly two years since Sony launched the next generation of consoles in the PlayStation 5. Since then, the console alongside the Xbox Series X has ushered in a new era of gaming. While the console still faces supply issues, Sony is making sure that the PS5 reaches every gamer's hands.
Black Friday TV deals LIVE: $569 OLED TV, 75-inch Samsung $579 and more
We're keeping an eye on the best TV deals ahead of Black Friday with live, round-the-clock coverage.
Digital Trends
Bose Smart Soundbar 900 with AirPlay, Chromecast is $100 off
If you’ve perused our soundbar reviews, you may have come across Bose’s Smart Soundbar 900, one of the highest-end — and expensive — soundbars you’re likely to find on the market. Luckily, Walmart has a few great soundbar deals floating around, including one on the Smart Soundbar 900 that brings it down to $799 from its usual $899 price.
Digital Trends
MQair is the new hi-res Bluetooth audio codec for fans of MQA
Just when you thought it was safe to step back into the turbulent waters of Bluetooth audio, we have yet another Bluetooth codec to consider. In addition to SBC, AAC, LDAC, and the constantly expanding family of aptX codecs, you can now add MQair (em-kyoo-air). MQair is the latest technology...
Digital Trends
Samsung’s 55-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV just got a rare discount
Walmart has been chock full of TV deals lately, with Samsung’s 55-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV being the latest to see a significantly lower price. Right now you can get this TV for just $898, a savings of greater than 10% off the typical price of $1,000. That’s a total savings of $102, enough to stuff more than one stocking if you’re getting on your holiday shopping early this year. However, and as with most Walmart deals, we aren’t sure how long this special price will last. If you’re enticed, act now.
LG joins Samsung and now supplies OLED panels for iPhone 14 Pro models
For the first time, LG is supplying LTPO OLED panels for Apple as mass production of mobile products. The South Korean company joins Samsung as the only two manufacturers to provide OLED displays for the new iPhone 14 Pro models, which will help Apple boost production of its flagship phones.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Preview: all expected new features
With a new 200MP main camera and the biggest upgrade in processors in years, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra shapes up as a worthy successor to the popular S22 Ultra. The new Samsung flagship is not official yet. It is expected to make its official debut in February 2023, but with the rumor mill in full swing, we already know a lot about it even before the release: we have seen the leaked photos and we have heard most of the specs.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy S20 series and the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are all getting Android 13 now
Well, this is absolutely insane! It was only a couple of weeks ago that Samsung officially kicked off its first over-the-air Android 13 updates (in a handful of countries), and after spreading the love to Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra users around the world, the global mobile industry leader is now treating three different handset families to the same OS promotion.
Cyber Monday laptop deals 2021: Best post-Black Friday sales on Samsung, Surface, MacBook and Huawei laptops
November is nearly over and that can only mean one thing – Black Friday has come to an end. But, fear not, for Cyber Monday brings with it some just as amazing – if not even better – bargains.The shopping bonanza saw prices cut on everything from laptops, gadgets and TVs to beauty, toys and clothing. And we’ve already seen some great deals from Very, Boots, Currys and Amazon, with all of them offering huge discounts across technology, televisions and laptops.Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop nowHere, we’re focusing on the best Cyber Monday 2021 laptop deals...
Shop the top Best Buy Black Friday deals for savings on Sony, Nikon, Samsung and HP
Get ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush with these Best Buy deals available now. Save on Sony, Nikon, HP and Samsung.
Gizmodo
LG's Stretchable, Smooshable Screen Promises a Future of Shatter-Proof Gadgets
The price of gadgets is only going to continue to increase, making the sting of accidentally dropping your smartphone or tablet and watching the screen shatter to thousands of pieces even more painful. But what if screens were the most durable part of a touchscreen device? That’s a future I’m ready for, and one that LG is diligently working on.
Comments / 0