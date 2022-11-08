ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

‘I know, I’m an idiot’: Man arrested for throwing can at Ted Cruz during Astros World Series parade

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O6wWP_0j36o4i200

A man has been arrested for throwing a can of White Claw at Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz during an Astros World Series victory parade.

Joseph Halm Arcidiacono, 33, now faces a charge of aggravated assault for throwing the can of hard seltzer at Mr Cruz, according to Law & Crime.

The senator was standing up in the back of a military vehicle and waving at parade attendees in celebration of the Houston Astros winning the World Series.

“HPD made one arrest during today’s victory parade,” Houston Police tweeted on Monday afternoon. “A male, 33, threw a beer can at US Senator Ted Cruz as the Senator was on a float in the 2400 block of Smith St. The beer can struck the Senator in the chest/neck area.”

Video of the incident seems to show Mr Cruz and another man blocking the can as it comes flying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m9Mmb_0j36o4i200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ey30p_0j36o4i200

Police said that “the Senator did not require medical attention” before adding: “Nearby HPD officers arrested the male without further incident.”

“As always I’m thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action,” Mr Cruz tweeted after 6pm on Monday. “I’m also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm.”

Earlier on Monday, KPRC reporter Chancellor Johnson tweeted that Mr Cruz “pulled off what I thought was impossible – getting booed at a championship parade”.

“Millions of people booing you and chanting ‘you suck’ for a parade that lasted for two hours. Yikes,” he added .

Court records show that Mr Arcidiacono is set to appear in court on Wednesday. According to KPRC , bond was set at $40,000.

Court documents state that he “used and exhibited a deadly weapon, namely an unopened metal beverage can” to strike Mr Cruz.

Prosecutors have said that a witness said he was standing 15 feet from Mr Cruz when he saw the suspect run at the barrier and throw two cans at the senator.

One prosecutor said a witness grabbed Mr Arcidiacono as he was trying to run away and walked him over to officers.

“I know, I’m an idiot. I’m sorry,” the suspect told officers as he was arrested, according to a prosecutor.

The video shared on Twitter of one of the cans being thrown at Mr Cruz has been viewed more than 5.5 million times.

Writer Matt Oswalt referenced the baseless right-wing conspiracies surrounding the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Such a blatant assault can only mean one thing, this is clearly a lovers quarrel between Ted Cruz and the gay prostitute he invited to the parade for sex,” Mr Oswalt wrote .

“Don’t throw beer or commit violence against someone you politically disagree with. We are a country of voting, not violence,” Democratic California Representative Eric Swalwell wrote .

“Do not do this! It’s not funny or some kind of gag. It’s bad and toxic and dangerous,” MSNBC host Chris Hayes added .

“Not cool. Can’t stand the guy. Can’t believe he’s involved in this parade. But come on,” Rex Chapman said .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salon

“Remember when Trump called your wife ugly?”: Ted Cruz brutally heckled at Yankee Stadium

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. United States Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) visited Yankee Stadium in New York City on Sunday to cheer for the Houston Astros, who routed the Yankees 6-5 for a spot in the upcoming World Series. But the baseball rivalry paled in comparison to the jeers that Cruz received from gamegoers in the Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
People

Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman

Alex Bregman and wife Reagan welcomed their first child in August 2022 Alex Bregman is having quite the season. The Houston Astros third baseman is currently competing against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series after helping his team clinch a victory in Game 2 of the ALCS with a three-run home run. In addition to his on-field success, the baseball pro recently became a new father after welcoming his first child with his wife and number one supporter, Reagan Bregman. The pair got engaged in January 2020 and...
HOUSTON, TX
HollywoodLife

Ted Cruz Cursed Out By Audience Members On ‘The View’: Watch

Texas Senator Ted Cruz did not receive a warm welcome from the audience of The View, during an appearance on Monday, October 24. While the Republican politician responded to a question, climate change protesters started shouting out from the audience, which culminated in someone screaming swear words at him before the show cut to a commercial break. A viewer managed to capture the moment and shared the video on Twitter.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

A Celebratory Chick Fight Broke Out at the Astros Parade in Houston, Texas

The Houston Astros brought home another World Series championship Saturday night at Minute Maid park in Houston beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. The Astros players had a huge celebration on the field in front of their home crowd. Monday, they got to celebrate again with a huge parade through downtown Houston. For a couple of Houston Astros fans, they found an interesting way to celebrate...
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse

Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
The Independent

‘A complete crock’: Political observers mock Trump and GOP’s ‘red wave’ failing during midterms

'Definitely not a Republican wave': Lindsey Graham on midterm elections. Ahead of the 2022 midterms, Republicans, former presidents, journalists, podcasters, and even some prominent Democrats like California governor Gavin Newsom were predicting a “red wave” of GOP victories that would flip control of Congress. Former president Donald Trump...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Jesse Watters Copes on Fox News by Moaning Not Enough People Hate Biden

The day after Republicans underperformed expectations in this year’s midterm elections, Fox News host Jesse Watters offered an explanation: President Joe Biden is just too likable.“I can’t believe John Fetterman won!” Watters began, making clear his surprise at the Democrat’s defeat of the Trump-endorsed Mehmet Oz, who Watters said was untrustworthy and generally “not a great candidate.”The Fox host then criticized Republicans for lagging behind their competitors in the early vote tally.“There is no Republican early vote strategy. Can anybody tell me what that is? Republicans vote on Election Day. Democrats vote for five weeks,” Watters said, reflecting what voting...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

915K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy