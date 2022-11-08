Where to find sandbags in Tampa Bay before Tropical Storm Nicole
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Some cities and counties in the Tampa Bay area will be opening sandbag stations ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.
Nicole became a tropical storm in the 10 a.m. Tuesday update from the National Hurricane Center.State of Emergency issued in Bay area ahead of subtropical Storm Nicole
“Tropical Storm Watches now extend across the entire Tampa Bay area,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann. “Tropical storm force winds [are] expected within 48 hours as Nicole heads northwest through the state Thursday.”
The following counties and cities will be distributing sandbags ahead of the storm’s impacts in the Tampa Bay area. This list will be updated as more information comes in to our newsroom.
North Port
The City of North Port is opening a self-serve sandbag location on Tuesday to help residents prepare for the storm’s impacts.
The station will open at 1 p.m. behind the George Mullen Activity Center, located at 1602 Kramer Way, at the end of City Center Boulevard.
Bags, sand and shovels will be available, but residents are encouraged to bring their own shovel, if possible, to reduce wait times.
There is a limit of five sandbags per vehicle.
Contracted crews are continuing to collect storm debris from Hurricane Ian throughout the city at this time.
Citrus County
Citrus County is opening two self-serve sandbag sites at 8 a.m. on Wednesday . The sites are open 24-hours, but are not monitored overnight for availability of supplies. Those needing sandbags will need to bring a shovel.
The locations are:
- Homosassa Community Park : 4210 S Grandmarch Ave, Homosassa
- Bicentennial Park : 501 N Baseball Pt, Crystal River
Those with questions about the sandbag sites can contact the Citrus County Road Maintenance Division at 352-527-7610.
Highlands County
Highlands County will make sandbags available at three locations starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Those locations include:
- Sebring : Road and Bridge office at 4344 George Blvd.
- Avon Park : Road and Bridge office on East Winthrop Street
- Lake Placid : Road and Bridge office on County Road 621
Sand will be available at all three county sand piles and residents are asked to bring a shovel and a friend for help. The sand piles can be found at these locations:
- Sebring : South George Blvd.
- Avon Park: Old Bombing Rage Road & County Road 17 East
- Lake Placid: County Road 621 & County Road 619
Residents in low-lying or flood-prone areas are encouraged to take advantage of the preparedness service.
Polk County
Sandbag distribution sites will be available throughout the county at Roadway Maintenance Units in Polk County on Wednesday, Nov. 9 only . Locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sandbag site locations are as followed:
- Mulberry – 900 NE 5 th St., Mulberry, 863-519-4734
- Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland, 863-815-6701
- Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9 th St., Fort Meade, 863-285-6588
- Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof, 863-635-7879
- Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale, 863-965-5524
- Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, 863-421-3367
- Poinciana Park – Corner of Lake Hatchineha Road and Marigold Ave.
There will be a limit of 10 sandbags for each household.
Polk County will be pulling staff off hurricane debris removal on Tuesday to start preparing for sandbag distribution.

