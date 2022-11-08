Where to find sandbags in Tampa Bay before Tropical Storm Nicole

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Some cities and counties in the Tampa Bay area will be opening sandbag stations ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Nicole became a tropical storm in the 10 a.m. Tuesday update from the National Hurricane Center.

“Tropical Storm Watches now extend across the entire Tampa Bay area,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann. “Tropical storm force winds [are] expected within 48 hours as Nicole heads northwest through the state Thursday.”

The following counties and cities will be distributing sandbags ahead of the storm’s impacts in the Tampa Bay area. This list will be updated as more information comes in to our newsroom.

North Port

The City of North Port is opening a self-serve sandbag location on Tuesday to help residents prepare for the storm’s impacts.

The station will open at 1 p.m. behind the George Mullen Activity Center, located at 1602 Kramer Way, at the end of City Center Boulevard.

Bags, sand and shovels will be available, but residents are encouraged to bring their own shovel, if possible, to reduce wait times.

There is a limit of five sandbags per vehicle.

Contracted crews are continuing to collect storm debris from Hurricane Ian throughout the city at this time.

Citrus County

Citrus County is opening two self-serve sandbag sites at 8 a.m. on Wednesday . The sites are open 24-hours, but are not monitored overnight for availability of supplies. Those needing sandbags will need to bring a shovel.

The locations are:

Homosassa Community Park : 4210 S Grandmarch Ave, Homosassa

: 4210 S Grandmarch Ave, Homosassa Bicentennial Park : 501 N Baseball Pt, Crystal River

Those with questions about the sandbag sites can contact the Citrus County Road Maintenance Division at 352-527-7610.

Highlands County

Highlands County will make sandbags available at three locations starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Those locations include:

Sebring : Road and Bridge office at 4344 George Blvd.

: Road and Bridge office at 4344 George Blvd. Avon Park : Road and Bridge office on East Winthrop Street

: Road and Bridge office on East Winthrop Street Lake Placid : Road and Bridge office on County Road 621

Sand will be available at all three county sand piles and residents are asked to bring a shovel and a friend for help. The sand piles can be found at these locations:

Sebring : South George Blvd.

: South George Blvd. Avon Park: Old Bombing Rage Road & County Road 17 East

Old Bombing Rage Road & County Road 17 East Lake Placid: County Road 621 & County Road 619

Residents in low-lying or flood-prone areas are encouraged to take advantage of the preparedness service.

Polk County

Sandbag distribution sites will be available throughout the county at Roadway Maintenance Units in Polk County on Wednesday, Nov. 9 only . Locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sandbag site locations are as followed:

Mulberry – 900 NE 5 th St., Mulberry, 863-519-4734

– 900 NE 5 St., Mulberry, 863-519-4734 Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland, 863-815-6701

– 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland, 863-815-6701 Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9 th St., Fort Meade, 863-285-6588

– 1061 NE 9 St., Fort Meade, 863-285-6588 Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof, 863-635-7879

– 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof, 863-635-7879 Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale, 863-965-5524

– 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale, 863-965-5524 Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, 863-421-3367

– 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, 863-421-3367 Poinciana Park – Corner of Lake Hatchineha Road and Marigold Ave.

There will be a limit of 10 sandbags for each household.

Polk County will be pulling staff off hurricane debris removal on Tuesday to start preparing for sandbag distribution.

