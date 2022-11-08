‘Shelved’ Producer Counterfeit Pictures Hires Ex-Just For Laughs Comedy Talent Exec Zoe Rabnett

EXCLUSIVE: Shelved producer Counterfeit Pictures has hired long-serving Just For Laughs comedy expert Zoe Rabnett.

She takes on the post of Director of Talent and Comedy Development, effective immediately, at the Toronto-based producer.

Rabnett recently exited her post as Just For Laughs’ Director of Canadian and International Programming, having spent 14 years at the Montreal-based comedy house.

Well-known on the Canadian comedy circuit, Rabnett also worked at Diamondfield Entertainment, where she produced and booked the Rivoli’s famed caberet-style ALTdot COMedy Lounge show for 10 years.

While at Just For Laughs, she was responsible for finding and booking comedy talent from Canada and around the world for the festival, as well as for the organization’s tours and TV specials. In that capacity, she first collaborated with Counterfeit, acting as a producer on co-productions such as CTV Comedy programs Roast Battle Canada and The Stand Up Show and several stand-up specials for Crave.

“Zoe is a fierce champion of Canadian comedy with a deep and abiding interest in promoting new talent,” said. Counterfeit partner Shane Corkery. “Her knowledge and expertise — coming from arguably the most important comedy showcase in the world — is an energizing addition to our company as we continue to build upon our mission to develop screen-based projects with innovative Canadian comic talent.”

“I’m genuinely thrilled to join the Counterfeit team and have been an admirer of their work and partnership for a long time,” said Rabnett . “As a supporter of Canadian comedy, and of the incredible talent that exists in this country, I’m excited to find and work with unique and funny voices, and to create original content that showcases them at their best.”

Counterfeit was established in 2013 by Corkery, Anton Leo and Dan Bennett and its projects include Sunnyside (CityTV/FX Canada), Dark Cargo (YouTube Premium) and the mockumentary Decoys (CBC Gem). It’s also in post- production on scripted half-hour comedy Shelved for CTV, created by showrunner Anthony Q. Farrell ( Overlord and the Underwoods , The Office ) and slated to premiere in 2023.