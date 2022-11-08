Read full article on original website
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Avalanche’s Jared Bednar, players reflect on color analyst Peter McNab’s legacy: ‘A great human being’
DENVER — Mikko Rantanen was an NHL rookie when he heard an unexpected voice of encouragement. Peter McNab — a long-time beloved color analyst for Altitude TV’s broadcast team — spoke up. Colorado Avalanche players and coaches always listened. Now, they’re honoring his memory. McNab died...
Bruins Make Roster Move Regarding Defenseman Mike Reilly
Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly finds himself on waivers once again. The Bruins announced they put the veteran on waivers Wednesday for the purpose of assignment to Providence. Boston had also put the 29-year-old through this process a month ago at the end of training camp, but he went unclaimed and headed to Providence before being recalled by the Bruins.
Bruins’ Cam Neely Reached Out To Family Of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely revealed Monday he planned to reach out to Isaiah Meyer-Crothers’ family. And it appears he did just that. The Bruins received backlash for signing Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday morning. Miller has a controversial past that followed him into the 2020 NHL Draft. After being selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round, Miller’s draft rights were revoked after the disturbing details came to light of the bullying incident with Meyer-Crothers.
Yardbarker
Bruins president Cam Neely reaches out to mother of Mitchell Miller bullying victim
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely reached out to Joni Meyer-Crothers, the mother of the teenager who was bullied by Mitchell Miller, to apologize for the team trying to sign Miller to an NHL contract last week. According to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald, Meyer-Crothers said that Neely apologized to...
markerzone.com
MITCHELL MILLER REMAINS UNDER CONTRACT WITH THE BRUINS PENDING FURTHER ACTION
When the Boston Bruins announced that they were parting ways with Mitchell Miller, it felt like the conclusion of a polarizing story. However, the epilogue of that story could prove spicy in its own right. In a recent thread, ESPN's Greg Wyshynski reports that the defenseman is still under contract...
NHL
Blues make series of roster moves
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forwards Nikita Alexandrov and Josh Leivo from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues assigned forward Jake Neighbours to Springfield and placed forward Logan Brown on...
Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Bounce-Back Win Vs. Blues
It didn’t take long for the Bruins to get back in the win column. After Saturday’s loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston returned to TD Garden and beat the struggling St. Louis Blues 3-1. Donning the Pooh Bear reverse retro jerseys for the first time this season, the Bruins were perfect on the penalty kill, scored two power-play goals and, once again, got outstanding goaltending from Linus Ullmark.
NECN
Victim Speaks After Bruins' Botched Signing of His High School Bully: ‘I Can't Take More'
Days after the Boston Bruins signed a prospective player who'd been convicted of bullying as a teenager then dropped him amid intense backlash, the person who was bullied has released a statement sharing what he's been dealing with. In it, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers insists he's not friends with defenseman Mitchell Miller,...
Yardbarker
Lindgren’s Injury Exposing Rangers’ Lack of Defensive Depth
For the last few seasons, the New York Rangers have had trouble finding a trustworthy third defense pair. This season, they have turned to young blueliners Braden Schneider and Zac Jones but both have struggled. Adding to their problems is Ryan Lindgren after he missed the team’s 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 6 with an upper-body injury. They need to make some adjustments or they will be forced to call up or trade for another defenseman.
Yardbarker
Bruins’ 5 Forward Power Play Succeeding Following Injury Returns
Following the best start to a season in franchise history, the Bruins continue to pace the Atlantic Division with 22 points through 13 games. They’ve survived the preseason injury bug, seeing Matt Grzelcyk and Brad Marchand already return to the lineup well ahead of schedule, with Charlie McAvoy expected any day now. The offense is leading the league in scoring, and the defense is top five in goals against per game. Every button head coach Jim Montgomery’s pushed has seemed to work.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flames Lines, Pairings
The Bruins will get some reinforcement back when they wrap up their homestand Thursday night. Charlie McAvoy returns to Boston’s lineup for the first time this season when the B’s take on the Calgary Flames. It’s been quite the start to the season for the Black and Gold,...
Yardbarker
Bruins’ Prospect Duran Off to Hot Start in 2022-23
The 2020 NHL Entry Draft was one that any player drafted that year will never forget. It was a draft that was not conducted in person because of the coronavirus pandemic and was held remotely. The Boston Bruins did not have a first-round pick that season as before the COVID-19 shutdown, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney sent the pick along with John Moore and Axel Andersson to the Anaheim Ducks, and Ondrej Kase was sent to Boston.
Cassidy Speaks on Golden Knights' Road Win Over Toronto
The Vegas Golden Knights were able to extend their win streak with a come-from-behind victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Bruins News & Rumors: McAvoy, Reilly, Bergeron & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, star defenseman Charlie McAvoy is set to make his season debut on Thursday night (Nov. 10) against the Calgary Flames. Meanwhile, due to McAvoy’s availability, fellow defenseman Mike Reilly has been placed on waivers for the second time this season. In other news, Patrice Bergeron was interviewed on Elliotte Friedman’s latest 32 Thoughts podcast, and needless to say, it was full of wonderful moments.
Yardbarker
Onus on Gerard Gallant to Get Rangers Going
The New York Rangers have had a rollercoaster start to the 2022-23 NHL season. They sit at 6-4-3 but already have demonstrated their streakiness, losing four in a row before a three-game win streak. Gerard Gallant’s group has been the model of inconsistency, and the bench boss needs to correct their mistakes for the Rangers to string together more victories than defeats.
Charlie McAvoy To Make Season Debut For Bruins Thursday Vs. Flames
After playing coy about whether he’d play Thursday night when the Boston Bruins take on the Calgary Flames, head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed to reporters that McAvoy would return to the lineup. McAvoy underwent shoulder surgery in June and had a recovery timeline of six months. Much like Brad...
NECN
Celtics Vs. Grizzlies Takeaways: Marcus Smart Shines in C's Win
Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson...
NECN
Forsberg: Defense Could Be Key to Jayson Tatum's MVP Chances
Forsberg: Defense could be key to Jayson Tatum's MVP chances originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The offensive output will forever be the focal point with Jayson Tatum. Ten games into the 2022-23 season, he’s trending towards being the first Boston player ever to average better than 30 points per game and is quarterbacking a Celtics offense on a historic pace of its own.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Look to Carry Momentum into Buffalo on Tuesday
Nov. 8, 2022 | 5:00 pm MST | Keybank Center, Buffalo, NY. The Arizona Coyotes started their road trip on a high note, scoring three unanswered goals in the third period on Saturday to beat the Washington Capitals. Now the goal is to keep that momentum going against the Sabres...
NECN
Celtics Vs. Pistons Takeaways: Another Big Night for Sam Hauser
Celtics-Pistons takeaways: Another big night for Sam Hauser originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics treated the TD Garden crowd to a lopsided win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. After starting just 3-for-13 from 3-point range in the first quarter, the C's found their groove and...
