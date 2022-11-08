Report: Ricketts family interested in purchasing Liverpool FC

(670 The Score) The Ricketts family’s push to get in the Premier League game failed this past spring when it received fan backlash after expressing serious interest in purchasing Chelsea. Now, the Rickettses are making a renewed effort to buy a different team.

The Ricketts family, which owns the Cubs, have expressed interest in buying Liverpool FC, the Daily Mail in London reported Tuesday . Liverpool has been put up for sale by the Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Red Sox.

Liverpool is worth just shy of $4.5 billion, according to a Forbes estimate this past spring. The sale price could be higher if a bidding war ensues.

In April, a group that included the Ricketts family announced it wouldn’t submit a final bid for Chelsea after it faced significant opposition from fans over family patriarch Joe Ricketts’ previous Islamophobic comments from years prior.

“The Ricketts-Griffin-Gilbert group has decided, after careful consideration, not to submit a final bid for Chelsea FC,” the group said in a statement then. “In the process of finalizing their proposal, it became increasingly clear that certain issues could not be addressed given the unusual dynamics around the sales process. We have great admiration for Chelsea and its fans, and we wish the new owners well.”

Listen live to 670 The Score via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker