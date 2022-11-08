Kim Kardashian, Luar’s Raul Lopez, Lenny Kravitz and More Winners at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards

It was a star-studded evening at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on Monday. The Council of Fashion Designers of America celebrated the winners and honorees during an intimate ceremony at Casa Cipriani.

Honorees included Kim Kardashian , Emma and Jens Grede, who took home Amazon Innovation Award for their brand Skims. The Kardashian family came out in full force to support, with appearances from Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

Lenny Kravitz took home the Fashion Icon Award; the Stylist Award went to Law Roach; and Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Phillip Lim, Tina Leung, Ezra Williams were honored with the Positive Social Influence Award for their work with House of Slay, an inclusive space representing not only the AAPI heritage of its founders, but underrepresented voices from all walks of life.

This year, the nominees for American Accessory Designer Of The Year included Aurora James for Brother Vellies, Brandon Blackwood, Raul Lopez for LUAR, Stuart Vevers for Coach and Telfar Clemens for Telfar. Luar’s Raul Lopez took home the trophy.

The iconic Cher also attended the 2022 CFDA Awards to present the Media Award in Honor of Eugenia Sheppard to Patti Wilson.

“My dear friend Bob Mackie once told me that if you’re wearing something that you’re not comfortable in, you’re not going to pull it off and you’ll be afraid,” Cher said onstage. “He said fashion is supposed to be fun not feared. And Patti Wilson is fearless.”

Other guests included Kerry Washington, Martha Stewart, Gigi Hadid, Katie Holmes, Addison Rae, Amanda Seyfried, Ashley Graham, Grace van Patten, Michael Kors, Kenneth Cole, Tommy Hilfiger and more.

Keep scrolling for more of the winners:

American Womenswear Designer of the Year:

Catherine Holstein for Khaite

American Menswear Designer of the Year:

Emily Adams Bode Aujla for Bode

American Emerging Designer of the Year:

Elena Velez

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award:

Laurie Lynn Stark and Richard Stark for Chrome Hearts.

Special Anniversary Award:

Jeffrey Banks

The Board of Trustees Award:

Virgil Abloh

Environmental Sustainability Award:

The United Nations

Founder’s Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert:

Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu curator in charge, the Metropolitan Museum of Art

To see all the red carpet arrivals at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, click through the gallery.