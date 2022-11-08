ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kim Kardashian, Luar’s Raul Lopez, Lenny Kravitz and More Winners at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards

By Nikara Johns
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LvFYI_0j36kHxO00

It was a star-studded evening at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on Monday. The Council of Fashion Designers of America celebrated the winners and honorees during an intimate ceremony at Casa Cipriani.

Honorees included Kim Kardashian , Emma and Jens Grede, who took home Amazon Innovation Award for their brand Skims. The Kardashian family came out in full force to support, with appearances from Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

Lenny Kravitz took home the Fashion Icon Award; the Stylist Award went to Law Roach; and Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Phillip Lim, Tina Leung, Ezra Williams were honored with the Positive Social Influence Award for their work with House of Slay, an inclusive space representing not only the AAPI heritage of its founders, but underrepresented voices from all walks of life.

This year, the nominees for American Accessory Designer Of The Year included Aurora James for Brother Vellies, Brandon Blackwood, Raul Lopez for LUAR, Stuart Vevers for Coach and Telfar Clemens for Telfar. Luar’s Raul Lopez took home the trophy.

The iconic Cher also attended the 2022 CFDA Awards to present the Media Award in Honor of Eugenia Sheppard to Patti Wilson.

“My dear friend Bob Mackie once told me that if you’re wearing something that you’re not comfortable in, you’re not going to pull it off and you’ll be afraid,” Cher said onstage. “He said fashion is supposed to be fun not feared. And Patti Wilson is fearless.”

Other guests included Kerry Washington, Martha Stewart, Gigi Hadid, Katie Holmes, Addison Rae, Amanda Seyfried, Ashley Graham, Grace van Patten, Michael Kors, Kenneth Cole, Tommy Hilfiger and more.

Keep scrolling for more of the winners:

American Womenswear Designer of the Year:
Catherine Holstein for Khaite

American Menswear Designer of the Year:
Emily Adams Bode Aujla for Bode

American Emerging Designer of the Year:
Elena Velez

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award:
Laurie Lynn Stark and Richard Stark for Chrome Hearts.

Special Anniversary Award:
Jeffrey Banks

The Board of Trustees Award:
Virgil Abloh

Environmental Sustainability Award:
The United Nations

Founder’s Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert:
Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu curator in charge, the Metropolitan Museum of Art

To see all the red carpet arrivals at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, click through the gallery.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Makes a High-Shine Arrival in See-Through Vinyl Dress & Booties at CFDA Awards 2022

Kim Kardashian took see-through style to new heights at the 2022 CFDA Awards on Monday in New York. The Skims founder, who will be honored with the Innovator Award for her successful shapewear line, arrived on the red carpet at Casa Cipriani in a see-through gown. Her ensemble featured a black corseted bodysuit base, overlaid with a see-through black column silhouette that was formed from glossy vinyl. Slicked-back hair and a glossy nude lip finished Kardashian’s attire.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

La La Anthony Gets Sleek in Billowy Rick Owens Dress & Invisible Heels at CFDA Awards 2022

La La Anthony was a vision white at the 2022 CFDA Awards. The annual fashion event is being held at Casa Cipriani in New York City tonight. Anthony brought a sleek take to the red carpet. The media maven had all eyes on her as she arrived in a white Rick Owens gown. The silhouette included an asymmetrical neckline with one sleeve fitted, ruched detailing on the shoulder and a cinched waist. While the skirt hugged her hips and included a billowy hemline and modest train. To place more emphasis on her look, the television personality simply accessorized with gold hoop earrings...
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Commands Attention in Bronze Cutout Dress & Matching Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022

Khloe Kardashian gleamed at the 2022 CFDA Awards. The Council of Fashion Designers of America is hosting its annual celebration at the Casa Cipriani in New York City tonight. Kardashian made a glamorous appearance at the event alongside LaQuan Smith in a bronze gown. The dress included a high-ruched turtleneck with one sleeve and a risky asymmetrical cutout on the bodice. The garment also included a fitted skirt and dramatic train. To place more emphasis on her look, the Good American co-founder slicked her hair back into a bun and went with a dramatic smokey eye and a neutral matte pout. She...
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Leaves North’s Game With Saint & Chi After Kanye Claims Kris Slept With Drake

Kim Kardashian, 41, attended her nine-year-old daughter North‘s basketball game over the weekend as her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, continues to make headlines by speaking out about her family. The SKIMS founder was photographed wearing a black long-sleeved top, matching nylon pants with white stripes going down the sides, and black heels as she left the court at the end of the event, which took place in Thousand Oaks, CA. Her son Saint, 6, walked ahead of her as she carried her daughter Chicago, 4, in her arms.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
WWD

Janelle Monáe Brings Drama to the Red Carpet in Voluminous Thom Browne Dress for CFDA Awards

Janelle Monáe made a grand entrance on Monday in New York at the CFDA Fashion Awards. The “Dirty Computer” artist arrived on the red carpet in a dramatic look by Thom Browne, including exaggerated lapels, gold buttons and a tulle neck. More from WWDCFDA Award 2022 ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals The bold piece featured a voluminous train stitched at the waistline, transforming into a gathered cape from the designer’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection shown last month during Paris Fashion Week. Monáe coordinated her look with striped knee-high socks and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Ciara Gets Daring in David Koma Lingerie-Inspired Bustier & Sparkling Sandals at 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year

Ciara pulled out a daring ensemble for the 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year event held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday. The multi-hyphenate superstar will hit the stage with Walker Hayes for the first time in an epic, never-before-seen collaboration at the CMT Awards on Oct. 14. Ciara wore a jaw-dropping lingerie-inspired look by David Koma. Her outfit consisted of a sheer bustier that had peekaboo cutouts and leather details. The top also featured long black lace gloves. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the “Better Thangs” singer complemented the risky piece with a black floor-length skirt that...
NASHVILLE, TN
Footwear News

Lenny Kravitz Receives Fashion Icon Award in Cutout Blazer & Leather Boots at CFDA Awards 2022

Lenny Kravitz received the Fashion Icon Award at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. The rock singer was dressed by LaQuan Smith for the special occasion. Kravitz wore a hybrid top that was a combination between a tailored jacket and a feathered vest. The top featured long sleeves with a blazer vest structure, a deep v-neck and two cutouts at the waist. Kravitz paired the ensemble with a pair of classic bootleg black leather pants.  When it came down to footwear, Kravitz didn’t disappoint. The singer slipped on a pair of towering platform boots that had a glossy finish and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian Wore a Latex Evening Gown to the CFDA Awards

Kim Kardashian and her shapewear and loungewear brand Skims will receive the first-ever Innovator Award, presented by Amazon, at the CFDA awards tonight. To accept the award alongside her co-founders, Kardashian attended the event in extremely body-conscious fashion—with a black latex strapless evening dress. Kardashian has long been a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Halle Bailey Looks Pretty in Pink High-Slit Dress & Red Strappy Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022

Halle Bailey popped in pink at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. “The Little Mermaid” star posed for photos at Casa Cipriani in a pink gown from Caroline Herrera’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured an oversized flower on the shoulder, an asymmetrical hemline and one billowy sleeve. The garment also included a large cutout on the side of the bodice, ruched detailing near the waistline and a thigh-high slit on the skirt. Taking things up a notch, Bailey styled her knotless braids in a top-knot bun and accessorized with diamond emerald drop earrings and a small red square clutch....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Addison Rae Brings the Drama in Silver Hooded Dress & D’Orsay Pumps at CFDA Awards 2022

Addison Rae brought the drama to the red carpet at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. The Item Beauty founder arrived for the occasion in a deep gray gown, crafted from soft silk. Her ensemble featured a minidress silhouette with structured shoulders and supporting layered fabric that created a hooded silhouette. Giving the piece added drama were panels of black fabric, sweeping onto the floor to create a high-low train. Rae’s minimalist outfit was finished with a glossy nude manicure. When it came to footwear, Rae completed her ensemble with a classic set of pointed-toe pumps. The TikTok influencer’s black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert & Reba McEntire Coordinate in Shades of Green for Loretta Lynn Tribute Performance at CMA Awards 2022

Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire came together for a moving tribute to the late Loretta Lynn at the 2022 CMA Awards. The trio of award-winning musicians united onstage for the occasion, performing Lynn’s 1966 song “You Ain’t Woman Enough.” During the moving tribute, the trio’s ensembles created a coordinated moment from their complementary green and pink hues. Underwood wore a flared sequined gown in split pastel pink and lime green hues with sparkly pink pumps. McEntire, meanwhile, went full Western in a black jacket — covered in green Western embroidery and beaded fringe — with matching trousers and cowboy boots....
NASHVILLE, TN
Footwear News

Cher Masters Biker Style in Leather Chrome Hearts Dress & Sky-High Platforms at CFDA Awards 2022

Cher brought true grunge style to the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. The multi-hyphenate artist hit the red carpet for the occasion with Chrome Hearts, attending as the date of designer Laurie Lynne Stark — who, along with Richard Stark, will be awarded the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award at tonight’s ceremony. Cher’s ensemble featured black leather crafted into a biker jacket-style bodice with an off-the-shoulder silhouette. Topped with silver buckles and zippers, the punk rock piece was attached to a matching silk and leather slit skirt, layered atop fishnet tights and cinched with Hearts’ signature gothic silver crosses. Cher’s attire...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Footwear News

166K+
Followers
19K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy