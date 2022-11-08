ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

U.S. House: Five central Ohioans re-elected

By Maeve Walsh
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25tLgB_0j36k6Ke00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Five incumbents from central Ohio were re-elected to the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, according to early unofficial results.

The Associated Press has projected that all five congressional officeholders whose districts touch parts of central Ohio – Reps. Brad Wenstrup (R-Cincinnati), Jim Jordan (R-Urbana), Troy Balderson (R-Zanesville), Mike Carey (R-Columbus) and Joyce Beatty (D-Columbus) – successfully fended off their challengers at the ballot box in this year’s midterm elections.

The right-leaning skew of central Ohio’s congressional representation was largely anticipated, as the state’s latest round of redistricting maintained the GOP’s advantage in four of the five districts.

What’s my district?

Five of the Buckeye State’s 15 newly drawn U.S. House districts are in central Ohio.

The interactive map below shows which district you would live in and its partisan lean. Use the + or buttons or your fingers to zoom in and out.

District 2

Republican Brad Wenstrup has been re-elected to Ohio’s 2nd U.S. House District for a sixth term, defeating Democratic candidate Samantha Meadows, according to projections from the Associated Press.

Wenstrup, 64, was first elected to the post in 2012 after operating a private podiatry practice in Cincinnati. A member of the U.S. Army Reserves, Wenstrup supports lowering taxes and lighter restrictions on businesses, according to his campaign website. He opposes abortion, limitations on the Second Amendment and is a member of the National Rifle Association.

District 3

Central Ohioans have re-elected Democrat Joyce Beatty to serve a sixth term representing the state’s 3rd U.S. House District, ousting Republican candidate Lee Stahley, according to projections from the Associated Press.

Beatty, 72, has represented Ohio’s 3rd House District since 2012. Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, the Columbus resident has prioritized reducing the cost of higher education, eliminating barriers that prevent Ohioans from voting, and addressing women’s and LGBTQ+ equality, according to her website.

District 4

Incumbent Republican Jim Jordan is the winner in Ohio’s 4th U.S. House District race, defeating Democratic challenger Tamie Wilson, according to projections from the Associated Press.

Jordan, 58, was first elected to Congress in 2006. The Urbana native, who will begin his eight congressional term in January, touts his support for reducing federal spending and opposition to abortion on his website. One of the 147 federal lawmakers to raise objections to certifying Electoral College results that named President Biden as victor, Jordan was deemed an election denier by FiveThirtyEight.

District 12

Republican Troy Balderson was re-elected to his third term on Capitol Hill, edging out his Democratic opponent Amy Rippel-Elton, according to projections from the Associated Press.

Balderson, 60, was first elected to represent Ohio’s 12th U.S. House District in 2018. A Zanesville native, Balderson advanced to Capitol Hill after serving in the Ohio House and Senate. He called for greater investments in career training programs, cuts on tax hikes and regulations, and increased funding for police on his website.

District 15

Incumbent Republican Mike Carey is the projected winner in Ohio’s 15th U.S. House District race, defeating his Democratic challenger Gary Josephson, according to the Associated Press.

Carey, 51, was first elected to serve Ohio’s 15th U.S. House District in 2021. A self-described pro-Trump outsider, Carey, of Columbus, previously worked as an energy lobbyist and currently serves as board chairman of the Ohio Coal Association. He called for cutting taxes, demanding fair trade deals, investing in law enforcement and prohibiting abortion, according to his campaign website.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Senate contender takes slim lead in latest Ohio poll

The video above is the Sunday, Oct. 30 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall.” COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – Republican J.D. Vance surpassed his Democratic opponent by a hair in Ohio’s latest U.S. Senate poll. Conducted from Tuesday to Thursday, a Cygnal survey of nearly 1,500 likely Ohio voters released Friday found […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Where to find Ohio election results

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 is providing real-time election results for the Nov. 8 general election in Ohio, in which the governor’s and Washington D.C. seats are up for grabs. Voters began deciding on a multitude of local races when polls opened at 6:30 a.m. They will later close at 7:30 p.m., after which election […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

U.S. Senate: J.D. Vance defeats Tim Ryan for Ohio’s open seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohioans declared Republican J.D. Vance as their next U.S. Senator on Tuesday, kicking Democratic challenger Tim Ryan’s congressional bid to the curb, according to unofficial election results. The Associated Press projected Vance as victor in Ohio’s most competitive and expensive race, launching him to...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Long-time political bomb-thrower Rep. Jim Jordan has a huge national profile. What do Northeast Ohioans think of him?

WASHINGTON, D. C. - Ohio’s Jim Jordan is a longtime political bomb-thrower who appears regularly on Fox News. He’s a favorite of ex-President Donald Trump, who awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He’ll chair the House Judiciary Committee and conduct high profile hearings if his party takes control of the U.S. House of Representatives next year.
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Bail change coming quickly after Ohio voters say yes to Issue 1

(The Center Square) – Soon, Ohio judges must consider public safety when setting bail. With Ohio voters overwhelmingly approving Issue 1 – 77.56% to 22.44% – as voting ending Tuesday, the state’s bail system changed Wednesday with the provision the new rules take effect immediately upon passage. Votes still must be certified, which will happen Nov. 29.
OHIO STATE
lootpress.com

2022 West Virginia Midterm Election Results

(I) Belinda Fox-Spencer (Independent) –10,194 votes – 5% Congresswoman Carol Miller has won re-election to the United States House of Representatives for the 1st Congressional District. Rep. Miller was first elected to Congress in the 2018 election and is now entering her third term in that body. She sits on the House Ways and Means Committee and holds several leadership posts in the House Republican Caucus.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?

Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
CHARLESTON, WV
The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Ohio Democrat Tim Ryan cracks a beer and says he is going to beat JD Vance on MSNBC

Rep. Tim Ryan, the Ohio Senate candidate for the Democratic Party, lifted a cold one during an interview on Monday night, the eve of the midterm elections. The candidate was finishing an interview discussing his opponent, Republican candidate J.D. Vance, when he produced a can of Miller Lite on camera, promising to win Tuesday's election, according to MSNBC.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

High school football regional semi brackets announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has released the high school football regional semifinal brackets for this coming weekend’s games. All games are set to be played this Friday and Saturday beginning at 7 p.m. at neutral locations, which can be found in the listings below. Divisions I, II, III, […]
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More details are emerging about a body that was found Wednesday on a major Columbus road. Columbus police said an unidentified person was on Interstate 71 South near State Route 104 sometime before 6:15 a.m. Police say the person was struck by a vehicle and knocked to the ground. The person […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy