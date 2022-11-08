ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

utv44.com

City of Prichard unveils outdoor fitness court

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and the National Fitness Campaign (NFC) are pleased to announce the launch of an outdoor Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Fitness Court convenient by Prichard City Hall. We are honored the Fitness Court will be officially unveiled at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, November 11, 3 p.m. at Prichard City Hall following the scheduled Veteran’s Day Parade. This launch is a result of the partnership between Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and NFC to expand free access to high quality workouts and create equitable access to exercise for communities around the state.
PRICHARD, AL
utv44.com

City of Gulf Shores hurricane re-entry decals expire at the end of 2022

Current City of Gulf Shores Hurricane Re-entry Decals will expire at the end of 2022. If your property is located outside the corporate limits of the City of Gulf Shores, you will need to obtain a 2023/2024 Baldwin County Hurricane Re-entry Decal. These decals will serve as your reentry pass to your property if a checkpoint is established during an emergency.
GULF SHORES, AL
OBA

Hangout, Murder Point presenting Experience the Oyster on Nov. 19

33 chefs, 10-plus oyster harvesters will bring the bivalves. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The oyster is an experience for those who love them and the Hangout is bringing it with the Oyster Experience Saturday, Nov. 19 from noon-4 p.m. in the restaurant’s courtyard in Gulf Shores. Murder Point Oysters is presenting the event.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Challenge concert kickoff, tens of thousands attending

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras Park was packed Wednesday night with tens of thousands of people, kicking off the 5th annual Gulf Coast Challenge. There was lots of live music, and people still had fun despite the headliner not being able to perform. About 30 seconds into platinum R&B...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

How to make the best charcuterie board with The Grazing Tree

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holidays are fast approaching, and entertaining guests is something on a lot of folks’ minds. Allison Kelman, owner, and operator of The Grazing Tree joined us on Studio10 this morning to discuss the dos and don’ts of building your own charcuterie boards. The...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Historic Mobile Preservation Society brings back Holiday Homes Tour

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Preservation society to bring back annual awards, fundraising event. MOBILE - The Historic Mobile Preservation Society (HMPS) will be hosting it’s annual Holiday Homes Tour in the Oakleigh Garden District Neighborhood on December 10, 2022. This year tickets will include entrance to the Cox-Deasy...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Jubilee Renaissance Faire comes to Robertsdale

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can be transported back in time at the Jubilee Renaissance Faire. It’s Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available online at jubileerenaissancefaire.com or in person day of. You can also win a free ticket, for the day...
ROBERTSDALE, AL
utv44.com

Holiday Market & Open House at Mobile Museum of Art December 3

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — – On Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 2 to 5 p.m., Mobile Museum of Art will host a Holiday Market & Open House featuring live music, food trucks, art activities and free admission to the Museum. Vendors will be offering a variety of handmade...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

City of Mobile planning to make changes to animal control ordinances

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you have a four-legged friend, you might want to pay attention. The City of Mobile is exploring options to make changes to their animal control ordinances. Many city leaders gathered on Tuesday to discuss updating and revising animal control laws to protect pets in the...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Boat strike blamed for Orange Beach manatee death

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — November is Manatee Awareness Month, and a good time to remember to watch for manatees when boaters are on the water in areas of Alabama and the northern Gulf of Mexico. Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Manatee Sighting Network (DISL/MSN) received reports of a deceased...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

A local church holding a food distribution

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surge Cares, which is a new monthly Food Distribution Outreach from Surge Church, is helping those in need this holiday season. Launch day is this Sunday, November 13th at 12:30pm in the front parking lot of Surge Church located at 2900 Dawes Road. They will be...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Student arrested for assaulting administrator at BC Rain

According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway, Ben C. Rain High School, concerning a student assaulting a school administrator. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted officers. As a result, Brandon Sampson,...
MOBILE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

University of South Alabama expands Pathway USA program

Earning a bachelor’s degree is getting simpler with the expansion of the University of Alabama’s (USA) Pathway USA program. Read on to learn how plus which colleges have recently joined the program. About Pathway USA. A study by the Community College Research Center shows that 80% of community...
MOBILE, AL

