Mobile braces for ‘misery’ and awaits ‘mother of all roundabouts’ as McGregor Avenue projects approach
Khanh Nguyen is spending a good portion of her day on a renovation project inside a home she and her husband, Dan, recently bought at the corner of Dauphin Street and McGregor Avenue in west Mobile. But Nguyen admits she knew little about the major reconstruction project that will be...
utv44.com
City of Prichard unveils outdoor fitness court
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and the National Fitness Campaign (NFC) are pleased to announce the launch of an outdoor Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Fitness Court convenient by Prichard City Hall. We are honored the Fitness Court will be officially unveiled at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, November 11, 3 p.m. at Prichard City Hall following the scheduled Veteran’s Day Parade. This launch is a result of the partnership between Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and NFC to expand free access to high quality workouts and create equitable access to exercise for communities around the state.
utv44.com
City of Gulf Shores hurricane re-entry decals expire at the end of 2022
Current City of Gulf Shores Hurricane Re-entry Decals will expire at the end of 2022. If your property is located outside the corporate limits of the City of Gulf Shores, you will need to obtain a 2023/2024 Baldwin County Hurricane Re-entry Decal. These decals will serve as your reentry pass to your property if a checkpoint is established during an emergency.
Hangout, Murder Point presenting Experience the Oyster on Nov. 19
33 chefs, 10-plus oyster harvesters will bring the bivalves. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The oyster is an experience for those who love them and the Hangout is bringing it with the Oyster Experience Saturday, Nov. 19 from noon-4 p.m. in the restaurant’s courtyard in Gulf Shores. Murder Point Oysters is presenting the event.
WEAR
WEAR News reporter gets firsthand look at Escambia County Fire Rescue training
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Escambia Fire Rescue is hosting a physical abilities test Monday at Pensacola Fire Station #4 on 1 N. Q Street. They are looking to hire 10-15 more firefighters to keep up with growing demand. The test includes 25 push-ups and 40 sit-ups in two minutes each, a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Challenge concert kickoff, tens of thousands attending
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras Park was packed Wednesday night with tens of thousands of people, kicking off the 5th annual Gulf Coast Challenge. There was lots of live music, and people still had fun despite the headliner not being able to perform. About 30 seconds into platinum R&B...
WALA-TV FOX10
How to make the best charcuterie board with The Grazing Tree
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holidays are fast approaching, and entertaining guests is something on a lot of folks’ minds. Allison Kelman, owner, and operator of The Grazing Tree joined us on Studio10 this morning to discuss the dos and don’ts of building your own charcuterie boards. The...
utv44.com
Historic Mobile Preservation Society brings back Holiday Homes Tour
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Preservation society to bring back annual awards, fundraising event. MOBILE - The Historic Mobile Preservation Society (HMPS) will be hosting it’s annual Holiday Homes Tour in the Oakleigh Garden District Neighborhood on December 10, 2022. This year tickets will include entrance to the Cox-Deasy...
WALA-TV FOX10
Jubilee Renaissance Faire comes to Robertsdale
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can be transported back in time at the Jubilee Renaissance Faire. It’s Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available online at jubileerenaissancefaire.com or in person day of. You can also win a free ticket, for the day...
utv44.com
Holiday Market & Open House at Mobile Museum of Art December 3
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — – On Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 2 to 5 p.m., Mobile Museum of Art will host a Holiday Market & Open House featuring live music, food trucks, art activities and free admission to the Museum. Vendors will be offering a variety of handmade...
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Mobile planning to make changes to animal control ordinances
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you have a four-legged friend, you might want to pay attention. The City of Mobile is exploring options to make changes to their animal control ordinances. Many city leaders gathered on Tuesday to discuss updating and revising animal control laws to protect pets in the...
utv44.com
Boat strike blamed for Orange Beach manatee death
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — November is Manatee Awareness Month, and a good time to remember to watch for manatees when boaters are on the water in areas of Alabama and the northern Gulf of Mexico. Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Manatee Sighting Network (DISL/MSN) received reports of a deceased...
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday Market
Looking to do some holiday shopping? Look no further! This weekend, the Baldwin County Boss Babes will be bringing together some of the best vendors in the county for all your holiday shopping needs!
WALA-TV FOX10
A local church holding a food distribution
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surge Cares, which is a new monthly Food Distribution Outreach from Surge Church, is helping those in need this holiday season. Launch day is this Sunday, November 13th at 12:30pm in the front parking lot of Surge Church located at 2900 Dawes Road. They will be...
utv44.com
In honor of Veteran's Day, this Mobile vet is getting a cool surprise
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — And inside, a local man who once served in Iraq in the United State Marine Corps is chatting with two young ladies who are about to deliver some really good news. "So we're here today to do the final interview for the Veteran's Day Giveaway,”...
NOLA.com
The owner of Culver’s in Mobile is eyeing the MS Gulf Coast for his next franchise
A Culver’s restaurant may be in the cards for the Mississippi coast. Culver's franchisee Patrick Taylor said he is in the “very early stages” of planning his second restaurant. He opened the Mobile location last January, and his five-year plan includes expanding with a second restaurant in Mississippi.
utv44.com
Student arrested for assaulting administrator at BC Rain
According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway, Ben C. Rain High School, concerning a student assaulting a school administrator. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted officers. As a result, Brandon Sampson,...
Former home of freed slave torn down in Fairhope as new owner takes over
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s an update to a story we’ve been following closely this year. New owners have taken over an important piece of property east of downtown Fairhope. All that’s left standing Monday are two brick columns that used to lead to the home of Nancy Lewis, one of the first African Americans […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes Police Department holds a swearing in ceremony for several new officers
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - Another day, another new level of growth for the city of Semmes. This time, it’s in the public safety department with the hiring of four new officers and two new sergeants. This is the second swearing in ceremony in the past month. And the city...
thebamabuzz.com
University of South Alabama expands Pathway USA program
Earning a bachelor’s degree is getting simpler with the expansion of the University of Alabama’s (USA) Pathway USA program. Read on to learn how plus which colleges have recently joined the program. About Pathway USA. A study by the Community College Research Center shows that 80% of community...
