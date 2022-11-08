New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health's Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, N.Y., raised over $1.7 million at its gala Nov. 5. The event honored Scott Hayworth, MD, CEO and president of Optum Tri-State and CEO of CareMount Health Solutions, and former U.S. Rep. Nan Hayworth, MD, who made a donation to create the hospital's new Hayworth Family Maternity Center, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

