ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania hospital group to stop accepting Aetna insurance next year

Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network, which operates 13 hospitals and numerous care sites in Eastern Pennsylvania, will largely stop accepting Aetna insurance in 2023, Morning Call reported Nov. 10. The move will be effective from March 13, LVHN said in a letter to employees. It comes after years of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Massachusetts system withdraws bivalent booster requirement

Pittsfield, Mass.-based Berkshire Health Systems has withdrawn its COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster mandate for employees, according to a statement shared with Becker's. The decision comes after the health system put the requirement in place Oct. 24. In its statement, Berkshire points to recent data showing the bivalent booster to be...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

California hospital that fired CEO files for bankruptcy

The San Benito Health Care District board of directors, which oversees Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, on Nov. 4 granted a resolution to declare a fiscal emergency, according to BenitoLink. The news comes three weeks after Hazel Hawkins fired its CEO after about two years in the job. The...
HOLLISTER, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

Northwell Health hospital raises $1.7M at gala

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health's Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, N.Y., raised over $1.7 million at its gala Nov. 5. The event honored Scott Hayworth, MD, CEO and president of Optum Tri-State and CEO of CareMount Health Solutions, and former U.S. Rep. Nan Hayworth, MD, who made a donation to create the hospital's new Hayworth Family Maternity Center, according to a news release shared with Becker's.
MOUNT KISCO, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

Main Line Health debt rating downgraded but outlook stable

Radnor Township, Pa.-based Main Line Health was downgraded by Fitch Ratings in relation to $594 million of bonds it holds amid what the agency termed "significant operating losses" in fiscal year 2022, ending June 30. While downgrading that specific rating from "AA" to "AA-," however, Fitch described the healthcare group's...
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

Florida hospitals brace for tropical storm Nicole

Hospitals and health systems in Florida are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole, which made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane the morning of Nov. 10. Now downgraded to a tropical storm, Nicole comes just a month after Hurricane Ian spurred evacuations and elective surgery delays across the state. Five updates:
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy