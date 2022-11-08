Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Pennsylvania hospital group to stop accepting Aetna insurance next year
Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network, which operates 13 hospitals and numerous care sites in Eastern Pennsylvania, will largely stop accepting Aetna insurance in 2023, Morning Call reported Nov. 10. The move will be effective from March 13, LVHN said in a letter to employees. It comes after years of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Massachusetts system withdraws bivalent booster requirement
Pittsfield, Mass.-based Berkshire Health Systems has withdrawn its COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster mandate for employees, according to a statement shared with Becker's. The decision comes after the health system put the requirement in place Oct. 24. In its statement, Berkshire points to recent data showing the bivalent booster to be...
beckershospitalreview.com
California hospital that fired CEO files for bankruptcy
The San Benito Health Care District board of directors, which oversees Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, on Nov. 4 granted a resolution to declare a fiscal emergency, according to BenitoLink. The news comes three weeks after Hazel Hawkins fired its CEO after about two years in the job. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
Northwell Health hospital raises $1.7M at gala
New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health's Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, N.Y., raised over $1.7 million at its gala Nov. 5. The event honored Scott Hayworth, MD, CEO and president of Optum Tri-State and CEO of CareMount Health Solutions, and former U.S. Rep. Nan Hayworth, MD, who made a donation to create the hospital's new Hayworth Family Maternity Center, according to a news release shared with Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
Main Line Health debt rating downgraded but outlook stable
Radnor Township, Pa.-based Main Line Health was downgraded by Fitch Ratings in relation to $594 million of bonds it holds amid what the agency termed "significant operating losses" in fiscal year 2022, ending June 30. While downgrading that specific rating from "AA" to "AA-," however, Fitch described the healthcare group's...
beckershospitalreview.com
Florida hospitals brace for tropical storm Nicole
Hospitals and health systems in Florida are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole, which made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane the morning of Nov. 10. Now downgraded to a tropical storm, Nicole comes just a month after Hurricane Ian spurred evacuations and elective surgery delays across the state. Five updates:
