Read full article on original website
Related
knowtechie.com
New Windows computer? Here’s the software you need
When you buy a brand new Windows PC, it comes loaded with software that Microsoft wants you to use. The company either created the software or partnered with a company that wanted to market its product to Windows users. Some of this is excellent software, and you can find ratings...
CNET
Turn Your Old Android or iPhone Into a Free Security Camera. Here's How
You probably have at least one old phone stuffed in a drawer somewhere. Sure, you can sell it or do a trade-in for a fraction of its purchase price. But if it still turns on, why not give that defunct iPhone or Android a second life?. One of the most...
CNET
Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
CNET
Taking Screenshots Is Easy on Windows 10 and 11. Here's How
Want to have another copy of concert or sports tickets in case of an emergency? Need an extra copy of a receipt to return an item? Taking a screenshot is an easy way to ensure you have extra copies of these important documents. Whether you have Windows 10 or Windows 11, there are a few easy ways to take screenshots of all (or part) of your screen.
laptopmag.com
400 vicious Android, iOS apps are hijacking Facebook accounts — delete them before you're next
In case you missed it, Meta recently published a spine-tingling report regarding 400 malicious apps plaguing Android and iOS devices. Masquerading as innocuous software, these vicious apps are designed to steal users' Facebook login information and hijack their accounts. Unfortunately, some of these apps evaded detection and slipped into the...
How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
CNET
Google Is Recording You. How to Delete Your Voice History
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since changed its policy, requiring you to opt in to recording voice searches in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “This content isn’t available” On Facebook?
While scrolling through your Facebook feed or trying to open a shared post, you might come across the “This content isn’t available” error message. This error could be caused by the privacy settings of the person who published the post or due to the issue on your Facebook app.
Apple Insider
Twitter for iOS updated with $8 checkmark in-app purchase
Twitter has started rolling out an update to its iOS app bringing Twitter Blue up to $8, a feature that also enables users to gain the famous blue checkmark of verification. Surfacing in the App Store, Twitter version 9.34.3 states the update adds "great new features to Twitter Blue," with more on the way "soon."
Engadget
Customize your iOS Home Screen with this $40 asset library
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. You can think of your iPhone as an extension of yourself. It allows you to respond to work emails, watch your favorite shows and keep up with social media, and if you use your phone prolifically, you probably clock dozens of hours per month. So given the time you invest in this device, you may as well equip it to match your aesthetic.
knowtechie.com
How to delete a WhatsApp account
Should you delete your WhatsApp account? Billions of people use WhatsApp to connect and interact via chats, voice messages, and video calls. It’s one of the most popular networks out there. However, a day may come when you decide to call it quits and delete your WhatsApp account for...
Three amazing WhatsApp tricks you need to know – including ‘secret message mode’
WHATSAPP is filled to the brim with useful tools and features. They include the ability to erase messages after you've sent them and a "secret" mode that deletes texts after you've sent them. How to erase messages you've sent. By far, the ability to erase a message after you've sent...
Android Headlines
A Material You Google Contacts widget is on the way soon
The Google Contacts application is getting a more user-defined Material You home screen widget. This new widget will make use of the Material You function native to Android 12 and Android 13 along with a larger interface. Previously, users only had the option to create 1×1 widgets (for the contact app), these widgets are just like regular app icons and not interactive.
The Verge
Google is bringing its VPN to Mac and Windows PCs
Google is bringing its VPN access to desktop today. Google One subscribers on Premium plans (2TB or higher) can now download VPN apps for Windows and macOS, allowing users in 22 countries to mask their IPs on desktop and reduce online trackers. While Google is expanding its VPN service, it...
makeuseof.com
The Best Music Apps for Android, Based on Your Needs
Music lovers like to carry their sounds with them on their Android devices as they travel, exercise, and engage in other activities. There are lots of music apps for Android that you can use to play such music, but the right app depends on what your priorities are. Here are...
How to crop a video on your Android device
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whether you're a seasoned Android user or recently switched from iOS to a new Google Pixel 7 Pro, the tools you're looking for could be built into Android. For example, if you want to edit your photos or videos, some of the basic editing features are available in Google Photos, which is the default gallery app on most Android devices. One of the essential features in the Google Photos feature set includes the ability to crop videos.
TechRadar
LumaFusion, iPhone’s top video editing app, finally arrives on Android
With DaVinci Resolve - our pick for best free video editing software - coming to iPad, mobile video editors have never had it so good. And things just got even better, as iOS-exclusive LumaFusion has finally made its way to Android. Since launching in 2016, the video editing app has...
ZDNet
How to remap keys using Keyboard Manager in Microsoft's PowerToys
Windows takes advantage of a variety of keyboard keys and shortcuts to run different actions and commands. Num Lock turns on the number pad. F1 conjures up a Help screen. Ctrl+C copies an item. Windows key+E opens File Explorer. But you're not stuck with the existing keys or shortcuts. You...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Live Captions on Your Mac to Transcribe Audio
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. In macOS Ventura and later, you can take advantage of a nifty feature called Live Captions to generate real-time captions while playing media or talking into a microphone. It even works the other way and converts typed text to speech.
Comments / 0