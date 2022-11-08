ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials prep for a secure vote count in hotly contested Wisconsin races

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at the Oshkosh Town Hall on Tuesday in Oshkosh, Wis.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

By David Schaper

In the sharply divided state of Wisconsin, significant safeguards are in place to ensure a secure election.

Election officials say there are no credible cyber-security or polling place threats, but nonetheless, they're working with state and local law enforcement to ensure ballots will be secure.

Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe says anyone questioning the fairness of the election is welcome to watch in person.

"Elections don't happen behind closed doors. Every aspect of the election process will be open to the public on Tuesday, from the moment the doors open at each polling place at 7 a.m., 'til the moment the last absentee ballot is counted."

With 2.7 million Wisconsin voters expected to cast ballots, it could take until the wee hours Wednesday to get results.

Comments / 5

True.American
2d ago

3am trucks will come people need to be outside your voting areas film everything

Reply(1)
6
